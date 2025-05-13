Les travaux, le rôle et le contrôle des femmes dans les textes didactiques antiques / The labours, role, and control of women in ancient didactic texts (Lyon)
Les travaux, le rôle et le contrôle des femmes dans les textes didactiques antiques
Ce colloque se propose d’étudier le corpus didactique au prisme des études de genre, en interrogeant l’utilisation de ces textes comme sources d’informations sur le quotidien des femmes de l’Antiquité. Ce corpus, en effet, malgré le caractère lacunaire et dispersé des éléments concernant les femmes, largement invisibilisées, nous offre la possibilité de (re)penser les représentations morales et anthropologiques qui leur sont associées, en lien, en particulier, avec le développement récent des études éco-féministes, qui invitent à étudier plus largement le réseau des entités féminines.
The labours, role, and control of women in ancient didactic texts
This colloquium intends to study the corpus of didactic texts under the influence of gender studies, by questioning the use of these texts as sources about women’s daily life in antiquity. Indeed, this corpus, despite the fragmentation and the gaps in the elements regarding women, who are largely underrepresented, offers the possibility to (re)think the moral and anthropological representations associated to them, notably in relation with the recent development of ecofeminist studies, which encourage us, more widely, to study the network of feminine figures.
Programme
Jeudi 5 juin, amphithéâtre Huvelin, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3
9h-9h30 : Accueil
- 9h30 : Richard Bouchon, Directeur adjoint du laboratoire HiSoMA. Mot d'accueil.
- 9h45-10h15 : Maëlys Blandenet, Marine Bretin-Chabrol, Ian Goh. Introduction.
Modération : Isabelle Boehm, Université Lumière-Lyon 2, UMR 5189-HiSoMA
- 10h15-10h45 : Kristina Milnor, Barnard College, Columbia University (États-Unis). Pliny and the Gender of Gold.
10h45-11h : Discussion
11h-11h15 : Pause café
- 11h15-11h45 : Peggy Lecaudé, Université de Lille, UMR 8163-STL ; Programme AGLAE. Genre grammatical des noms d'animaux et représentations genrées dans les Res Rusticae de Varron.
- 11h45-12h15 : Valérie Gitton-Ripoll, Université de Toulouse 2-Jean Jaurès ; Laboratoire PLH-CRATA. L'invisibilisation des juments dans les textes vétérinaires latins.
12h15-12h30 : Discussion
12h30-14h : Pause déjeuner
Modération : Pascal Luccioni, Université Jean Moulin-Lyon 3, UMR 5189-HiSoMA
- 14h-14h30 : Anna Bonnell Freidin, University of Michigan (États-Unis). Nutrition, Child-bearing, and Care in Roman Medicine.
- 14h30-15h : Laurence Totelin, Cardiff University (UK). Advice of a fly to a leaf : re-interpreting a pseudopythagorean didactic letter on human breastfeeding.
15h-15h15 : Discussion
15h15-15h30 : Pause café
- 15h30-16h : Jean Trinquier, ENS-PSL, UMR 8546-AOrOc. Gallinas educare nulla mulier nescit quae modo uidetur industria (Palladius, I, 27) : basse-cour et travail féminin.
- 16h-16h30 : Francesca Boldrer, Università di Macerata (Italie). Professional and literary dignity of the vilica in Cato, Varro and Columella.
16h30-16h45 : Discussion
Vendredi 6 juin, D8.001, ENS de Lyon
9h-9h30 : Accueil
- 9h30 : François Roudier, Vice-président recherche de l'ENS de Lyon. Mot d'accueil.
Modération : Charles Guérin, Sorbonne Université, Paris, EDITTA-UR 1491
- 9h45-10h15 : Rebecca Langlands, University of Exeter (UK). Aren't Women Amazing ? Valerius Maximus and the Value of Women.
- 10h15-10h45 : Christopher Van den Berg, Amherst College (États-Unis), Université de Bâle (Suisse). Helen in a Handbook ? Making Helen Disappear in Cicero's De Inventione Book 2.
10h45-11h : Discussion
11h-11h15 : Pause café
- 11h15-11h45 : Matthew Fox, University of Glasgow (UK). Gender and Materialism in the Agronomical Text of Cato.
- 11h45-12h15 : Evan Jewell, Rutgers University Camden (États-Unis). Forgetting Fundania ? Gender and Labor in Varro's De Re Rustica and the Triumviral Period.
12h15-12h30 : Discussion
12h30-14h : Pause déjeuner
Modération : Celia Campbell, Emory University, Atlanta (États-Unis)
- 14h-14h30 : Lars Mielke, Rostock (Allemagne). Columella's Sermon on Gender Roles : its Contradictions and Pragmatics.
- 14h30-15h : Thorsten Fögen, Northeast Normal University, Changchun (Chine) & Durham University (UK). Women in Pliny the Elder's Naturalis historia.
15h-15h15 : Discussion
15h15-15h30 : Pause café
- 15h30-16h : Ian Goh, Swansea University (UK), Collegium de Lyon. Xenophon at Home and at Rome : Wine, Women, and Song.
16h-16h30 : Discussion et conclusion des travaux
Il sera également possible de suivre le colloque en ligne, en contactant au préalable Marylou Hasquin (marylou.hasquin@ens-lyon.fr) afin d’obtenir le lien de connexion Zoom.
The colloquium will also take place online : please contact Marylou Hasquin (marylou.hasquin@ens-lyon.fr) beforehand in order to obtain the Zoom link.