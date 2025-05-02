Ecozon@: European Journal of Literature, Culture and Environment, vol. 16-1 : "Anthropocene Sublimes"

Ecozon@: European Journal of Literature, Culture and Environment, vol. 16, n°1, “Anthropocene Sublimes”

Spring 2025

https://ecozona.eu/issue/view/286

DOI: https://doi.org/10.37536/ECOZONA.2025.16.1

Published: 2025-04

—

Table of Contents

Editor's Farewell: i-iii

Editorial 16.1: iv-x

Articles: Anthropocene Sublimes

This special focus section—consisting of no less than nine articles: seven in English, one in French, and one in German—as a whole maintains that, in light of the conflicted genealogies of the sublime, an Anthropocene update of the notion would be incomplete without a more radical critique of the notion. If this section proposes to pluralize the sublime by adopting various approaches and building on a wide array of avatars of the sublime, it also opens up a critical space for such radical critique—critique that holds that not even pluralization will make the sublime a viable tool for the present.

“Anthropocene Sublimes. An Introduction”: 1-14

David Lombard, Alison Sperling, Pieter Vermeulen

“Querying the Ecological Sublime: Colonial Aesthetics, Anticolonial Thought, and the ‘Double Fracture’”: 15-36

Tacuma Peters

“Blackness and the Anthropocene Sublime in Jesmyn Ward’s Fiction”: 37-55

Matthias Klestil

“The Environmental Whale Sublime in Doreen Cunningham’s Soundings and Rebecca Giggs’s Fathoms”: 56-74

Chak-kwan Ng

”A Sublime of the Ordinary in the Performance Weathering (2023) by Faye Driscoll”: 75-96 (in French)

Girardin Catherine

”The Anthropocene Cosmic Sublime: Viewing the Earth from Space in Samantha Harvey’ Orbital”: 97-115

Claire Cazajous- Augé

“Romantic Cybernetics: Jorie Graham, Trevor Paglen, and the Sublime Contradictions of the Anthropocene”: 116-134

Thomas Storey

“‘Zombies’, Attention and the Sublime in the Digital Anthropocene”: 135-155

Mohammad Shabangu

“From the Creaturely Sublime to the Solastalgically Sublime in Kerstin Ekman's novel The Wolf Run (Löpa varg)”: 155-170 (in German)

Sophie Wennerscheid

”‘A Tough Bitch’: Lynn Margulis and the Gaian Sublime”: 171-188

Maxime Fecteau

—

Articles: General Section

“Entangled Existence: Posthuman Ecologies in Nathaniel Rich’s Hermie”: 189-205

Zlatan Filipovic

“Decolonial Interruptions of Settler Time in Tanya Tagaq’s Art”: 206-223

Laura Castor

“Armadillos, hippopotamuses and biopolitcs in The Sound of Things Falling by Juan Gabriel Vásquez”: 224-238

Diana Lee

“Women's* Bodies Resisting Extractivism and Environmental Destruction: Feminist Ecocritical Perspectives about Latin American Artists”: 239-256

Clara Seitter

“Greening the Desire with Plants in Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden”: 257-274

Merve Günday

—

Creative Writing and Arts

“Editorial”: 275-281

Elizabeth Tavella

“Mongolian Artist’s Resistance to the Dark Days”: 282-284

Urjinkhand Onon

“The Miner's Daughter”: 285-287

Tiffany Troy

“quedan.emite.marcas [fragmentos]”: 288-290

Carlos Manuel Del Castillo Rodríguez

“Five Poems from Siberian Spring”: 291-294

Catherine Greenwood

“Parks and reasons why”: 295-298

Alan Joaquín Diosdado

”Obligatory Landscapes: Coexistence and Sublime Views in the Anthropocene”: 299-307

Alessandro Balzaretti

—

Book Reviews

Book Review of Teaching the Literature of Climate Change: 308-310

Pamela Phillips

Book Review of Estudios de zoopoética. La cuestión animal: 311-313

María Elizabeth Nuño Plascencia

Book Review of Humans and Aquatic Animals in Early Modern America and Africa: 313-316

Miguel Rodríguez García

Book Review of Entre les feuilles: Explorations de l’imaginaire botanique contemporain: 317-318

Gina Stamm

Book Review of Abécédaire de la forêt: 319-321

Marie Pierre Ramouche

—