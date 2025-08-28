Contemporary French Civilization, vol. 50-3 : "From author films to operational images. French and francophone documentary practices in the new millennium" (dir. Nikolaj Lübecker, Nathalie Rachlin, Zvezdana Ostojic)

Un numéro spécial la revue Contemporary French Civilization, vol.50 (3) consacré au cinema documentaire et intitulé "From author films to operational images: French and francophone documentary practices in the new millennium" vient de paraitre sous la direction de Nikolaj Lübecker, Nathalie Rachlin et Zvezdana Ostojic.

Sommaire

Introduction

From author films to operational images: French and francophone documentary practices in the new millennium

Nikolaj Lübecker, Zvezdana Ostojic, et Nathalie Rachlin

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.11



Unreconciled representation: Operai, Contadini and documentary history

Sam Di Iorio

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.12



The frame as prison: ethics of Raymond Depardon’s documentary cinema

Zvezdana Ostojic

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.13



Imaginative resistance and documentary cinema: the case of Claude Lanzmann’s The Last of the Unjust (2013)

Nathalie Rachlin

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.14



Toward a cinema of multiplicity: Alice Diop’s La Permanence (2016)

Sarah Cooper

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.15



“She’s connected to my head while doing my hair”: embodiment and Afrofeminist epistemologies in the documentaries of Rosine Mbakam

Alexandra Grieve

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.16



David Dufresne’s Un Pays qui se tient sage (2020) and contemporary documentary activism

Nikolaj Lübecker

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.17



Thresholds of vision: operative images and film corporealities in Eléonore Weber’s Il n’y aura plus de nuit and Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor’s De Humani Corporis Fabrica

Martine Beugnet

https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.18