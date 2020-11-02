Virtual Conference (Zoom)

Chimères Call for Submissions (April 2021):

Voices and Viewpoints

Virtual Conference

Friday, April 9th, 2021

Plenary Speaker: Professor Nicholas Hammond, University of Cambridge

Author of The Power of Sound and Song in Early Modern Paris (Penn State UP, 2019)

The Department of French, Francophone & Italian Studies of the University of Kansas invites researchers to submit proposals for the 2021 Chimères conference: https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres/CFP

Chimères is a graduate-run, MLA-listed, peer-reviewed journal in publication since 1967. Our archive is digitized, and journal articles have been downloaded over 200,000 times in 2019, and over 25,000 times to date this year. The most recent edition of our journal can be viewed here: https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres/issue/archive

We invite submissions exploring notions of perspective, sound, and voice as found within the French and Francophone world of literature, cinema, culture, and history. Submissions are invited from any area of French and Francophone studies, and may be written in either English or French. Possible topics could include, but are not limited to:

Angles, perspectives, viewpoints

Visions and visionaries

Avant-garde, Nouveau Roman, new perspectives in writing

Changing perspectives, critical angles, exchanging views

Colonialism, post-colonialism and decolonization

Context and subtext

Identity and identity politics

Mixed media as creative expression

Language & musicality

Submissions should be made to our website, https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres, by January 9, 2021. All submissions must be uploaded in Word format, including a 200-word abstract, name, institutional affiliation, and email address.