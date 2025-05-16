French Women Writing Environment in the Long Nineteenth Century. Women in French Work-in-Progress Online Seminar Series

Women in French Australia is delighted to host the roundtable discussion ‘French Women Writing Environment in the Long Nineteenth Century’ led by Daniel Finch-Race and Christie Margrave.

French women writers in the 19th century explored environmental themes through literature, critiquing gender roles and humanity’s relationship with nature. Join us as we discuss how women writers examined ecological concerns before mainstream discourse, and how their works shaped early eco-conscious literary traditions.

The roundtable will take place on 17th June 2025 at 09am (BST), 6pm (AEST), 8pm (NZST) on Teams:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZmQyZWI3NWUtZDdjZC00N2EzLWI5NjItMDk2Njc2MDZmZmI5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%227250d88b-4b68-4529-be44-d59a2d8a6f94%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22341e1787-151b-4eb5-bffb-04363107e2aa%22%7d.

All welcome !