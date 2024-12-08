General Call for Papers

Svět literatury / World of Literature

The Editorial Board of Svět literatury / World of Literature invites submissions for its upcoming issues.

Svět literatury / World of Literature is a peer-reviewed, bi-annual scholarly journal published by the Faculty of Arts, Charles University, Prague (Czech Republic).

Dedicated to fostering innovative scholarship, the journal focuses on modern European and American literatures, extending into other cultural areas and periods through an interdisciplinary comparative lens. By transcending the confines of national literary traditions, Svět literatury / World of Literature promotes the integration of comparative literary studies with contemporary thought and fosters transnational cultural dialogue.

Features of the journal:

Indexed in major databases , including Scopus , ensuring global visibility.

, including , ensuring global visibility. Fully Open Access , making your research accessible to a worldwide audience.

, making your research accessible to a worldwide audience. Published by one of the oldest universities in the world and the highest-ranked university in Central Europe.

We welcome high-quality submissions that explore:

Comparative studies of literature.

Intersections between literature and other cultural, philosophical, or historical phenomena.

Analyses addressing global or contemporary concerns through a literary framework.

Submissions may be in English, Czech, or Slovak, and the journal is also open to proposals for special issues or thematic blocks that align with its mission.

For more information and for submission guidelines, please visit https://svetliteratury.ff.cuni.cz/en/.