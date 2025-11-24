The Holocaust across the Mediterranean (London)

Call for papers, postgraduate and early career researcher symposium

The Holocaust Research Institute

Royal Holloway, University of London

April 24, 2026

The Holocaust across the Mediterranean

As historian Michael Marrus’s famous definition of the Holocaust as “the systematic mass murder of European Jewry by the Nazis” suggests, cultural and academic discourses have traditionally afforded little consideration to the extra-European histories and memories of mid-century fascist antisemitism. The past decade and a half has seen a significant broadening of this framing, as scholars have begun highlighting how racial laws and anti-Jewish persecution affected native North African Jews and Muslims (Boum and Stein, 2018; Bottecchia and Oppizzi, 2026), how European Jews sought refuge in Muslim-majority lands to the east and across the Asian continent (Guttstadt, 2013; Cho, Kurlander, and McGetchin, 2025), and how communities across the globe have responded to the history and memory of the mid-century genocide of the Jews (Achcar, 2011; Kissi, 2021; Celinscak and Mehnaz, 2025). These changes accompany a significant shift in the way that Holocaust Studies scholars conceive of the relationship between the Shoah and other, ostensibly unrelated, episodes of mass political violence (Rothberg, 2009; Silverman, 2013; Baer, 2017).

This one-day symposium invites postgraduate students and early career researchers to continue pushing the boundaries of Holocaust Studies by interrogating the scope and reach of mid-century European fascist antisemitism across the Mediterranean Sea and into the African and Asian continents. While we are keen to highlight a variety of scholarly approaches to the topic, we are especially interested in work that highlights the following:

· Persecution and lived experiences of native Jews in French, German, Italian, and British colonial territories

· Relationships between Jews and non-Jews across the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (including the Balkans)

· Jewish refugees across the Mediterranean region and into the African and Asian continents

· Historical and/or discursive relationships between fascist, antisemitic, and colonial oppression

· Extra-European Holocaust representation and memory

—

Please submit a 400-word abstract along with a 100-word biography to Rebecca Glasberg, rebecca.glasberg@rhul.ac.uk, by January 15, 2026. Decisions will be sent to applicants by February 1, 2026.

This event will be held in person at Royal Holloway’s campus in central London and lunch will be provided. Partial bursaries for travel and/or accommodations will be offered according to participant need and available funding.

—

