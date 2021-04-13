Gender in Literary Exchange

Anka Ryall, Anne Birgitte Rønning (ed.)

ISBN 9780367714956

Published March 29, 2021 by Routledge

124 Pages

£96.00

PRESENTATION

Can the recovery of women's contributions to literary culture be compared to a salvage operation? In that case, for what purpose? The essays in this book explore the role of women writers and readers in Nordic literary culture within a European and worldwide network of literary exchange. Specifically, they consider the transnational transmission of women's literary texts during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Textual exchange is as a migratory practice entailing processes of textual export, import, translation, reception and dissemination across national boundaries.

These essays are case studies that not only explore the various transformations that happen when texts migrate from one cultural and linguistic framework to another, but also highlight the gendered nature of such transformations and the significance of transcultural exchange for perceptions of gender. Spanning from digital humanities and world literature, libraries and reading societies to the transnational reception of authors such as Selma Lagerlöf, Simone de Beauvoir and Monika Fagerholm, the essays contribute to an exciting and expanding field of humanities research.

The chapters in this book were originally published as a special issue of NORA—Nordic Journal of Feminist and Gender Research.

Table of contents & Editor(s) Biography…