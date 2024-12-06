Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite, vol. XLVI, 2024 : "Tristan et les femmes" (Alain Génetiot & Sandrine Berrégard, dir.)

Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite, XLVI, 2024 : "Tristan et les femmes"

Paris, Classiques Garnier, Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite, 2024

Revue des Amis de Tristan L’Hermite fondée en 1979, les Cahiers Tristan L’Hermite ont pour vocation d'éclairer l'œuvre du célèbre poète, dramaturge, romancier et prosateur en son temps (1601-1655) et plus largement la culture du premier XVIIe siècle.

Sommaire…

Sandrine BERRÉGARD et Alain GÉNETIOT

In memoriam Jean-Pierre Chauveau (1931-2023) TRISTAN ET LES FEMMES

coordonné par Florence ORWAT

avec la collaboration d’Alain GÉNETIOT et de Sandrine BERRÉGARD

Florence ORWAT Introduction / Introduction

Boris DONNÉ

Madeleine Béjart et Tristan L’Hermite / Madeleine Béjart and Tristan L’Hermite

Damien FORTIN

Tristan L’Hermite et l’Infante Isabelle-Claire-Eugénie / Tristan L’Hermite and the Infanta Isabella Clara Eugenia

Ghislain TRANIÉ

Tristan et les femmes mécènes. Imaginaires et réalités d’une non-servitude / Tristan and women patrons. Imaginaries and realities of a non-servitude

Sarah PERRET

« Si l’eau n’en dissout point la neige ». Étude d’un motif tristanien : la neige dans la représentation du corps de la femme aimée /

“If water does not dissolve snow”. A Tristanian motif in focus:

Snow in the representation of the body of the beloved woman

Michèle ROSELLINI

Les figures féminines dans Le Page disgracié / Figures of femininity in Le Page disgracié

Tiphaine POCQUET

La voix des femmes tragiques chez Tristan : l’autrement politique / The voice of tragic women in Tristan: The alternatively political

Melaine FOLLIARD

L’amour à couteaux tirés : Juliette, Thisbé et Panthée

ou la crise du langage amoureux / Love with knives drawn: Juliet, Thisbe, and Panthea, or the crisis of the language of love

Christian BELIN

Femmes duelles, femmes rebelles / Dual women, rebel women

Mariel MAZZOCCO

« Une petite armée d’Amazones » : femmes, genre et spiritualité dans L’Office de la Sainte Vierge de Tristan L’Hermite /

“A small army of Amazons”: Women, gender, and spirituality in Tristan L’Hermite’s L’Office de la Sainte Vierge

Varia

Marie-Gabrielle LALLEMAND

L’épistolaire dans Le Page disgracié de Tristan L’Hermite / The epistolary in Tristan L’Hermite’s Le Page disgracié

Amandine LEMBRÉ

Le modèle picaresque dans Le Page disgracié / The picaresque model in Le Page disgracié

Laurent SUSINI

« Comme une réflexion de miroir » : les deux histoires tragiques insérées dans Le Page disgracié / “Like a mirror image”: The two tragic stories inserted in Le Page disgracié

Sophie TONOLO

Illustrer Tristan : Le Promenoir des deux amants ou trois recueils gra- vés au xxe siècle / Illustrating Tristan: Le Promenoir des deux amants or three engraved collections from the twentieth century

Bibliographie-Chronique / Bibliography column par/by Sandrine BERRÉGARD

