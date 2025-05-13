Les travaux, le rôle et le contrôle des femmes dans les textes didactiques antiques / The labours, role, and control of women in ancient didactic texts (Lyon)

Les travaux, le rôle et le contrôle des femmes dans les textes didactiques antiques

Ce colloque se propose d’étudier le corpus didactique au prisme des études de genre, en interrogeant l’utilisation de ces textes comme sources d’informations sur le quotidien des femmes de l’Antiquité. Ce corpus, en effet, malgré le caractère lacunaire et dispersé des éléments concernant les femmes, largement invisibilisées, nous offre la possibilité de (re)penser les représentations morales et anthropologiques qui leur sont associées, en lien, en particulier, avec le développement récent des études éco-féministes, qui invitent à étudier plus largement le réseau des entités féminines.

The labours, role, and control of women in ancient didactic texts

This colloquium intends to study the corpus of didactic texts under the influence of gender studies, by questioning the use of these texts as sources about women’s daily life in antiquity. Indeed, this corpus, despite the fragmentation and the gaps in the elements regarding women, who are largely underrepresented, offers the possibility to (re)think the moral and anthropological representations associated to them, notably in relation with the recent development of ecofeminist studies, which encourage us, more widely, to study the network of feminine figures.

Programme

Jeudi 5 juin, amphithéâtre Huvelin, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3

9h-9h30 : Accueil

9h30 : Richard Bouchon , Directeur adjoint du laboratoire HiSoMA. Mot d'accueil.

, Directeur adjoint du laboratoire HiSoMA. Mot d'accueil. 9h45-10h15 : Maëlys Blandenet, Marine Bretin-Chabrol, Ian Goh. Introduction.

Modération : Isabelle Boehm, Université Lumière-Lyon 2, UMR 5189-HiSoMA

10h15-10h45 : Kristina Milnor, Barnard College, Columbia University (États-Unis). Pliny and the Gender of Gold.

10h45-11h : Discussion

11h-11h15 : Pause café

11h15-11h45 : Peggy Lecaudé , Université de Lille, UMR 8163-STL ; Programme AGLAE. Genre grammatical des noms d'animaux et représentations genrées dans les Res Rusticae de Varron.

, Université de Lille, UMR 8163-STL ; Programme AGLAE. Genre grammatical des noms d'animaux et représentations genrées dans les Res Rusticae de Varron. 11h45-12h15 : Valérie Gitton-Ripoll, Université de Toulouse 2-Jean Jaurès ; Laboratoire PLH-CRATA. L'invisibilisation des juments dans les textes vétérinaires latins.

12h15-12h30 : Discussion

12h30-14h : Pause déjeuner

Modération : Pascal Luccioni, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3, UMR 5189-HiSoMA

14h-14h30 : Anna Bonnell Freidin , University of Michigan (États-Unis). Nutrition, Child-bearing, and Care in Roman Medicine.

, University of Michigan (États-Unis). Nutrition, Child-bearing, and Care in Roman Medicine. 14h30-15h : Laurence Totelin, Cardiff University (UK). Advice of a fly to a leaf : re-interpreting a pseudopythagorean didactic letter on human breastfeeding.

15h-15h15 : Discussion

15h15-15h30 : Pause café

15h30-16h : Jean Trinquier , ENS-PSL, UMR 8546-AOrOc. Gallinas educare nulla mulier nescit quae modo uidetur industria (Palladius, I, 27) : basse-cour et travail féminin.

, ENS-PSL, UMR 8546-AOrOc. Gallinas educare nulla mulier nescit quae modo uidetur industria (Palladius, I, 27) : basse-cour et travail féminin. 16h-16h30 : Francesca Boldrer, Università di Macerata (Italie). Professional and literary dignity of the vilica in Cato, Varro and Columella.

16h30-16h45 : Discussion

Vendredi 6 juin, D8.001, ENS de Lyon

9h-9h30 : Accueil

9h30 : François Roudier, Vice-président recherche de l'ENS de Lyon. Mot d'accueil.

Modération : Charles Guérin, Sorbonne Université, Paris, EDITTA-UR 1491

9h45-10h15 : Rebecca Langlands , University of Exeter (UK). Aren't Women Amazing ? Valerius Maximus and the Value of Women.

, University of Exeter (UK). Aren't Women Amazing ? Valerius Maximus and the Value of Women. 10h15-10h45 : Christopher Van den Berg, Amherst College (États-Unis), Université de Bâle (Suisse). Helen in a Handbook ? Making Helen Disappear in Cicero's De Inventione Book 2.

10h45-11h : Discussion

11h-11h15 : Pause café

11h15-11h45 : Matthew Fox , University of Glasgow (UK). Gender and Materialism in the Agronomical Text of Cato.

, University of Glasgow (UK). Gender and Materialism in the Agronomical Text of Cato. 11h45-12h15 : Evan Jewell, Rutgers University Camden (États-Unis). Forgetting Fundania ? Gender and Labor in Varro's De Re Rustica and the Triumviral Period.

12h15-12h30 : Discussion

12h30-14h : Pause déjeuner

Modération : Celia Campbell, Emory University, Atlanta (États-Unis)

14h-14h30 : Lars Mielke , Rostock (Allemagne). Columella's Sermon on Gender Roles : its Contradictions and Pragmatics.

, Rostock (Allemagne). Columella's Sermon on Gender Roles : its Contradictions and Pragmatics. 14h30-15h : Thorsten Fögen, Northeast Normal University, Changchun (Chine) & Durham University (UK). Women in Pliny the Elder's Naturalis historia.

15h-15h15 : Discussion

15h15-15h30 : Pause café

15h30-16h : Ian Goh, Swansea University (UK), Collegium de Lyon. Xenophon at Home and at Rome : Wine, Women, and Song.

16h-16h30 : Discussion et conclusion des travaux

-

Il sera également possible de suivre le colloque en ligne, en contactant au préalable Marylou Hasquin (marylou.hasquin@ens-lyon.fr) afin d’obtenir le lien de connexion Zoom.

The colloquium will also take place online : please contact Marylou Hasquin (marylou.hasquin@ens-lyon.fr) beforehand in order to obtain the Zoom link.