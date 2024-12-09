Call for Papers

Culture and Identity in Upper Louisiana. Defining the "Creole Corridor"

The French Connexions Center of Excellence at Washington University in St. Louis (WashU), in collaboration with the French Heritage Society (FHS) and the Centre for French Colonial Life, invites proposals for its colloquium on “Creole Culture and Identity in Upper Louisiana,” to be held on April 23, 2025, on the Washington University campus.

This interdisciplinary and transatlantic event seeks to explore the newly emerging concept of the "Creole Corridor"—a vast and dynamic cultural nexus extending from Quebec to New Orleans along the Mississippi River. The corridor reflects the complex interplay between French settlers, Native American nations, people of African descent, and Spanish colonial agents, along with their environmental, economic, and cultural legacies.

The colloquium aims to :

Define the "Creole Corridor" as a historical and cultural framework, examining its diverse influences and enduring significance.

Explore interactions and identities, focusing on racial, gendered, linguistic, and ethnic dimensions of Creole culture.

Investigate how legal, economic, environmental, and material cultures—such as foodways, architecture, and trade—shaped Creole life.

Themes of Interest :

We welcome proposals engaging with, but not limited to:

Cultural interactions between Native Americans, people of African descent, French settlers, and Spanish officials.

Creole identity and its evolution in Upper Louisiana, including Sainte-Geneviève and St. Louis.

The role of the Mississippi River as a trade and cultural nexus.

Intersections of law, language, medicine, religion, and material culture in shaping Creole society.

Global connections of the Creole Corridor with the St. Lawrence Valley, Caribbean, and Europe.

Environmental factors, such as agriculture, climate, and human-animal relationships.

—

Submission Guidelines :

Scholars from all disciplines are invited to submit abstracts of up to 300 words along with a short bio by January 15, 2025. Proposals may include individual papers, panels, or workshops. Submissions should be sent to lcuille@wustl.edu with the subject line Creole Corridor French Connexions 2025.

—

Event Highlights :

Venue: The colloquium will convene at Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) and include an excursion to Sainte-Geneviève National Historic Park.

Networking Opportunities: Scholars from France, Quebec, and major U.S. institutions will contribute, fostering transatlantic collaboration.

Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the French Heritage Society annual convention on April 24th, 2025 (same location), and will be invited to join us for a visit of the French village of Ste Genevieve (one hour south of St. Louis, Missouri).

—

Organizers :

Peter Kastor, Samuel K. Eddy Professor of History and American Culture Studies (WashU)

Elizabeth B. Allen, Teaching Professor of French (WashU)

Lionel Cuillé, Director, French Connexions Center of Excellence (WashU)

Nathan Dize, Assistant Professor of French (WashU)

—

We reimburse accommodations for two nights and most meals for visiting scholars.