Jonathan Locke Hart (dir.), J. Hillis Miller. Literature, Culture, Theory and the Word

J. Hillis Miller’s work is some of the most important for the study of literature and comparative literature from the end of the Second World War to the present. He is a distinct reader and writer, a critic, theorist, scholar and teacher of the highest order. Although associated with phenomenology and deconstruction, the so-called Geneva School and Yale School, Miller was above all a close and careful reader of works or texts in pœtry and prose, fiction and non-fiction. This collection explores Miller’s significant contributions to literature, culture, theory and the world, including literature, translation and culture in and between the United States and China.

Jonathan Locke Hart received his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto in English and a Ph.D. in History from the University of Cambridge. Dr. Hart is Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Member of the Academia Europea and Chair Professor of the School of Translation Studies, Shandong University. A winner of many international awards, including two Fulbrights to Harvard, and having served on national and international committees, including Fulbright and Killam, he has written over 100 articles and essays and has held visiting appointments at Harvard, Cambridge, Princeton, the Sorbonne-Nouvelle (Paris III), Leiden, UC Irvine, Peking University and elsewhere and has given classes, talks, readings and lectures internationally.

