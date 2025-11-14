Nicole Oresme, Traitié de l'espere (éd. Ronald Thomson)
Nicole Oresme (ca. 1320-1382) was a well-known French author and translator working under the patronage of King Charles V (1338-1380). He commented on a number of Aristotelian treatises as well as producing original texts in Latin or Middle French on natural philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, astrology, economics and monetary theory, theology and sermons.
The Traitié de l’espere, written between 1356 and 1377 for the benefit of Charles V and his court, is an introduction to basic physical astronomy (the elements, the spheres, the planets, eclipses, etc.) as well as the groundwork for mathematical astronomy (basic celestial circles – ecliptic and zodiac, colures, tropics, and the like). The text also includes a study of the habitable areas of the Earth (the various climes) and an interesting chapter on the phenomenon of "gaining" or "losing" a day if one circles the earth, travelling east or west.
This is the first critical edition of the Traitié based on the presentation copy (now in the library of St. John’s College in Oxford), collated with the other twelve Middle French manuscripts from the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. The edition identifies nearly all of the sources quoted in the text, and the various geographical and mythological references. It includes explanations of scientific themes for the benefit of those not familiar with medieval science. An appendix lists possible French neologisms by Oresme found first in this treatise.
—
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Nicole Oresme
2. The Traitié de l’espere
The purpose of the Traitié
The contents of the Traitié
The Traitié and the De spera of Sacrobosco
The Traitié and the Livre du ciel et du monde
The Questiones
The middle French
3. The Manuscripts and Editions
The manuscripts
Ghost reference
Editions
Translations
The base manuscript
4. Editorial Apparatus
Editorial principles
The apparatus
Diagrams
Sigla
Source References
Appendix. Measurements
Appendix. Climes
Appendix. Phases of the Moon
Appendix. Neologisms
Bibliography
Primary sources
Secondary sources
Indexes
General Index
Text Index