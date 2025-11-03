DAAD Scholarship for International Doctoral Candidates at LMU Munich

The Class of Literature of the Graduate School Language & Literature Munich is pleased to offer an attractive DAAD GSSP scholarship for up to four years, specifically available for non-German applicants and starting in 2026.

Applications are invited from highly qualified graduate students in literary studies with an ambitious PhD project.

Deadline for applications: December 7, 2025.

For more information about the program and the application process please go to: www.lmu.de/gsll/literatur

For more information about the scholarship please got to: https://www.daad.de/de/infos-services-fuer-hochschulen/weiterfuehrende-infos-zu-daad-foerderprogrammen/gssp/