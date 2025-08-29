PhiN-Beiheft 39/2025 : "New Approaches to Romani Literature(s)"

Inhalt

Marina Ortrud M. Hertrampf, Kimmo Granqvist, Kirsten von Hagen, Emilia Kledzik, and Paola Toninato:

New Approaches to Romani Literature(s): Introductory Notes [1–5]

Kirsten von Hagen:

Rewriting and Reconstruction: Miguel Haler's Autofiction Les mémoires d'un chat de gouttière (2011) [7–17]

Marina Ortrud Hertrampf:

Romani Literature as Postmigrant Literature [18–26]

Paola Toninato:

Teaching the Porrajmos. The pedagogical value of Romani literature within Holocaust education [27–44]

Lorely French / Carina Kurta:

"Das Wort hat das Wort": Ceija Stojka Speaking and Writing in Poetry [45–61]

Emilia Kledzik:

Microhistory and Family History as an Alternative to Writing Roma History. Notes on Markéta Hajská's monograph The Stojka Family. Spatial Mobility and Territorial Anchoredness of Lovara Vlax Roms in the Former Czechoslovakia [62–70]

Kimmo Granqvist:

Languages or registers of Romani writings in Finland [71–79]

