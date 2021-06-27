Human Evolution and Fantastic Victorian Fiction

Anna Neill

ISBN 9780367722814

Routledge

182 Pages

£120.00

PRESENTATION

Following the publication of Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, Victorian anthropology made two apparently contradictory claims: it distinguished "civilized man" from animals and "primitive" humans and it linked them though descent. Paradoxically, it was by placing human history in a deep past shaped by minute, incremental changes (rather than at the apex of Providential order) that evolutionary anthropology could assert a new form of human exceptionalism and define civilized humanity against both human and nonhuman savagery.

This book shows how fantastic Victorian and early Edwardian fictions—utopias, dystopias, nonsense literature, gothic horror, and children’s fables—untether human and nonhuman animal agency from this increasingly orthodox account of the deep past. As they imagine worlds that lift the evolutionary constraints on development and as they collapse evolution into lived time, these stories reveal (and even occupy) dynamic landscapes of cognitive descent that contest prevailing anthropological ideas about race, culture, and species difference.

Table of Contents:

- Chapter One

Introduction: Strange Stories and the Descent of Mind

- Chapter Two

Phylogeny Recapitulates Ontogeny: Fantastic Evolution and Fairy Science in The Water-Babies

- Chapter Three

Developmental Nonsense in the Alice Tales

- Chapter Four

Orality, Print, and Evolution in the Just So Stories

- Chapter Five

Becoming Animal in The Island of Doctor Moreau

- Chapter Six

The Machinate Literary Mammal: Samuel Butler’s Strange Stories

- Chapter Seven

Exotic Geography, Natural Religion, and the Liberal Case against Eugenics in Flatland

- Chapter Eight

Deep Time and the Socialist Utopia

Coda

Shallowing the Past