Located in downtown Toronto, the largest and most culturally diverse city in Canada and on the territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples, the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures in the Faculty of Arts at Ryerson University invites applications for a tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor effective July 1, 2022 subject to final budgetary approval. Candidates who self identify as Black are especially welcome to apply and self-identify through the Diversity Self-ID in our application process.



The successful candidate will engage in a combination of teaching (the current load is 2 courses per semester, i.e. 2+2), scholarly research or creative activity and service duties while maintaining an inclusive, equitable, and collegial work environment across all activities. Teaching duties will entail teaching translation and translation theory courses at the undergraduate level, supervision of students and/or curriculum development. The successful candidate will further pursue a strong, innovative research program or creative activity that is externally funded and that produces cutting-edge, high quality results.



Candidates must hold a doctoral degree in French Translation Studies with an open specialization or a doctoral degree in another area but with first-hand knowledge of the world of professional translation. Applicants from all areas of the discipline will be considered. Preference will be given to those with expertise in one of the following: (i) translation technology, audiovisual translation, and localization; (ii) interpreting studies; and (iii) minority translation studies. Knowledge of Spanish will also be considered an asset.



In addition, the successful candidate must present evidence of:



a strong emerging scholarly research and/or creative activity that is current, innovative and impactful as evidenced by, but not limited to, peer-reviewed publications, working papers, public policy contributions, presentations at academic conferences, community and professional work, grants, research related awards and other writing or creative production that contributes to the visibility and prominence of the discipline;

potential for teaching excellence at all levels of the undergraduate curriculum, as evidenced by a teaching dossier that includes a teaching philosophy statement, experience with course and curriculum review and/or development, examples of best practices in pedagogy, including effective use of classroom technology and any experience with experiential learning, sample syllabi, strong teaching evaluations, teaching awards, and other relevant achievements in teaching;

a commitment to our values of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion as it pertains to service, teaching, and scholarly research or creative activities, including a demonstrated ability to make learning accessible and inclusive for a diverse student population; and

an ability and willingness to contribute to the life of the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures and the University through collegial service.

Our committee recognizes that scholars have varying career paths and that career interruptions can be part of an excellent academic record. Candidates are encouraged to provide any relevant information about their experience and/or career interruptions.



This position falls under the jurisdiction of the Ryerson Faculty Association (RFA) (www.rfanet.ca). The RFA collective agreement can be viewed here and a summary of RFA benefits can be found here.



Ryerson University



Serving a highly diverse student population of over 45,000, with 100+ undergraduate and graduate programs built on the integration of theoretical and practical learning and distinguished by a professionally focussed curriculum with a strong emphasis on excellence in teaching, research and creative activities, Ryerson is a vibrant, urban university known for its culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, community engagement and city-building through its award-winning architecture.



The Department of Languages, Literature and Cultures [LLC]



The Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures is housed in the Faculty of Arts at Ryerson University. The department has undergone extraordinary growth and diversification in recent years, launching an original B.A. in Language and Intercultural Relations, its Concentrations, including Translation Studies, and its offering in both the French and Spanish streams. These innovative interdisciplinary programs aim at providing students with the opportunity to deepen their sense of self-awareness in order to achieve intercultural empathy and cultural competence, so that they can understand how others see the world differently and then serve as intercultural mediators in diverse walks of life. While our ambition is to build our own graduate program, faculty members are currently involved in several interdisciplinary graduate programs, including the M.A. in Immigration and Settlement Studies, the M.A./Ph.D. joint programs in Communication and Culture, and the Ph.D. in Policy Studies. The language stream of our B.A. in Languages and Intercultural Relations is in French and Spanish. In addition to a wide selection of courses taught in English, LLC offers courses in American Sign Language, Ancient Greek, Arabic, Chinese and Indigenous language courses.



Working at Ryerson



At the intersection of mind and action, Ryerson is on a transformative path to become Canada’s leading comprehensive innovation university. At Ryerson, we firmly believe that equity, diversity and inclusion are integral to this path; our current academic plan outlines each as core values and we work to embed them in all that we do.



Dedicated to a people first culture, Ryerson is proud to have been selected as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers and a Greater Toronto’s Top Employer. We invite you to explore the range of benefits and supports available to faculty and their families, including access to our diverse faculty and staff networks.



Visit us on Twitter: @RyersonU, @RyersonHR, @RyersonVPFA and @RyersonECI and our LinkedIn company page.



Ryerson is committed to accessibility for persons with disabilities. To find out more about legal and policy obligations please visit the accessibility and Human Rights websites.



Ryerson University welcomes those who have demonstrated a commitment to upholding the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion and will assist us to expand our capacity for diversity in the broadest sense. In addition, to correct the conditions of disadvantage in employment in Canada, we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples of North America, Black-identified persons, other racialized persons, persons with disabilities, and those who identify as women and/or 2SLGBTQ+.



How to Apply



Applicants must submit their application online via the Faculty Recruitment Portal (click on “Start Application Process” to begin) by December 20, 2021. The application must contain the following:



a letter of application;

a curriculum vitae;

Three (3) recent research publications or a combination of academic publications and published translation works

Results of teaching evaluations (or equivalent evidence, such as a teaching dossier)

The names of at least 3 academic/professional referees who may be contacted for reference letters

Please note that all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, applications from Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority, in accordance with Canadian immigration regulations. Candidates must therefore indicate in their application if they are a permanent resident or citizen of Canada.



Contacts



Any confidential inquiries about the opportunity can be directed to the DHC Chair Dr. Enriqueta Zafra, at ezafra@ryerson.ca.



Indigenous candidates who would like to learn more about working at Ryerson University are welcome to contact Tracey King, Miigis Kwe, the Indigenous Human Resources Lead and the Founding Co-Chair of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit Community Group at t26king@ryerson.ca.



Black identified candidates who wish to learn more about working at Ryerson University are welcome to contact Shurla Charles-Forbes, Black Faculty & Staff Community Network at shurla.charlesforbes@ryerson.ca.



For any confidential accommodation needs in order to participate in the recruitment and selection process and/or inquiries regarding accessing the Faculty Recruitment Portal, please contact Renee Gordon, HR Advisor at renee.gordon@ryerson.ca