Contemporary French Civilization, vol. 50-3 : "From author films to operational images. French and francophone documentary practices in the new millennium" (dir. Nikolaj Lübecker, Nathalie Rachlin, Zvezdana Ostojic)
Un numéro spécial la revue Contemporary French Civilization, vol.50 (3) consacré au cinema documentaire et intitulé "From author films to operational images: French and francophone documentary practices in the new millennium" vient de paraitre sous la direction de Nikolaj Lübecker, Nathalie Rachlin et Zvezdana Ostojic.
Sommaire
Introduction
From author films to operational images: French and francophone documentary practices in the new millennium
Nikolaj Lübecker, Zvezdana Ostojic, et Nathalie Rachlin
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.11
Unreconciled representation: Operai, Contadini and documentary history
Sam Di Iorio
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.12
The frame as prison: ethics of Raymond Depardon’s documentary cinema
Zvezdana Ostojic
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.13
Imaginative resistance and documentary cinema: the case of Claude Lanzmann’s The Last of the Unjust (2013)
Nathalie Rachlin
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.14
Toward a cinema of multiplicity: Alice Diop’s La Permanence (2016)
Sarah Cooper
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.15
“She’s connected to my head while doing my hair”: embodiment and Afrofeminist epistemologies in the documentaries of Rosine Mbakam
Alexandra Grieve
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.16
David Dufresne’s Un Pays qui se tient sage (2020) and contemporary documentary activism
Nikolaj Lübecker
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.17
Thresholds of vision: operative images and film corporealities in Eléonore Weber’s Il n’y aura plus de nuit and Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor’s De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Martine Beugnet
https://doi.org/10.3828/cfc.2025.18