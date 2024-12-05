Vogue's View: On Education.' Diachronic and Transnational Perspectives on Vogue Magazine, from the Archive to the Classroom (PGM International Conference, Paris)
'Vogue's View: On Education.'
Diachronic and Transnational Perspectives on Vogue Magazine, from the Archive to the Classroom
ESMOD Paris, 12 rue de la Rochefoucauld 75009 Paris. Salle Boisée
Program
Friday, December 13th, 2024
9h: Welcome and Registration
9h10-9h30: Introduction
Jasmin Assadsolimani (Technische Universität Dortmund), Alice Morin (Université
Sorbonne Nouvelle/University of Southern California), Marlène Van de Casteele
(Laboratoire de recherche ESMOD)
9h30-10h45: Panel I
Educating through Representation: Modeling the Female Reader
Moderated by Alice Morin (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle/University of Southern California)
Christiane Irxenmayer (Vienna University of Technology)
How to Live Modern: Vogue’s Strategies of Representation in Educating Proper Domestic Life and Consumer Behaviour in the 1950s
Sarah Banon (Université Paris 8 - Vincennes Saint Denis)
Feminism en Vogue? American and French Vogue’s views on feminist education (1963-1983)
11h-12h15: Panel II
Educating through Making: The Example of Vogue Patterns
Moderated by Géraldine Blanche (Sciences Po Law School, Paris)
Antoine Bucher & Nicolas Montagne (Librairie DIKTATS, Paris)
« More Style than Money » : La Centralité des Vogue Patterns dans les Activités de Condé Nast (1905-1942)
Kristina Parsons (Jewish Museum, New York)
“Eloquently French, tack-to-tuck”: Vogue’s Paris Original Models, 1949-1961
12h30-13h30: Lunch Break
13h45-15h: Panel III
Interdisciplinary Dialogues: An Artistic Education
Moderated by Marlène Van de Casteele (Laboratoire de recherche ESMOD)
Susanna Brown (University of the Arts London)
Educating Vogue Photographers: George Hoyningen-Huene’s Masters and Mentees
Yann Tholoniat (Université de Lorraine)
Art concealing art(s): Helmut Newton’s intermedial companionship with Vogue
15h15-18h: Panel IV
Vogue in the Classroom: Educational and Pedagogical Practices
Moderated by Marco Pecorari (The New School Parsons Paris)
Marco Pecorari (The New School Parsons Paris)
A Critical Vogue: Exhibiting Magazines as Pedagogical Strategy
Klara von Lindern (University of Oldenburg)
Teaching VOGUE – doing VOGUE : Creating a Fashion Magazine with Students – Insights into a Project Seminar
Sarah-Mary Geissler (Newcastle College University)
Luxury and Literacy: Developing Academic Fashion Writing with Vogue Magazine
Breathing break (10 mins)
Johannes Reponen (Vogue College of Fashion, London)
Vogue in Education - Reflections from the Classroom
Anne-Charlotte Hartmann-Bragard (Studio Abi)
L’iconographie de mode dans le cadre scolaire : support et outil d’émancipation et de lien avec le monde extérieur. Le magazine Vogue en « jeu » dans l’éducation textile.
—
Saturday, December 14th, 2024
9h-10h15: Panel V
Circulations & Translations: Shaping National Identities
Moderated by Jasmin Assadsolimani (Technische Universität Dortmund)
Belén Cabo Ramos (Museo del Traje, Madrid)
Vogue, First Spanish Edition: A Journey through the first Vogue Magazine Printed in Spanish
Tanya Solovey (University of Manchester)
The specificity of Vogue Ukraine's Visual Narrative in Constructing the Image of the Nation
10h30-11h45: Panel VI
Circulations & Receptions: Influencing the Consumer
Moderated by Sophie Kurkdjan (The American University of Paris)
Zsolt Mészáros (Petőfi Literary Museum, Budapest)
From Elegance to Avant-garde: The Reception of Vogue in Hungarian Culture during the Interwar Period
Chiara Faggella (Syracuse University Florence)
Vogue, Italian fashion, and the Cold War
12h-12h45: Plenary session
Moderated by Sylvie Lécallier (Palais Galliera, musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris)
Karine Taveaux-Grandpierre (Université Sorbonne Paris Nord - LabSIC)
Vogue et l’éducation, une histoire transnationale
12h45-13h15: Concluding Remarks.
—
RSVP link: https://forms.gle/gVKawyPYHzNK6q6H6
Contacts: alice.p.morin@gmail.com; jasmin.assadsolimani@tu-dortmund.de; marlene.vandecasteele@esmod.com