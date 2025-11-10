In contemporary technological acceleration, the role of imaginaries in shaping techno-scientific paradigms and in defining the relationship between the human and the machine tends to be marginalized. To propose an operative framework for reflection, we present here a selection of contributions from the conference Immaginari della tecnoscienza, held between Milan and Como in October 2024. All papers have been reviewed and reworked for this occasion and converge in this special issue of InterArtes, which aims to explore the relationship between technoscience and symbolic construction, starting from the hypothesis that imaginaries do not passively derive from techno-scientific development, but rather constitute its generative and orienting presupposition.

Issue edited by Renato Boccali and Luisa Damiano

Papers in Italian, English and French.