Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite, vol. XLVI, 2024 : "Tristan et les femmes" (Alain Génetiot & Sandrine Berrégard, dir.)
Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite, XLVI, 2024 : "Tristan et les femmes"
Paris, Classiques Garnier, Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite, 2024
Revue des Amis de Tristan L’Hermite fondée en 1979, les Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite ont pour vocation d'éclairer l'œuvre du célèbre poète, dramaturge, romancier et prosateur en son temps (1601-1655) et plus largement la culture du premier XVIIe siècle.
Sandrine BERRÉGARD et Alain GÉNETIOT
In memoriam Jean-Pierre Chauveau (1931-2023) TRISTAN ET LES FEMMES
coordonné par Florence ORWAT
avec la collaboration d’Alain GÉNETIOT et de Sandrine BERRÉGARD
Florence ORWAT Introduction / Introduction
Boris DONNÉ
Madeleine Béjart et Tristan L’Hermite / Madeleine Béjart and Tristan L’Hermite
Damien FORTIN
Tristan L’Hermite et l’Infante Isabelle-Claire-Eugénie / Tristan L’Hermite and the Infanta Isabella Clara Eugenia
Ghislain TRANIÉ
Tristan et les femmes mécènes. Imaginaires et réalités d’une non-servitude / Tristan and women patrons. Imaginaries and realities of a non-servitude
Sarah PERRET
« Si l’eau n’en dissout point la neige ». Étude d’un motif tristanien : la neige dans la représentation du corps de la femme aimée /
“If water does not dissolve snow”. A Tristanian motif in focus:
Snow in the representation of the body of the beloved woman
Michèle ROSELLINI
Les figures féminines dans Le Page disgracié / Figures of femininity in Le Page disgracié
Tiphaine POCQUET
La voix des femmes tragiques chez Tristan : l’autrement politique / The voice of tragic women in Tristan: The alternatively political
Melaine FOLLIARD
L’amour à couteaux tirés : Juliette, Thisbé et Panthée
ou la crise du langage amoureux / Love with knives drawn: Juliet, Thisbe, and Panthea, or the crisis of the language of love
© 2024. Classiques Garnier. Reproduction et diffusion interdites.
Christian BELIN
Femmes duelles, femmes rebelles / Dual women, rebel women
Mariel MAZZOCCO
« Une petite armée d’Amazones » : femmes, genre et spiritualité dans L’Office de la Sainte Vierge de Tristan L’Hermite /
“A small army of Amazons”: Women, gender, and spirituality in Tristan L’Hermite’s L’Office de la Sainte Vierge
Varia
Marie-Gabrielle LALLEMAND
L’épistolaire dans Le Page disgracié de Tristan L’Hermite / The epistolary in Tristan L’Hermite’s Le Page disgracié
Amandine LEMBRÉ
Le modèle picaresque dans Le Page disgracié / The picaresque model in Le Page disgracié
Laurent SUSINI
« Comme une réflexion de miroir » : les deux histoires tragiques insérées dans Le Page disgracié / “Like a mirror image”: The two tragic stories inserted in Le Page disgracié
Sophie TONOLO
Illustrer Tristan : Le Promenoir des deux amants ou trois recueils gra- vés au xxe siècle / Illustrating Tristan: Le Promenoir des deux amants or three engraved collections from the twentieth century
Bibliographie-Chronique / Bibliography column par/by Sandrine BERRÉGARD