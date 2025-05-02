Ecozon@: European Journal of Literature, Culture and Environment, vol. 16-1 : "Anthropocene Sublimes"
Ecozon@: European Journal of Literature, Culture and Environment, vol. 16, n°1, “Anthropocene Sublimes”
Spring 2025
https://ecozona.eu/issue/view/286
DOI: https://doi.org/10.37536/ECOZONA.2025.16.1
Published: 2025-04
—
Editor's Farewell: i-iii
Editorial 16.1: iv-x
Articles: Anthropocene Sublimes
This special focus section—consisting of no less than nine articles: seven in English, one in French, and one in German—as a whole maintains that, in light of the conflicted genealogies of the sublime, an Anthropocene update of the notion would be incomplete without a more radical critique of the notion. If this section proposes to pluralize the sublime by adopting various approaches and building on a wide array of avatars of the sublime, it also opens up a critical space for such radical critique—critique that holds that not even pluralization will make the sublime a viable tool for the present.
“Anthropocene Sublimes. An Introduction”: 1-14
David Lombard, Alison Sperling, Pieter Vermeulen
“Querying the Ecological Sublime: Colonial Aesthetics, Anticolonial Thought, and the ‘Double Fracture’”: 15-36
Tacuma Peters
“Blackness and the Anthropocene Sublime in Jesmyn Ward’s Fiction”: 37-55
Matthias Klestil
“The Environmental Whale Sublime in Doreen Cunningham’s Soundings and Rebecca Giggs’s Fathoms”: 56-74
Chak-kwan Ng
”A Sublime of the Ordinary in the Performance Weathering (2023) by Faye Driscoll”: 75-96 (in French)
Girardin Catherine
”The Anthropocene Cosmic Sublime: Viewing the Earth from Space in Samantha Harvey’ Orbital”: 97-115
Claire Cazajous- Augé
“Romantic Cybernetics: Jorie Graham, Trevor Paglen, and the Sublime Contradictions of the Anthropocene”: 116-134
Thomas Storey
“‘Zombies’, Attention and the Sublime in the Digital Anthropocene”: 135-155
Mohammad Shabangu
“From the Creaturely Sublime to the Solastalgically Sublime in Kerstin Ekman's novel The Wolf Run (Löpa varg)”: 155-170 (in German)
Sophie Wennerscheid
”‘A Tough Bitch’: Lynn Margulis and the Gaian Sublime”: 171-188
Maxime Fecteau
—
Articles: General Section
“Entangled Existence: Posthuman Ecologies in Nathaniel Rich’s Hermie”: 189-205
Zlatan Filipovic
“Decolonial Interruptions of Settler Time in Tanya Tagaq’s Art”: 206-223
Laura Castor
“Armadillos, hippopotamuses and biopolitcs in The Sound of Things Falling by Juan Gabriel Vásquez”: 224-238
Diana Lee
“Women's* Bodies Resisting Extractivism and Environmental Destruction: Feminist Ecocritical Perspectives about Latin American Artists”: 239-256
Clara Seitter
“Greening the Desire with Plants in Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden”: 257-274
Merve Günday
—
Creative Writing and Arts
“Editorial”: 275-281
Elizabeth Tavella
“Mongolian Artist’s Resistance to the Dark Days”: 282-284
Urjinkhand Onon
“The Miner's Daughter”: 285-287
Tiffany Troy
“quedan.emite.marcas [fragmentos]”: 288-290
Carlos Manuel Del Castillo Rodríguez
“Five Poems from Siberian Spring”: 291-294
Catherine Greenwood
“Parks and reasons why”: 295-298
Alan Joaquín Diosdado
”Obligatory Landscapes: Coexistence and Sublime Views in the Anthropocene”: 299-307
Alessandro Balzaretti
—
Book Reviews
Book Review of Teaching the Literature of Climate Change: 308-310
Pamela Phillips
Book Review of Estudios de zoopoética. La cuestión animal: 311-313
María Elizabeth Nuño Plascencia
Book Review of Humans and Aquatic Animals in Early Modern America and Africa: 313-316
Miguel Rodríguez García
Book Review of Entre les feuilles: Explorations de l’imaginaire botanique contemporain: 317-318
Gina Stamm
Book Review of Abécédaire de la forêt: 319-321
Marie Pierre Ramouche
—