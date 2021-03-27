A.L. Milne, R. Williams,

Contemporary Fiction in French,

Cambridge University Press, 2021.

EAN13 : 9781108475792.

Our global literary field is fluid and exists in a state of constant evolution. Contemporary fiction in French has become a polycentric and transnational field of vibrant and varied experimentation; the collapse of the distinction between 'French' and 'Francophone' literature has opened up French writing to a world of new influences and interactions. In this collection, renowned scholars provide thoughtful close readings of a whole range of genres, from graphic novels to crime fiction to the influence of television and film, to analyse modern French fiction in its historical and sociological context. Allowing students of contemporary French literature and culture to situate specific works within broader trends, the volume provides an engaging, global and timely overview of contemporary fiction writing in French, and demonstrates how our modern literary world is more complex and diverse than ever before.

This collected volume includes significant chapters from Edwige Tamalet Talbayev, Simon Kemp, Charles Forsdick, Laurence Grove, Helena Duffy, Shirley Jordan, Maxim Silverman, Subha Xavier, Gillian Jein, Martin Crowley, Anna-Louise Milne and Russell Williams.

Table of contents

Introduction: Mapping the Contemporary Anna-Louise Milne and Russell Williams

1. Mediterranean Francophone Writing, Edwige Tamalet Talbayev

2. After the Experiment, Simon Kemp

3. Getting a Future: Fiction and Social Reproduction, Anna-Louise Milne

4. Contemporary French Fiction and the World: Transnationalism, Translingualism and the Limits of Genre, Charles Forsdick

5. The Franco-American Novel, Russell Williams

6. Graphic Novel Revolution(s), Laurence Grove

7. 'Back in the USSR': The Prose of Andreï Makine and Antoine Volodine, Helena Duffy

8. Fictions of self, Shirley Jordan

9. Trauma, Transmission, Repression, Maxim Silverman

10. Wretched of the Sea: Boat Narratives and Stories of Displacement, Subha Xavier

11. Urban Dystopias, Gillian Jein

12. Imagining Civil War in the Contemporary French Novel, Martin Crowley.