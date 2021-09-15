collectif| Nouvelle parution
C. Bourne-Taylor, S.-L. Cooper (dir.), Variations on the Ethics of Mourning in Modern Literature in French
Carole Bourne-Taylor, Sara-Louise Cooper (dir.),
Variations on the Ethics of Mourning in Modern Literature in French
[Variations sur le deuil et ses enjeux éthiques dans la littérature moderne et contemporaine de langue française]
Coll. Modern French Identities
Oxford, Peter Lang, September 2021
334 p. — ISBN 978-1-78997-273-3 — £42
How does modern writing in French grapple with the present absence and absent presence of lost loved ones? How might it challenge and critique the relegation of certain deaths to the realm of the unmournable? What might this reveal about the role of the literary in the French and francophone world and shifting conceptions of the nation-state? Essays on texts from the Revolution to the present day explore these questions from a variety of perspectives, bringing out the ways in which mourning contests the boundaries between the personal and the historical, the aesthetic and the ethical, the self and the other, and ultimately reasserting its truly critical resonance.
Table of contents
Dominique Rabaté - Préface ix
Dominique Rabaté: Translation by Stephen Romer
Preface xi
Acknowledgements xv
Carole Bourne- Taylor - Introduction 1
Part I Unmournable Revolutions
Benjamin Thurston - Impossible Mourning: Funeral Orations for Louis XVI (1814– 1815) 57
Rachel Benoît - Unmourned Histories in Gustave Flaubert’s
L’Éducation sentimentale 85
Part II Inconsolable (Af)filiations
Jennifer Rushworth - The Rhythm of Mourning in Proust (with Barthes and Derrida) 109Henriette Korthals Altes -
Mourning their Mothers: Roland Barthes, Jacques Derrida and the Gift of Tears 129
Khalid Lyamlahy - With Barthes and Derrida in ‘the Margins of a Funereal Song’:
The Poetics of Maternal Mourning in the Work of Abdelkébir Khatibi 153
Sara- Louise Cooper - ‘Mourning the Mother, Mourning the World:
Patrick Chamoiseau’s La Matière de l’absence’ 183
Part III Poéthique: Between New Elegy and Anti- Elegy
Ariane Mildenberg - ‘The Door Pushed Back the Light’: On a Phenomenology of Mourning in Maurice Merleau-Ponty and Jacques Roubaud 205
Daisy Sainsbury - The Ends and Beginnings of Language in Valérie Rouzeau’s
Pas revoir 227
Carole Bourne- Taylor - Poethic Justice: Re- incarnations in Emmanuel Merle’s Poetry 249
Sara- Louise Cooper - Conclusion: Mourning in Motion from Ireland to the Caribbean 271
Notes on Contributors 287
Index 291
https://www.peterlang.com/view/title/70482