Ontologie, théologie et humanités à l’épreuve du muthannā (Metz)

Ce colloque international propose d’explorer les implications philosophiques et théologiques du duel grammatical arabe (al-muthannā). Situé entre les paradigmes de l’unité et de la multiplicité qui ont longtemps structuré la pensée philosophique, le duel offre une structure relationnelle singulière dans laquelle deux termes sont maintenus ensemble sans fusion ni hiérarchie. Prenant cette forme linguistique comme point de départ conceptuel, la rencontre interroge la possibilité de penser la relation elle-même comme originaire. Une attention particulière sera portée au concept de ʿahd (alliance, pacte, engagement) envisagé comme événement relationnel dans la théologie islamique et au-delà. Réunissant philosophes, théologiens et chercheurs en sciences humaines et sociales, le colloque vise à ouvrir un champ de recherche consacré à la portée ontologique, théologique et anthropologique du duel dans la pensée contemporaine.

Organisé dans le cadre de la Chaire de Théologies contemporaines de l’islam de l’Université de Lorraine, ce colloque constitue la première étape d’un programme de recherche structurant (2026–2029) consacré à la formalisation théologique et philosophique du duel.

This international conference explores the philosophical and theological implications of the Arabic grammatical dual (al-muthannā). Situated between the paradigms of unity and multiplicity that have long structured philosophical thought, the dual offers a distinctive relational structure in which two terms are held together without fusion or hierarchy. Taking this linguistic form as a conceptual starting point, the conference investigates the possibility of thinking relation itself as originary. Particular attention will be given to the concept of ʿahd (covenant, pact, commitment) as a relational event in Islamic theology and beyond. Bringing together philosophers, theologians, and scholars from the humanities and social sciences, the conference aims to open a field of inquiry devoted to the ontological, theological, and anthropological significance of the dual in contemporary thought.

يهدف هذا المؤتمر الدولي إلى استكشاف الدلالات الفلسفية واللاهوتية لصيغة المثنّى في اللغة العربية. فبين نموذجي الوحدة والكثرة اللذين هيمنَا طويلاً على التفكير الفلسفي، يقدّم المثنّى بنيةً علائقيّة مميّزة يُحفَظ فيها الطرفان معًا من غير اندماج ولا تراتبيّة. ومن خلال اتخاذ هذه الصيغة اللغوية منطلقًا مفهوميًا، يسعى المؤتمر إلى مساءلة إمكان التفكير في العلائقيّة بوصفها مبدأً أصيلاً. وسيُعطى اهتمام خاص لمفهوم العهد بوصفه حدثًا علائقيًا في اللاهوت الإسلامي وفي سياقات فكرية أوسع. ويجمع المؤتمر بين فلاسفة ولاهوتيين وباحثين في العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية بهدف فتح أفق بحثي جديد حول الدلالة الأنطولوجية واللاهوتية والأنثروبولوجية للمثنّى في الفكر المعاصر.