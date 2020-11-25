Attention à la marche ! Mind The Gap! Thinking Electronic Literature In A Digital Culture

Penser la littérature électronique en culture numérique​​,

Sous la direction de / edited by: Bertrand Gervais & Sophie Marcotte

Les Presses de l'Écureuil, collection "Humanités Numériques", 2020.

EAN13 : 9791038400047.

Attention à la marche!, issu du congrès de l’Electronic Literature Organization tenu à Montréal en 2018, entend questionner de façon explicite la place de la littérature électronique dans la culture numérique. Quelle est la nature de la relation entre les deux? Comment une forme déjà vieille de cinquante ans parvient-elle à rester pertinente dans un environnement culturel fortement marqué par le numérique? Comment une pratique d’avant-garde développée en culture du livre réussit-elle à s’adapter aux principes d’une culture de l’écran? Comment prendre en compte les technologies mobiles, de plus en plus présentes au quotidien, dans leur impact sur les habitudes d’écriture et de lecture, et investiguer la dimension politique du numérique, dans ses liens à l’art, à la littérature et à la culture?

*

Mind the Gap!, the proceedings of the Electronic Literature Organization’s conference held in Montreal in 2018, intends to explicitly question the place of electronic literature in digital culture. What is the nature of the relationship between the two? How does a form that was already fifty years old manage to remain relevant in a cultural environment strongly marked by digital technology? How does an avant-garde practice developed in the context of book culture succeed in adjusting to the principles of a culture heavily engaged in screens, networks and mobile devices? How can we take into account mobile technologies which are increasingly present in everyday life, understand their impact on writing and reading habits, and investigate the political dimension of digital technology, in its links to art, literature and culture?

AVEC LA PARTICIPATION DE / CONTRIBUTORS INCLUDE :

Ana Albuquerque e Aguilar • Alice Atsuko Matsuda • Sofian Audry • Abraham Avnisan • John F. Barber • Simon Biggs • Jim Bizzocchi • Kyle Booten • Amaranth Borsuk • Serge Bouchardon • Boris du Boullay • Alejandro Brianza • Andréa Catrópa • John Cayley • Françoise Chambefort • Sarah Ciston • Christophe Collard • Gabriella Colombo Machado • Cristiane Costa • Sylvain David • Astrid Ensslin • Christopher Funkhouser • Bertrand Gervais • María Goicoechea • Anaïs Guilet • Leah Henrickson • Kedrick James • Roman Kalinovski • Andrew Klobucar • Michel Lefebvre • Ana Maria Machado • Cecília Magalhães • Sophie Marcotte • Vinicius Marquet • Reese Muntean • Verónica Gómez • Ernesto Peña • Manuel Portela • Gilbertto Prado • Eva Quintas • Jessica Rodríguez • Rolando Rodríguez • Jon Saklofske • Paulo Silva Pereira • Alan Sondheim • Yuya Takeda • Melinda M. White

Ouvrage issu du colloque ELO, The Electronic Literature Organization, dont l’édition 2018 a eu lieu à l’Université du Québec à Montréal.

*

Les articles sont en français et en anglais, suivant la langue de communication des intervenants.

Format 152 x 229 mm • 628 pages • 910 grammes

Édition papier + numérique : 26 euros / 40$CA

Édition numérique : offerte en téléchargement