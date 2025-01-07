French Studies, Special Issue : "Faire voir l’histoire: enjeux théoriques et pratiques aux XVIIe et XVIIIe s." (Adrien Paschoud & Anne Régent-Susini, dir.)

Published on behalf of the Society for French Studies, French Studies.is a highly regarded publication that is essential reading for those working in and researching all areas of the subject, including language and linguistics (historical and contemporary), all periods and aspects of literature, thought and the history of ideas, cultural studies, film, and critical theory.

French Studies Special Issue



Faire voir l’histoire: enjeux théoriques et pratiques aux XVIIe et XVIIIe siècles

Le présent dossier étudie la manière dont se nouent, à l’âge classique, écriture de l’histoire et dispositifs de visualisation. Tout au long de la période envisagée ici — de la réception de Tacite durant le premier dix-septième siècle aux écrits sur l’histoire de Voltaire — l’histoire est pensée sur le mode du ‘faire voir’, le paradigme visuel accompagnant et configurant continuellement la réflexion historiographique. Si l’on peut restituer un souvenir ou même le passé, voire les faire visualiser à d’autres, peut-on ‘faire voir l’histoire’ elle-même, et si oui, comment?

Making History Visible: Theoretical and Practical Issues in the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Centuries

This special issue examines the intertwining of history writing and systems of visualization over the course of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. Throughout the period studied here — from the reception of Tacitus in the early seventeenth century to Voltaire’s writings on history — history is understood in terms of ‘making visible’: historiographical reflection is consistently accompanied and configured by the paradigm of vision. If it is possible to conjure up a memory or conjure up the past, or even to help others visualize them, can history itself be made visible, and, if so, how?

Table of contents

Introduction

Faire voir l’histoire: enjeux théoriques et pratiques aux XVIIe et XVIIIe siècles. Introduction

Adrien Paschoud and Anne Régent-Susini

Research Articles

Visibilité et visualité de l’histoire: sur deux iconotextes associés à Nicolas Gueudeville

Olivier Leplatre

Faire voir l’histoire, voir le passé: histoire d’un plaidoyer à transformations (Antoine Le Maître, 1631–62)

Dinah Ribard

Jean de Gaufreteau: la digue de La Rochelle pour faire voir l’histoire

Christian Jouhaud

La ‘Scène’ dans le récit historique à l’époque classique: Saint-Simon et Voltaire

Marc Hersant

Faire voir les arcana

Béatrice Guion

Visions de l’histoire chez Voltaire historien: comment ‘fai[re] de ce chaos un tableau général’

Myrtille Méricam-Bourdet

Interview

Interview avec Abdellah Taïa: ‘une nouvelle forme de queerness’

Todd W. Reeser

Reviews

Emma Campbell, Reinventing Babel in Medieval French: Translation and Untranslatability (c. 1120–c. 1250)

Anthony J. Bruder

Marion Uhlig, Poèmes abécédaires français du Moyen Âge (xiiie–xive siècles)

Virginie Greene

Isabelle Delage-Béland, Les Fabliaux: fiction, vraisemblance et genre littéraire

A. E. Cobby

Obituary

Celia Britton (1946–2024)

Michael Syrotinski

Abstracts

Abstracts

