Vers l’Ouest. Femmes, littérature et droits humains en Europe aux XXe et XXIe s. / Westward: Women, Literature, and Human Rights in Europe in the 20th and 21st Centuries

Vers l’Ouest : Femmes, littérature et droits humains en Europe aux XXe et XXIe siècles

Westward: Women, Literature, and Human Rights in Europe in the 20th and 21st Centuries

Genève / Geneva : Droz, 2027.

L’objectif central de cet ouvrage est de commencer à écrire une autre histoire littéraire européenne des femmes migrantes : une histoire transnationale articulée autour de la question des droits humains, envisagée comme déclencheur, moteur ou sujet de l’écriture. En effet, si l’histoire des migrations européennes est largement documentée, les productions littéraires et intellectuelles des femmes ayant quitté l’Europe de l’Est pour l’Ouest – que ce soit sous les régimes totalitaires ou après la chute du Rideau de fer – demeurent un angle mort d’une approche systématique, tant des histoires de la littérature européenne que de celles des droits humains. Situées à l’intersection de la marginalisation géopolitique et de l’invisibilisation genrée, ces œuvres peinent souvent à trouver leur place dans les canons nationaux [1]. De même, l’essor récent des recherches croisant littérature et droits humains [2] gagnerait à intégrer ces corpus, dont l’analyse permettrait de combler les zones d’ombre d’une réflexion encore trop peu portée sur ces trajectoires spécifiques. Certes, quelques-unes de ces écrivaines, souvent bilingues, voire translingues, ont accédé à la reconnaissance internationale après l’obtention de prix prestigieux (par ex., Herta Müller ou Lisa Appignanesi), tandis que d’autres ont été récemment redécouvertes dans leur pays d’accueil (Irène Némirovsky [3] ou Anna Langfus [4]), où elles sont toutefois souvent présentées comme des hapax et inscrites dans une double filiation culturelle et linguistique, restreinte aux seuls pays d’origine et d’accueil. Cet ouvrage collectif se propose de montrer que ces autrices sont nombreuses et doivent être inscrites dans un phénomène migratoire intra-européen structurel, né de violations des droits humains et sociaux. Il s’agit ainsi d’analyser ces corpus dans une continuité entre les mutations politiques du XXe siècle et celles ayant marqué le tournant du millénaire ainsi que le début du XXIe siècle.

L’histoire migratoire des femmes d’Europe de l’Est témoigne d’une mutation profonde des motifs de l’exil, évoluant de la dissidence politique vers la survie économique, puis vers l’urgence humanitaire. Sous les régimes totalitaires du XXe siècle, franchir le « Rideau de fer » relevait d’un exploit périlleux, marqué par une surveillance étatique constante et le risque de représailles sévères contre les familles restées au pays. L’exil était alors souvent définitif et investi d’une forte charge politique. Après 1989, la chute du mur de Berlin et l’extension de l’Union européenne ont déclenché une vague migratoire massive dictée par la précarité sociale et économique [5], incitant de nombreuses femmes à gagner l’Ouest, souvent pour y occuper des emplois sous-qualifiés, mais essentiels à la subsistance de leurs foyers. Aujourd’hui, l’invasion de l’Ukraine par la Russie en 2022 a engendré une nouvelle crise : on estime que plus de 4,3 millions de personnes réfugiées d’Ukraine résident actuellement en Europe, dont presque 75 % sont des femmes et des enfants [6]. Cette nouvelle vague, motivée notamment par la quête de sécurité face aux crimes de guerre, transforme la démographie ainsi que les politiques d’asile de l’Europe de l’Ouest. Dès lors, il s’agit d’étudier les parcours des écrivaines issues de ces vagues de migration, du XXe au début du XXIe siècle, non plus comme de simples déplacements géographiques, mais comme des vecteurs de solidarité démocratique et de véritables laboratoires de pensée juridique et éthique.

La particularité de cet ouvrage réside ainsi dans l’application du prisme des droits humains comme catégorie critique pour analyser des productions féminines souvent réduites aux étiquettes de « témoignage » ou de « littérature de l’exil ». Cette approche permettra aussi de souligner le cadre systémique de ces mouvements de population, au sein desquels chaque écrivaine inscrit toutefois une identité politique, poétique et esthétique singulière. En intégrant des corpus hybrides – fiction, œuvres autobiographiques, voire autothéoriques, mémoires diplomatiques et écrits professionnels – envisagés comme des « savoirs situés » [7], ce volume entend pallier l’invisibilité historique de « l’autre femme blanche » [8] et des « nouvelles subalternes » [9], y compris des minorités ethniques d’Europe centrale et orientale. L’enjeu réside dans la redécouverte de ces voix en tant qu’actrices intellectuelles majeures du débat démocratique, en explorant leurs écrits non seulement comme des archives de la violence politique, mais comme des formes de résistance cognitive face à l’abolition du jugement individuel.

L’ouvrage s’appuiera sur les œuvres fondatrices des femmes de lettres ayant affronté les totalitarismes, les dictatures, les guerres et les camps de concentration, telles qu’Irène Némirovsky (Empire russe/France), Anna Langfus (Pologne/France), Ágota Kristóf (Hongrie/Suisse), Ugnė Karvelis (Lituanie/France), Monica Lovinescu (Roumanie/France), Sanda Stolojan (Roumanie/France), Aglaja Veteranyi (Roumanie/Suisse) ou encore Oana Orlea (Roumanie/France) et Dubravka Ugrešić (Croatie/Pays-Bas). Ces trajectoires incluent également les analyses cliniques de la terreur d’État, des crimes de guerre et des violences de genre par des autrices comme Herta Müller (Roumanie/Allemagne) ou Slavenka Drakulić (Croatie/Suède). La recherche s’étendra aux écritures postcommunistes et contemporaines traitant de la précarité, de la vulnérabilité sociale, des discriminations et de la transition démocratique, représentées par des autrices telles que Tatiana Țîbuleac (Moldavie/France), Dana Grigorcea (Roumanie/Suisse), Katja Petrowskaja (Ukraine/Allemagne), Margaryta Yakovenko (Ukraine/Espagne), Tetiana Maliarchuk (Ukraine/Autriche), Aleksandra Lun (Pologne/Espagne/Belgique), Wioletta Grzegorzewska (Pologne/Royaume-Uni), ou encore Amelia Tiganus (Roumanie/Espagne), Andreea Simionel (Roumanie/Italie), Lea Ypi (Albanie/Italie/Royaume-Uni) et Kapka Kassabova (Bulgarie/Royaume-Uni), pour n’en nommer que quelques-unes. Ces exemples illustrent la dimension supra- et transnationale d’une création littéraire féminine née de migrations intra-européennes. Motivées par des facteurs politiques, sociaux et économiques, ces trajectoires offrent des ressorts analytiques qu’il convient encore d’étudier. En comblant cette lacune par une approche systémique et comparative, l’ouvrage proposera ainsi une lecture inédite de la mémoire européenne, démontrant comment, au cœur de la marginalisation, ces écrivaines transforment le non-respect des droits fondamentaux en un espace de créativité critique, essentiel pour repenser les crises et les soubresauts politiques du continent.

Axes de recherche :

Les contributions pourront s’articuler autour des axes suivants (liste non exhaustive) :

- Le texte comme archive des droits fondamentaux : cet axe envisage les textes littéraires comme des archives alternatives, capables de documenter des expériences de dépossession souvent absentes des récits institutionnels des droits humains ;

- Écriture de soi et savoirs situés : analyser comment l’écriture de soi (autobiographie, journaux, mémoires, autofiction, essais autothéoriques, etc.) transforme l’expérience vécue en un laboratoire où le corps migrant devient le lieu d’une réflexion sur des problèmes politiques et sociaux ;

- Corps et violence d’État : examiner les écrits de l’enfermement politique, tels que les récits de prison, les journaux de détention et les mémoires de libération, comme témoignages d’une expérience genrée de la répression ;

- Genre et intersectionnalité : interroger la spécificité du sujet féminin est-européen au croisement des rapports de domination (classe, genre, origine) ;

- Médiations culturelles et circulation des idées : étudier les figures de traductrices, d’éditrices, de diplomates et d’actrices institutionnelles de l’exil qui ont contribué à la circulation des œuvres et des débats démocratiques entre l’Est et l’Ouest ;

- Droits humains et matérialité : examiner les conditions matérielles de la résistance intellectuelle, par ex., les objets, les technologies et les réseaux de soutien ;

- Minorités et marges de l’exil : interroger la double exclusion des femmes issues de minorités sexuelles et ethniques d’Europe de l’Est ;

- Approches comparatives, synchroniques ou diachroniques : cet axe privilégie les analyses transnationales, transgénérationnelles et translinguistiques des écritures féminines de l’exil est-européen. L’enjeu est d’appréhender ces productions comme un ensemble cohérent, structuré par le partage d’expériences historiques et de cadres juridiques communs.

Modalités de soumission et calendrier :

Les propositions de chapitres portant sur une ou plusieurs écrivaines (environ 350-500 mots), en français ou en anglais, accompagnées d’une courte bio-bibliographie, doivent être envoyées au format Word aux adresses : diana.mistreanu@uni-passau.de et vera.gajiu@uni-passau.de au plus tard le 21 mai 2026. Les notifications d’acceptation seront envoyées au plus tard le 30 mai 2026. Les chapitres complets seront remis au plus tard le 30 septembre 2026 et feront l’objet d’une évaluation en double aveugle, ainsi que d’une évaluation effectuée par la maison d’édition. La publication de l’ouvrage est prévue pour 2027.

Comité scientifique (confirmé) : Sara De Balsi, Alex Demeulenaere, Alice Duhan, Timea Gyimesi, Laura T. Ilea, Charlotte Krauss, Viktoria Lühr, Laetitia Saintes, Ana Belén Soto.

Call for chapters

Vers l’Ouest : Femmes, littérature et droits humains en Europe aux XXe et XXIe siècles

Westward: Women, Literature, and Human Rights in Europe in the 20th and 21st Centuries

Genève / Geneva : Droz, 2027.

The central objective of this volume is to begin writing an alternative European literary history of migrant women: a transnational history articulated around the question of human rights, viewed as a trigger, a driving force, or a subject of writing. Indeed, while the history of European migration is widely documented, the literary and intellectual productions of women who left Eastern Europe for the West – whether under totalitarian regimes or after the fall of the Iron Curtain – remain a blind spot for systematic approaches in both European literary history and human rights history. Situated at the intersection of geopolitical marginalization and gendered invisibility, these works often struggle to find their place within national canons [1]. Similarly, the recent surge in research on literature and human rights [2] would benefit from integrating these works, filling the gaps in a critical reception that has not yet sufficiently addressed these specific trajectories. Admittedly, a few of these writers, often bilingual or even translingual, have achieved international recognition after receiving prestigious awards (e.g., Herta Müller or Lisa Appignanesi), while others have been recently rediscovered in their host countries (Irène Némirovsky [3] or Anna Langfus [4]). However, they are still often presented there as isolated occurrences and assigned to a double cultural and linguistic lineage restricted solely to the countries of origin and host. This collective work proposes to demonstrate that these authors are numerous and must be understood as part of a structural intra-European migratory phenomenon born from violations of human and social rights. The aim is thus to analyze these corpora in a continuity between the political mutations of the 20th century and those marking the turn of the millennium and the beginning of the 21st century.

The migratory history of women from Eastern Europe bears witness to a profound shift in the motives for exile, evolving from political dissidence toward economic survival, and subsequently toward humanitarian urgency. Under the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century, crossing the “Iron Curtain” was a perilous feat, marked by constant state surveillance and the risk of severe reprisals against families left behind. Exile was then often definitive and invested with a strong political charge. After 1989, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the expansion of the European Union triggered a massive migratory wave dictated by social and economic precariousness [5], prompting many women to move West, often to occupy under-qualified but essential jobs for the subsistence of their households. Today, the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia has created a new crisis: it is estimated that over 4.3 million refugees from Ukraine currently reside in Europe, of whom nearly 75% are women and children [6]. This new wave, motivated notably by the quest for safety in the face of war crimes, is transforming the demographics as well as the asylum policies of Western Europe. Consequently, it is necessary to study the paths of women writers from these waves of migration, from the 20th to the early 21st century, no longer as simple geographical displacements, but as vectors of democratic solidarity and true laboratories of legal and ethical thought.

The uniqueness of this volume thus lies in applying the prism of human rights as a critical category to analyze female productions often reduced to the labels of “testimony” or “exile literature.” This approach will also highlight the systemic framework of these population movements, within which each writer nonetheless inscribes a singular political, poetic, and aesthetic identity. By integrating hybrid corpora – fiction, autobiographical or even autotheoretical works, diplomatic memoirs, and professional writings – viewed as “situated knowledges” [7], this volume intends to remedy the historical invisibility of “the other white woman” [8] and the “new subalterns” [9], including ethnic minorities from Central and Eastern Europe. The goal is to rediscover these voices as major intellectual actors in democratic debate, exploring their writings not only as archives of political violence but as forms of cognitive resistance against the abolition of individual judgment.

The volume will draw on the foundational works of women of letters who faced totalitarianism, dictatorships, wars, and concentration camps, such as Irène Némirovsky (Russian Empire/France), Anna Langfus (Poland/France), Ágota Kristóf (Hungary/Switzerland), Ugnė Karvelis (Lithuania/France), Monica Lovinescu (Romania/France), Sanda Stolojan (Romania/France), Aglaja Veteranyi (Romania/Switzerland), or Oana Orlea (Romania/France) and Dubravka Ugrešić (Croatia/Netherlands). These trajectories also include clinical analyses of state terror, war crimes, and gender-based violence by authors like Herta Müller (Romania/Germany) or Slavenka Drakulić (Croatia/Sweden). The research will extend to post-communist and contemporary writings dealing with precariousness, social vulnerability, discrimination, and democratic transition, represented by authors such as Tatiana Țîbuleac (Moldova/France), Dana Grigorcea (Romania/Switzerland), Katja Petrowskaja (Ukraine/Germany), Margaryta Yakovenko (Ukraine/Spain), Tetiana Maliarchuk (Ukraine/Austria), Aleksandra Lun (Poland/Spain/Belgium), Wioletta Grzegorzewska (Poland/UK), or Amelia Tiganus (Romania/Spain), Andreea Simionel (Romania/Italy), Lea Ypi (Albania/Italy/UK), and Kapka Kassabova (Bulgaria/UK), to name but a few. These examples illustrate the supra- and transnational dimension of a specific women’s literature emerging from intra-European migrations. Driven by political, social, and economic factors, these trajectories offer analytical resources that still require study. By filling this gap through a systemic and comparative approach, the book will offer an unprecedented reading of European memory, demonstrating how, at the heart of marginalization, these writers transform the violation of fundamental rights into a space for critical creativity, essential for rethinking the continent’s crises and political upheavals.

Research axes:

Contributions may focus on the following themes (non-exhaustive list):

- the text as an archive of fundamental rights: this axis views literary texts as alternative archives capable of documenting experiences of dispossession often absent from institutional human rights narratives;

- life writing and situated knowledges: analyzing how life writing (autobiography, diaries, memoirs, autofiction, autotheoretical essays, etc.) transforms lived experience into a laboratory where the migrant body becomes the site for reflection on political and social issues;

- the body and gendered state violence: examining writings of political confinement, such as prison narratives, detention diaries, and liberation memoirs, as testimonies of a gendered experience of repression;

- gender and intersectionality: interrogating the specificity of the Eastern European female subject at the intersection of power dynamics (class, gender, origin);

- cultural mediation and the circulation of ideas: studying the figures of translators, editors, diplomats, and institutional actors in exile who contributed to the circulation of works and democratic debates between East and West;

- human rights and materiality: examining the material conditions of intellectual resistance (e.g., objects, technologies, and support networks);

- minorities and the margins of exile: interrogating the double exclusion of women belonging to sexual and ethnic minorities in Eastern Europe;

- comparative, synchronic, or diachronic approaches: this axis prioritizes transnational, transgenerational, and translinguistic analyses of Eastern European exile writings. The goal is to understand these productions as a coherent whole, structured by shared historical experiences and common legal frameworks.

Submission guidelines and timeline:

Chapter proposals focusing on one or more writers (approximately 350-500 words), in either French or English, accompanied by a short bio-bibliography, must be sent in Word format to diana.mistreanu@uni-passau.de and vera.gajiu@uni-passau.de no later than May 21, 2026. Notifications of acceptance will be sent by May 30, 2026. Completed chapters are to be submitted by September 30, 2026, and will undergo a double-blind peer review process, as well as an evaluation by the publishing house. The publication of the volume is scheduled for 2027.

Scientific committee (confirmed): Sara De Balsi, Alex Demeulenaere, Alice Duhan, Timea Gyimesi, Laura T. Ilea, Charlotte Krauss, Viktoria Lühr, Laetitia Saintes, Ana Belén Soto.

