Roman Poets as Characters in Contemporary Literature

May 30

2.30 pm: Zara Torlone & Giampiero Scafoglio, “Introduction”

Panel 1: “Poets of Republican Age”. Chair: Zara Torlone

3.00 pm: Giampiero Scafoglio (Université Côte d’Azur) “Lucretius as a Character in Guido Della Valle’s Kypris”

3.30 pm: Fabio Stok (Università di Roma Tor Vergata) “Recent views on Catullus’ life: Benita Kane Jaro, Daisy Dunn, Daniele Coluzzi”

4.00 pm: Giampiero Scafoglio, Interview with the writer Daisy Dunn

4.30 pm: Coffee-break

Panel 2: “Poets of the Augustan Age”. Chair: Andrea Balbo

5.00 pm: Zara Torlone (Miami University, Ohio) “Talking with the Un/Dead: Alexander Pushkin’s Epistle To Ovid and Joseph Brodsky’s Letter to Horace”

5.30 pm: Andrea Labianca (Sorbonne Université) “Le roman de la peur : Étude de l’architecture émotionnelle de Dieu est né en exil (Vintila Horia, 1960)”

6.00 pm: Zara Torlone, Interview with the writer Benita Kane Jaro

8.00 pm: Dinner

May 31 Panel 3: “Virgil”. Chair: Étienne Wolff

9.00 am: Stephanie Quinn (Rockford College, Illinois) “Hermann Broch’s Vergil the Man: The Poet as Character in The Death of Virgil”

9.30 am: Alessandro Barchiesi (New York University) “Virgil as a Character in Sebastiano Vassalli’s Un infinito numero”

10.00 am: Frances Foster (University of Cambridge) “The Shade of Virgil: Lavinia’s Encounter with her Poet”

10.30 am: Coffee-break Panel 4: “Poets of the Imperial Period”. Chair: Fabio Stok

11.00 am: Beatriz Biaggioni Leme de Cerqueira Leite Seelaender (Universidade de São Paulo) “The ‘Pumpkinfication’ of Seneca in Claudius the God by Robert Graves”

11.30 am: Étienne Wolff (Université Paris Nanterre) “Ausone comme personnage dans le roman Bissula de Felix Dahn”

12.00 pm: Andrea Balbo (Università di Torino) “Spigolature su Rutilio Namaziano : Paola Mastrocola, Folco Giusti, Agnès Adda (con un omaggio ad Alessandro Fo)”

12.30 pm: Andrea Balbo, Entretien avec la poétesse et écrivain Agnès Adda

13.00 pm: Zara Torlone & Giampiero Scafoglio, “Conclusions” and plans for the publication of the proceedings