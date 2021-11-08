About This Book:

The original edition of Salonnières, Furies, and Fairies, published in 2005, was a pathbreaking work of early modern literary history, exploring women’s role in the rise of the fairy tale and their use of this new genre to carve out roles as major contributors to the literature of their time. This new edition, with a new introduction and a forward by acclaimed scholar Allison Stedman, emphasizes the scholarly legacy of Anne Duggan’s original work, and its continuing field-changing implications. The book studies the works of two of the most prolific seventeenth-century women writers, Madeleine de Scudéry and Marie-Catherine d'Aulnoy. Analyzing their use of the novel, the chronicle, and the fairy tale, Duggan examines how Scudéry and d'Aulnoy responded to and participated in the changes of their society, but from different generational and ideological positions. This study also takes into account the history of the salon, an unofficial institution that served as a locus for elite women's participation in the cultural and literary production of their society. In order to highlight the debates that emerged with the increased participation of aristocratic women within the public sphere, the book also explores the responses of two academicians, Nicolas Boileau and Charles Perrault.

Table of Contents:

Acknowledgments

Foreword by Allison Stedman

Introduction to the Second Edition

Preface

Chapter 1: Politics, Gender, and Cultural Change

Chapter 2: Love Orders Chaos: Madeleine de Scudéry’s Clélie, Histoire Romaine

Chapter 3: Adults at Play: Les Chronqiues des Samedis de Mademoiselle de Scudéry

Chapter 4: Boileau and Perrault: The Public Sphere and Female Folly

Chapter 5: The Tyranny of Patriarchs in L’Histoire d’Hypolite, Comte de Duglas

Chapter 6: Fairy Tales and Mondanité

Afterword

Works Cited

Index