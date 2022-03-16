New from Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment:

Les Antiquités dépaysées

Edited by Charlotte Guichard & Stéphane Van Damme



Souvent décrit comme le moment fondateur de l'archéologie européenne moderne, le siècle des Lumières a également vu l'émergence de cultures antiquaires en Chine et en Inde. Ce livre a pour objectif de montrer comment ces développements d'une nouvelle attention portée aux antiquités est contemporaine d'une forme de mondialisation, de confrontation et de circulation. En déplaçant l'attention des textes aux objets et aux monuments, cette histoire connectée vise à comprendre la fabrication des antiquités dans un contexte politique. De l'Empire moghol à la jeune république américaine, de la Chine de Qianlong au Mexique colonial, de l'Inde britannique à l'Égypte coloniale, l'ouvrage suit les multiples façons de faire de l'Antiquité au XVIIIe siècle.

- Utilise des sources rares tirées de l’histoire chinoises, de l’empire moghol, du Moyen-Orient ou encore de l’Amérique latine

- Le premier livre qui propose une géopolitique des savoirs antiquaires au 18e siècle.



---



Often described as the founding moment of modern European archaeology, the Enlightenment also saw the emergence of antiquarian cultures in China and India. This book aims to show how these developments of a new attention to antiquities is contemporary with a form of globalisation, confrontation and circulation. By shifting the focus from texts to objects and monuments, this connected history aims to understand the making of antiquities in a political context. From the Mughal Empire to the young American republic, from Qianlong's China to colonial Mexico, from British India to Egypt, the book follows the multiple ways of making from antiquity to the eighteenth-century.



- Uses rare sources from Chinese history, Moghol empires, Middle East, Latin America

- The first book on geopolitics of antiquarianism in the eighteenth-century



***



“By studying antiquarian knowledge in context, the book aims to give an archipelagic representation of the antiquarian world rather than the plenary vision that has become established, and which gives a false image of these exchanges. In the eighteenth century, there were indeed high places and metropolitan cities where these meetings took place: Paris, London, Philadelphia, Constantinople, Beijing, Delhi, Mexico. The collective work therefore consisted in mapping these exchanges.”

(Read the accompanying blog post)



***



Table of Contents:



Introduction: Charlotte Guichard et Stéphane Van Damme, “Pluraliser et dépayser l’Antiquité”



Chapitre 1. Corinne Lefèvre, “Les horizons antiquaires des Moghols entre Orient et Occident (xvie-xviiie siècles): quelques réflexions”



Chapitre 2. Anne-Julie Etter, “Si lointaines, si proches: les antiquités de l’Inde au début de la période coloniale”



Chapitre 3. Dominique Poulot, “L’invention simultanée du ‘musée américain’ et du grand sceau ou les oisivetés de l’antiquaire Pierre-Eugène Du Simitiere (1737-1784)”



Chapitre 4. Gabriela Goldin Marcovich, “‘Expliquer ceux-ci par ceux-là’. Savoirs mexicains et architecture ancienne à Rome au tournant du xixe siècle”



Chapitre 5. Charlotte Guichard, “‘La Chine seule peut faire connaître la Chine’. Sur le dépaysement des antiquités chinoises au xviiie siècle”



Chapitre 6. Rahul Markovits, “Par-delà la chinoiserie: la Chine et les savoirs du théâtre au xviiie siècle”



Chapitre 7. Anne Haslund Hansen, “Les concepts du passé et l’Expédition royale danoise en Arabie (1761-1767)”



Chapitre 8. Stéphane Van Damme, “De la Cyrénaïque à la Perse. L’économie politique des antiquités orientales du voyageur Paul Lucas (1700-1730)”



Chapitre 9. Elizabeth Key Fowden, “Le Parthénon, Périclès et le roi Salomon: une étude de cas de l’imagination archéologique ottomane en Grèce”



***



Charlotte Guichard is Research Professor at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (Paris). She is an historian of early modern European art and visual cultures. Her previous publications include: Les amateurs d'art à Paris au XVIIIe siècle (2008), Graffitis. Inscrire son nom à Rome (2014) and La griffe du peintre. La valeur de l'art 1720-1830 (2018).



Professor of Early Modern History at the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris, Stéphane Van Damme has worked on the origins of early modern scientific knowledge and European Culture between 1650 and 1850 by looking at essential elements such as scientific centres (Lyons, Paris, London, Edinburgh, New York), founding fathers (Descartes, Linneaus), paradigmatic disciplines (philosophy, natural history, archaeology) and imperial projects.



The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.