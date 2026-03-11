Call for articles / Appel à articles

Please scroll down for the French version

Autotheory, Autosociobiography, and Environmental Writing in Contemporary Romance Literatures

Revue Romane, John Benjamins Publishing Company, University of Copenhagen

Guest editors:

Chiara Mengozzi (Charles University, Prague & CEFRES)

Diana Mistreanu (University of Passau, Passau)

Andrei Lazar (Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca)

Scope and topics:

This special issue explores the intersections between the environmental humanities and two recently theorized forms of life writing. Its central aim is thus to examine autotheory, understood as the hybridization of intimate narrative and theoretical speculation (Wiegman 2020; Fournier 2021; Brostoff/Coppan 2025), and autosociobiography, in which the “I” becomes the archive of a social trajectory or a class conflict (Duikeren/Jacquier/Löffelbein 2025; Louis 2025), through a still underexplored lens: the staging of, and responsibility toward, more-than-human life.

At the crossroads of (self-)reflexive practices, ecological concern, and ethical engagement, this issue seeks to investigates how the blurring of genres and the hybridization of life writing with sociological, aesthetic, ecological, or political reflection may contribute to reframing our relationship to biological and ecosystemic alterity. By focusing on the deep connections between autotheoretical reflexivity, socially situated knowledge, and ecological thought, the issue asks whether and to what extent these forms of writing can be reconceptualized as expressions of – or critical engagements with – an ethics of care.

Indeed, at the core of autotheory and autosociobiography often lies a sustained concern for human and nonhuman life in its multiple manifestations – a concern capable of reshaping the subject into a “porous subject,” attentive to the structural interdependencies between the biological, the social, and the political. Within this framework, life is no longer treated as a mere backdrop or object of contemplation, but as a genuine partner in co-writing, integrating the vulnerability of human bodies within a shared biosphere and opening the narrative space to the claims of the more-than-human world (Mengozzi 2024; Despret 2022; Vago 2023; Milcent-Lawson 2020; Mistreanu, Freyermuth, Lazar and Popa 2026).

The issue welcomes contributions drawing on the richness and diversity of contemporary Romance-language literatures, where the boundaries of intimacy expand to encompass the interdependencies that traverse and exceed the writing subject, linking lived experience, social thought, and ecological positioning. Particular attention will be given to comparative approaches and to contributions with a strong methodological and theoretical dimension.

By way of example, in French literature, the foundational works of Annie Ernaux, who helped define autosociobiography; Édouard Louis, who combines autofiction and autotheory; and Didier Eribon, whose writing has been interpreted as a form of care toward the working class and “ordinary people” (Mistreanu 2025), resonate today with contemporary reconfigurations of life writing under the pressure of ecological crisis. This concern is also central to Nastassja Martin’s oeuvre: in Croire aux fauves, autotheory becomes the site of a metamorphosis in which human and animal permeate, redefining self-narration through the experience of radical alterity and an encounter with more-than-human life. Similarly, Marielle Macé, in Une pluie d’oiseaux, repositions the ecological question within a poetic and personal framework that shapes new forms of attention to human and nonhuman life, and alternative ways of inhabiting the world. This is also what numerous Francophone Belgian writers – such as Christine Van Acker, Jean-Pierre Otte, Vinciane Despret, and Béatrice Libert –, as well as Swiss authors like Douna Loup, Nicolas Tavaglione, and Max Lobe, propose.

A similar ecopoetic and materialist perspective can be found in Italy, for instance in Gianluca Grimalda’s A fuoco. Il mondo brucia, è ora di disobbedire (2025). This work combines personal narrative, socio-economic analysis, and political manifesto to recount the author’s 28,000-kilometer journey between Papua New Guinea and Europe without flying. By documenting this seventy-two-day journey as an act of “climate conscientious objection,” Grimalda transforms a constrained itinerant experience into a reflection on the limits of the global transport system and the vulnerability of Global South populations in the face of ecosystemic collapse.

In Romania, although engagement with international ecocritical debates remains relatively recent and intermittent, contemporary poetics nonetheless constitute a creative space where new forms of autotheoretical thought and attention to human and nonhuman life are emerging. This is illustrated by the works of Alexandra Felseghi, Simona Popescu, Tamás Mihók, Medeea Iancu, or Florin Dumitrescu, as well as the authors gathered around Cenaclul X.

In Spain, the Belgian-born writer Chantal Maillard theorizes a writing attentive to more-than-human life that seeks to move beyond anthropocentrism. For her, the subject must recede to make room for the pure perception of “what is” – the insect, the plant, or pain. Her work can be read as an exercise in attention that tests the intrinsic vulnerability of all forms of life and questions the centrality of the human standpoint. In Un cambio de verdad (2020), Gabi Martínez documents a “radical stay-at-home” experiment, inhabiting the role of a shepherd in Extremadura to develop his concept of liternatura. By centering his own psychological and physical transformation, Martínez argues for a “re-wilding” of the Spanish consciousness, positioning individual vulnerability as a cornerstone of the broader ecological debate. Similarly, Joaquín Araújo, in Los árboles te enseñarán a ver el bosque, moves beyond traditional nature writing toward a deeply personal, autotheoretical meditation. Blending the diary format with philosophical inquiry, Araújo draws upon his experience of planting over 25,000 trees to theorize a “poetics of reciprocity,” suggesting that human perception is fundamentally co-constituted – physically and spiritually – by the forest.

In Portugal, the works of Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen, Fiama Hasse Pais Brandão, and Inês Francisco Jacob likewise offer fertile ground for rethinking our relations to human and nonhuman life, particularly from the perspective of maritime existence as a radically de-anthropomorphized milieu – as suggested by Corine Pelluchon in L’être et la mer. Pour un existentialisme écologique.

This issue is equally interested in exploring non-European Romance-language corpora. In the Americas, for example, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous authors blend new forms of life writing with ecological concerns. This is evident, for instance, in the works of Innu artist Natasha Kanapé Fontaine and Wolastoqey writer and playwright Dave Jenniss in Quebec (cf. Mistreanu and Hertrampf 2025), as well as in the texts featured in the recently published anthology Visiones indígenas de agua: Una antología de historias, cantos y protocolos para una ética del agua (Sánchez Martínez, Lavoie, and Quintanilla 2026), which brings together worldwide Indigenous water epistemologies and lived experiences.

Ultimately, this issue seeks to examine whether and how these forms of life writing may function as devices of staging, care, conflict, and resistance in the face of ongoing ecological, economic, and political crises, and how they reconfigure the position of the subject within the more-than-human world.

Submission guidelines:

Articles may be submitted in any of the major Romance languages or in English, in accordance with the journal’s guidelines. We particularly welcome comparative approaches that engage multiple linguistic, cultural, or theoretical contexts.

Possible topics include (but are not limited to):

· Animal voices and languages in first-person writing;

· Genre hybridization, experimental writings, and poetics of relationality with the more-than-human world;

· Writing vulnerability: human and nonhuman bodies in relation;

· Situated knowledge, structures of domination, and ecological writing;

· From the social “I” to ecological memory: shifts, continuities, and reconfigurations;

· Autotheory and ecology: between conceptual reflection and embodied experience;

· Care, conflict, and interspecies coexistence;

· Environmental justice and situated subjectivities;

· Documentary forms and the blurring of boundaries between fiction, theory, and inquiry;

· Indigenous and non-Western perspectives, knowledge and epistemologies on lived experience and the environment.

Proposals should not exceed 300 words and should be accompanied by a bio-bibliographical note of no more than 200 words. Please send proposals in Word format via email to chiara.mengozzi@gmail.com, andrei.lazar@ubbcluj.ro, and diana.mistreanu@uni-passau.de by June 1st, 2026.

Timeline:

June 1st: Submission and selection of proposals;

October 1st: Submission of full articles and peer review;

December 1st: Submission of final revised articles;

December 2026 – January 2027: Final proofreading and copyediting.

Selected references:

Baratay, Éric. Le point de vue animal. Une autre version de l’histoire. Paris: Seuil, 2012.

———. Biographies animales. Paris: Seuil, 2017.

Brostoff, Alex and Vilashini Cooppan, eds. Autotheories. Cambridge (MA): MIT Press, 2025.

Bundschuh-van Duikeren, Johanna, Marie Jacquier and Peter Löffelbein, eds. Autosociobiography: A Literary Phenomenon and Its Global Entanglements. Bielefeld: Transcript Verlag, 2025.

De Meyer, Thibault. Qui a vu le zèbre ? L’invention de la perspective animale. Paris: Les Liens qui Libèrent, 2024.

Despret, Vinciane. Et si les animaux écrivaient ? Arles: Bayard, 2022.

Fournier, Lauren. Autotheory as Feminist Practice in Art, Writing, and Criticism. Cambridge (MA): MIT Press, 2021.

Gale, Ken. “The Anthropocene, Affect, and Autoethnography?” Journal of Autoethnography 1/3 (2020): 304–308. https://doi.org/10.1525/joae.2020.1.3.304.

Grimalda, Gianluca. A fuoco. Il mondo brucia, è ora di disobbedire. Milano: Feltrinelli, 2025.

Kacandes, Irene. “Experimental Life Writing.” In The Routledge Companion to Experimental Literature, eds. Joe Bray, Alison Gibbons, and Brian McHale, 351–365. London and New York: Routledge, 2012.

Lemasson, Alban and Maël Leroux. Quand les animaux prennent la parole. Rennes: Apogée, 2025.

Louis, Édouard and Mary Kairidi. Que faire de la littérature ? Méditations et manifeste. Paris: Flammarion, 2025.

Macé, Marielle. Une pluie d’oiseaux. Paris: José Corti, 2022.

Martin, Nastassja. Croire aux fauves. Paris: Gallimard, 2019.

Marques, Nuno and Margarida Vale de Gato. “Women Poets Breaking the Waves of the Portuguese Sea.” In The Routledge Companion to Ecopoetics, eds. Julia Fiedorczuk, Mary Newell, Bernard Quetchenbach and Orchid Tierney, 166–75. New York: Routledge, 2023. https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003187028-20.

Mendes, Victor K. and Patrícia Vieira, eds. Portuguese Literature and the Environment. Lanham (MD): Lexington Books, 2019.

Mengozzi, Chiara. “Letting the Planet Speak: Nonhuman Voices Through Narrative, Sound Art, and Technology.” In Communicating Human and Non-Human Otherness, Palgrave Studies in Otherness and Communication, eds. Helena Pires, Zara Pinto-Coelho and Luísa Magalhães, 61–84. Cham: Palgrave Macmillan, 2024.

Milcent-Lawson, Sophie. “Imaginaires zoolinguistiques. Des langues animales dans la fiction littéraire. ” Itinéraires 2/2020. https://journals.openedition.org/itineraires/8352.

Morizot, Baptiste. Raviver les braises du vivant. Arles: Actes Sud, 2024.

Mistreanu, Diana. “Empathie narrative, autothéorie et énactivisme chez Virginia Pesemapeo Bordeleau et Didier Eribon.” In L’empathie à l’épreuve dans les arts et les littératures de langue française, eds. Timea Gyimesi, Diana Mistreanu and Sylvie Freyermuth, 53–66. Szeged: Szeged Humanities Press, 2025. https://doi.org/10.14232/lh.2025.1.4.

Mistreanu, Diana and Andrei Lazar, eds. “Nouvelles formes et pratiques de l’écriture de soi : l’autothéorie et la transbiographie.” Studia Philologia 1/2025. DOI: 0.24193/subbphilo.2025.1.

Mistreanu, Diana and Andrei Lazar, eds. “Human and Non-Human Animals in Contemporary Literature from the Francophonies of the North and Beyond.” Metacritic Journal for Comparative Studies and Theory 11/2 (December 2025). ISSN 2457–8827. https://www.metacriticjournal.com/current.

Mistreanu, Diana, Sylvie Freyermuth, Andrei Lazar and Marius Popa, eds. Bêtes de plume. Échos du vivant, mondes en question dans la fiction contemporaine de langue française. Berlin/Heidelberg: J.B. Metzler/Springer Nature, 2026, coll. “Cultural Animal Studies.”

Mistreanu, Diana and Marina Ortrud M. Hertrampf, eds. Littérature et nations autochtones au Canada francophone. Berlin: De Gruyter, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1515/9783111001647.

Pelluchon, Corine. L’être et la mer. Pour un existentialisme écologique, Paris: Presses universitaires de France, 2024.

———. Manifeste animaliste. Politiser la cause animale. Paris: Alma Éditeur, 2017.

Pierron, Jean-Philippe. Je est un nous. Enquête philosophique sur nos interdépendances avec le vivant. Arles: Actes Sud, 2021.

Pryor, Melanie. “Eco-Autobiography: Writing Self through Place.” a/b: Auto/Biography Studies 32:2, 2017, 391–393. DOI: 10.1080/08989575.2017.1289037.

Sábado Novau, Marta. “Anecdote, pensée et autothéorie chez Barbara Cassin et Maggie Nelson.” Itinéraires 2023-2 | 2025. https://doi.org/10.4000/13fnh.

Sánchez Martínez, Juan, Sophie Lavoie and Felipe Q. Quintanilla, eds. Visiones indígenas de agua: Una antología de historias, cantos y protocolos para una ética del agua. Red Ambiental Indígena, 2026.

Simon, Anne. Une bête entre les lignes. Marseille: Wildproject, 2021.

Vago, Davide. Le tissage du vivant. Écrire l’empathie avec la nature (Pergaud, Colette, Genevoix, Giono). Dijon: Éditions universitaires de Dijon, 2023, coll. “Écritures.”

Wiegman, Robyn, ed. Arizona Quarterly, “Autotheory Theory.” 76/2020. https://doi.org/10.3390/arts12010011.

White, Jessica and Gillian Whitlock, eds. Life Writing in the Anthropocene. London and New York: Routledge, 2021.

___



Autothéorie, autosociographie et écritures du vivant dans les littératures romanes contemporaines

Revue Romane, John Benjamins Publishing Company, University of Copenhagen

Éds. :

Chiara Mengozzi (Université Charles de Prague et CEFRES)

Diana Mistreanu (Université de Passau, Passau)

Andrei Lazar (Université Babeș-Bolyai de Cluj-Napoca)

Descriptif :

Ce numéro se propose d’explorer les intersections entre ces deux formes d’écriture de soi récemment théorisées et le champ des humanités environnementales. L’objectif central est ainsi d’examiner l’autothéorie, comprise comme l’hybridation du récit intime et de la spéculation théorique (Wiegman 2020 ; Fournier 2021 ; Brostoff/Coppan 2025), et l’autosociobiographie, où le « je » se fait l’archive d’une trajectoire sociale ou d’un conflit de classe (Duikeren/Jacquier/Löffelbein 2025, Louis 2025) à travers un prisme novateur : celui de la mise en scène et de la prise en charge du vivant.

Au croisement des pratiques (auto)réflexive, de l’intérêt pour l’écologie et de l’engagement éthique, ce numéro interrogera la manière dont le décloisonnement des genres et l’hybridation entre écriture de soi et réflexion sociologique, esthétique, écologique ou politique permettent de repenser radicalement notre rapport à l’altérité biologique et écosystémique. En s’intéressant aux liens profonds entre la réflexivité autothéorique, les savoirs sociologiquement situés et la pensée écologique, ce projet vise à interroger dans quelle mesure il est possible de reconceptualiser ces écritures comme les expressions d’une véritable éthique du care.

À la source des textes autothéoriques et autosociobiographiques réside souvent, en effet, une préoccupation fondamentale pour le vivant dans ses diverses manifestations, tant humaines que non humaines, transfigurant le sujet en un « sujet poreux », attentif aux interdépendances structurelles entre le biologique, le social et le politique. Le vivant n’y est plus envisagé comme un simple décor ou un objet de contemplation, mais comme un véritable partenaire de co-écriture, intégrant la vulnérabilité des corps humains au sein d’une biosphère partagée (Mengozzi 2024 ; Despret 2022 ; Vago 2023 ; Milcent-Lawson 2020 ; Mistreanu, Freyermuth, Lazar et Popa 2026).

Ce numéro sollicite des contributions qui puisent dans la richesse et la diversité des littératures de langues romanes contemporaines, là où les frontières de l’intime s’élargissent aux dimensions des interdépendances qui traversent et débordent le sujet scriptural, reliant l’expérience vécue, la pensée sociale et la prise de position écologique.

Pour en donner quelques exemples, dans la littérature française, les œuvres fondatrices d’Annie Ernaux, qui ont contribué à définir l’autosociobiographie, d’Édouard Louis, mêlant autofiction et autothéorie, ou de Didier Eribon, conceptualisées comme une forme de care envers la classe ouvrière et les « gens du peuple » (Mistreanu 2025), trouvent aujourd’hui un écho particulier dans les reconfigurations contemporaines de l’écriture de soi à l’épreuve du vivant, telles qu’on les observe également chez Nastassja Martin. Dans Croire aux fauves (2019), l’autothéorie devient le lieu d’une métamorphose où l’humain et l’animal s’entrelacent, redéfinissant le récit de soi par l’expérience de l’altérité radicale. Marielle Macé, à son tour, dans Une pluie d’oiseaux, replace la question écologique dans un contexte poétique et personnel censé configurer de nouvelles formes d’attention au vivant, et des manières alternatives d’habiter le monde. C’est ce que proposent également bon nombre d’écrivains·es belges francophones – Christine Van Acker, Jean-Pierre Otte, Vinciane Despret, Béatrice Libert – ou suisses, comme Douna Loup, Nicolas Tavaglione ou Max Lobe.

Cette perspective écopoétique et matérialiste se retrouve également en Italie, par exemple chez Gianluca Grimalda qui, dans son ouvrage A fuoco. Il mondo brucia, è ora di disobbedire (2025), mêle le récit personnel, l’analyse socio-économique et le manifeste politique pour retracer son périple de 28 000 kilomètres sans avion entre la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée et l’Europe. En documentant ce voyage de 72 jours entrepris par « objection de conscience climatique », l’auteur transforme une expérience d’itinérance contrainte en une profonde réflexion sur les limites de notre système de transport mondial et sur la vulnérabilité des populations du Sud global face à l’effondrement écosystémique.

Quant à la Roumanie, qui n’investit que récemment et de manière encore intermittente les grands débats écocritiques internationaux, la poétique contemporaine n’en constitue pas moins un espace de création où s’élaborent de nouvelles formes de réflexion autothéorique et d’attention au vivant, comme le démontrent les œuvres de Alexandra Felseghi, Simona Popescu, Tamás Mihók, Medeea Iancu ou Florin Dumitrescu, de même que les auteur·es réunis autour de Cenaclul X.

En Espagne, l’écrivaine d’origine belge Chantal Maillard théorise une écriture du vivant qui se soustrait à l’anthropocentrisme. Pour elle, le sujet doit s’effacer pour laisser place à la perception pure de ce qui est (l’insecte, la plante, la douleur). Son œuvre est un exercice de soin par l’attention, une tentative de se réconcilier avec la vulnérabilité intrinsèque de toute forme de vie. Dans Un cambio de verdad (2020), Gabi Martínez documente une expérience de « sédentarité radicale » en endossant le rôle de berger en Estrémadure afin de développer son concept de liternatura. En plaçant sa propre transformation psychologique et physique au centre du récit, Martínez plaide pour un « réensauvagement » de la conscience espagnole, positionnant la vulnérabilité individuelle comme la pierre angulaire d’un débat écologique plus large. De même, Joaquín Araújo, dans Los árboles te enseñarán a ver el bosque, dépasse le cadre traditionnel du nature writing pour s’orienter vers une méditation autothéorique profondément personnelle. Alliant le format du journal intime à l’enquête philosophique, Araújo s’appuie sur son expérience de plantation de plus de 25 000 arbres pour théoriser une « poétique de la réciprocité », suggérant que la perception humaine est fondamentalement co-constituée – tant physiquement que spirituellement – par la forêt.

Au Portugal, les œuvres de Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen, de Fiama Hasse Pais Brandão ou de Inês Francisco Jacob offrent également un terrain fécond pour penser nos relations au vivant, notamment du point de vue d’une vie maritime, comme milieu d’existence radicalement désanthropomorphisé – comme le suggère Corine Pelluchon dans L’être et la mer. Pour un existentialisme écologique.

Ce numéro s’intéresse également à l’exploration de corpus de langues romanes écrits en dehors de l’Europe. Dans les Amériques, par exemple, aussi bien les littératures autochtones que les allochtones entremêlent de nouvelles formes de récits de vie et des préoccupations écologiques. Cela est manifeste, entre autres, dans les œuvres de l’artiste innue Natasha Kanapé Fontaine et de l’écrivain et dramaturge wolastoqey Dave Jenniss au Québec (cf. Mistreanu et Hertrampf 2025), ainsi que dans les textes présentés dans l’anthologie récemment publiée Visiones indígenas de agua: Una antología de historias, cantos y protocolos para una ética del agua (Sánchez Martínez, Lavoie et Quintanilla 2026), qui rassemble des épistémologies de l'eau et des expériences vécues par des peuples et nations autochtones à travers le monde.

En somme, il s’agit d’interroger dans quelle mesure ces formes d’écriture de soi constituent conjointement des dispositifs de mise en scène, de soin et de résistance face aux défis des crises écologiques, économiques et politiques actuelles.

Modalités de soumission d’un article :

Les articles peuvent être soumis dans l’une des principales langues romanes ou en anglais, conformément aux consignes de la revue. Nous accueillons tout particulièrement les approches comparatistes qui mobilisent plusieurs contextes linguistiques, culturels ou théoriques.

Les thématiques possibles incluent (sans s’y limiter) :

Voix et langages animaux dans les écrits à la première personne ;

Hybridation des genres, écritures expérimentales et poétiques de la relationnalité avec le monde plus qu’humain ;

Écrire la vulnérabilité : corps humains et non-humains en relation ;

Savoirs situés, structures de domination et écriture écologique ;

Du « Je » social à la mémoire écologique : déplacements, continuités et reconfigurations ;

Autothéorie et écologie : entre réflexion conceptuelle et expérience incarnée ;

Soin (care), conflit et coexistence interspécifique ;

Justice environnementale et subjectivités situées ;

Formes documentaires et brouillage des frontières entre fiction, théorie et enquête ;

Perspectives, savoirs et épistémologies autochtones et non occidentales sur l’expérience vécue et l’environnement.



Les propositions ne doivent pas dépasser 300 mots et doivent être accompagnées d'une notice bio-bibliographique de 200 mots maximum. Merci d’envoyer vos propositions au format Word par courriel à : chiara.mengozzi@gmail.com, andrei.lazar@ubbcluj.ro et diana.mistreanu@uni-passau.de au plus tard le 1er juin 2026.

Calendrier :

1er juin : réception et sélection des propositions ;

1er octobre : réception des articles et évaluations ;

1er décembre : réception des articles finaux ;

Décembre 2026 - janvier 2027 : relectures finales et travail éditorial.

Références et bibliographie indicative :

Baratay, Éric. Le point de vue animal. Une autre version de l’histoire. Paris : Seuil, 2012.

———. Biographies animales. Paris : Seuil, 2017.

Brostoff, Alex et Vilashini Cooppan, éds. Autotheories. Cambridge (MA) : MIT Press, 2025.

Bundschuh-van Duikeren, Johanna, Marie Jacquier et Peter Löffelbein, éds. Autosociobiography: A Literary Phenomenon and Its Global Entanglements. Bielefeld : Transcript Verlag, 2025.

De Meyer, Thibault. Qui a vu le zèbre ? L’invention de la perspective animale. Paris : Les Liens qui Libèrent, 2024.

Despret, Vinciane. Et si les animaux écrivaient ? Arles : Bayard, 2022.

Fournier, Lauren. Autotheory as Feminist Practice in Art, Writing, and Criticism. Cambridge (MA) : MIT Press, 2021.

Gale, Ken. « The Anthropocene, Affect, and Autoethnography? » Journal of Autoethnography 1/3 (2020): 304‑308. https://doi.org/10.1525/joae.2020.1.3.304.

Grimalda, Gianluca. A fuoco. Il mondo brucia, è ora di disobbedire. Milano : Feltrinelli, 2025.

Kacandes, Irene. « Experimental Life Writing ». In The Routledge Companion to Experimental Literature, éds. Joe Bray, Alison Gibbons et Brian McHale, 351–365. Londres et New York: Routledge, 2012.

Lemasson, Alban et Maël Leroux. Quand les animaux prennent la parole. Rennes : Apogée, 2025.

Louis, Édouard et Mary Kairidi. Que faire de la littérature ? Méditations et manifeste. Paris : Flammarion, 2025.

Macé, Marielle. Une pluie d’oiseaux. Paris : José Corti, 2022.

Martin, Nastassja. Croire aux fauves. Paris : Gallimard, 2019.

Marques, Nuno et Margarida Vale de Gato. « Women Poets Breaking the Waves of the Portuguese Sea. » In The Routledge Companion to Ecopoetics, éds. Julia Fiedorczuk, Mary Newell, Bernard Quetchenbach et Orchid Tierney, 166-75. New York : Routledge, 2023. https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003187028-20.

Mendes, Victor K. et Patrícia Vieira, éds. Portuguese Literature and the Environment. Lanham (MD) : Lexington Books, 2019.

Mengozzi, Chiara. « Letting the Planet Speak: Nonhuman Voices Through Narrative, Sound Art, and Technology ». In Communicating Human and Non-Human Otherness, Palgrave Studies in Otherness and Communication, éds. Helena Pires, Zara Pinto-Coelho et Luísa Magalhães, 61-84. Cham : Palgrave Macmillan, 2024.

Milcent-Lawson, Sophie. « Imaginaires zoolinguistiques. Des langues animales dans la fiction littéraire ». Itinéraires 2/2020. https://journals.openedition.org/itineraires/8352.

Morizot, Baptiste. Raviver les braises du vivant. Arles : Actes Sud, 2024.

Mistreanu, Diana. « Empathie narrative, autothéorie et énactivisme chez Virginia Pesemapeo Bordeleau et Didier Eribon ». In L’empathie à l’épreuve dans les arts et les littératures de langue française, éds. Timea Gyimesi, Diana Mistreanu et Sylvie Freyermuth, 53-66. Szeged: Szeged Humanities Press, 2025. https://doi.org/10.14232/lh.2025.1.4.

Mistreanu, Diana et Andrei Lazar, éds. « Nouvelles formes et pratiques de l’écriture de soi : l’autothéorie et la transbiographie ». Studia Philologia 1/2025. DOI : 0.24193/subbphilo.2025.1.

Mistreanu, Diana et Andrei Lazar, éds. « Human and Non-Human Animals in Contemporary Literature from the Francophonies of the North and Beyond ». Metacritic Journal for Comparative Studies and Theory 11/2 (décembre 2025). ISSN 2457–8827. https://www.metacriticjournal.com/current.

Mistreanu, Diana, Sylvie Freyermuth, Andrei Lazar et Marius Popa, éds. Bêtes de plume. Échos du vivant, mondes en question dans la fiction contemporaine de langue française. Berlin/Heidelberg: J.B. Metzler/Springer Nature, 2026, « Cultural Animal Studies ».

Mistreanu, Diana and Marina Ortrud M. Hertrampf, éds. Littérature et nations autochtones au Canada francophone. Berlin : De Gruyter, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1515/9783111001647.

Pelluchon, Corine. L’être et la mer. Pour un existentialisme écologique, Paris : Presses universitaires de France, 2024.

———. Manifeste animaliste. Politiser la cause animale. Paris : Alma Éditeur, 2017.

Pierron, Jean-Philippe. Je est un nous. Enquête philosophique sur nos interdépendances avec le vivant. Arles : Actes Sud, 2021.

Pryor, Melanie. « Eco-Autobiography: Writing Self through Place ». a/b: Auto/Biography Studies 32:2, 2017, 391-393. DOI: 10.1080/08989575.2017.1289037.

Sábado Novau, Marta. « Anecdote, pensée et autothéorie chez Barbara Cassin et Maggie Nelson ». Itinéraires 2023-2 | 2025. https://doi.org/10.4000/13fnh.

Sánchez Martínez, Juan, Sophie Lavoie and Felipe Q. Quintanilla, éds. Visiones indígenas de agua: Una antología de historias, cantos y protocolos para una ética del agua. Red Ambiental Indígena, 2026.

Simon, Anne. Une bête entre les lignes. Marseille : Wildproject, 2021.

Vago, Davide. Le tissage du vivant. Écrire l’empathie avec la nature (Pergaud, Colette, Genevoix, Giono). Dijon : Éditions universitaires de Dijon, coll. « Écritures », 2023.

Wiegman, Robyn, éd. Arizona Quarterly 76, « Autotheory Theory », 2020. https://doi.org/10.3390/arts12010011.

White, Jessica et Gillian Whitlock, éds. Life Writing in the Anthropocene. Londres et New York : Routledge, 2021.