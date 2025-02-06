Revue
Nouvelle parution
Troianalexandrina, vol. 22

  • Turnhout, Brepols, 2024
  • EAN : 9782503598833
  • ISSN : 1577-5003
  • Numéro : 22
  • 184 pages
  • Prix : 184 EUR (H.T)
  • Date de publication :
Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Tasos Grigorakis)

Table of contents

Troiana
Ilaria Molteni, “Libri troiani e invenzioni mitografiche nel Trecento veneziano”

Varia
Emily C. Francomano, “Álvaro de Luna’s Roman Wives: Chastity, Ambition, and the Power of historical exempla in the Libro de las virtuosas e claras mugeres”
Matthew V. Desing, “Sporting and Courting on the Sidelines: Gender, Authority, and Semi-Urban Space in the Libro de Apolonio”
Catherine Gaullier-Bougassas, “Translating Orosius’s Intentions: The French Volume d’Orose (1491) and Pagan Antiquity”

