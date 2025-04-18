Journée d'hommage à Suzanne Saïd (1939-2024) / A celebration of the life and word of Suzanne Saïd (1939-2024) (Paris Nanterre)

Suzanne Saïd nous a quittés le 1er octobre 2024, à l’âge de 85 ans. Elle laisse derrière elle une œuvre scientifique de tout premier plan sur la littérature grecque (Homère, tragédie, historiographie, roman grec, littérature impériale…), l’hellénisme et la réception de l’Antiquité. Pour lui rendre hommage, l’Université Paris Nanterre (où elle a longtemps enseigné et dont elle était professeur émérite), ses élèves et collègues vous convient à une journée de témoignages et d’échanges sur son héritage intellectuel, en présence de sa famille.

Programme : (le programme détaillé sera communiqué prochainement)

9h : Accueil

9h30 : Ouverture par la présidente de l’Université Paris Nanterre, Caroline Rolland-Diamond

9h30-12h30 : Témoignages (famille, élèves, collègues)

12h30-14h : Pause déjeuner

14h-17h : L’œuvre de Suzanne Saïd : série de tables rondes pour explorer l’œuvre scientifique et mesurer son apport dans le champ des études grecques

17h30 : Inauguration du fonds Suzanne Saïd à la Bibliothèque d’Archéologie et des Sciences de l’Antiquité.

—

Pour celles et ceux qui ne peuvent être présent.e.s, l’hommage sera accessible en ligne.

Toutes les informations (lien de connexion, etc.) seront disponibles sur cette page : https://dep-lettresclassiques.parisnanterre.fr/recherche

Contact (pour l’organisation ou pour transmettre un témoignage) : Christophe Bréchet, professeur de langue et littérature grecques, cbrechet@parisnanterre.fr

Suzanne Saïd passed away on October 1st 2024 at the age of 85 leaving a significant body of work on a wide range of genres and questions in Greek literature (including Homer, tragedy, the novel, the idea of Hellenism). The University of Paris Nanterre, where she taught for several years and was Professor emeritus, along with her former students and colleagues warmly invite you to a day of personal recollections and discussions of her contributions to Classics in the presence of her family.

Programme : (details to be circulated soon)

9h : Welcome

9h30 : Opening speech by the President of the University of Paris Nanterre, Caroline Rolland-Diamond

9h30-12h30 : Tributes to Suzanne Saïd (contributions by her family, former students and colleagues)

12h30-14h : Lunch

14h-17h : Suzanne Saïd’s work : a series of Round Tables exploring her work and its contribution to the study of Ancient Greek literature.

17h30 : Inauguration of the Suzanne Saïd collection at the Archaeology and Classical studies Library (Bibliothèque d’Archéologie et des Sciences de l’Antiquité).

Location : University of Paris Nanterre, bâtiment de la Formation continue (FC), Salle des conférences

For those who are unable to attend in person, it will be possible to watch online. Further information, including the link, will be announced on the Department website : https://dep-lettresclassiques.parisnanterre.fr/recherche

Contact (for further details or to send a personal tribute) : Christophe Bréchet, Professor of Greek, cbrechet@parisnanterre.fr

Accès

Université Paris Nanterre

200, av. de la République 92001 Nanterre Cedex

Transilien ou RER A : gare Nanterre-Université

Bâtiment : Formation continue, salle des conférences, rez-de-chaussée