Vogue's View: On Education.' Diachronic and Transnational Perspectives on Vogue Magazine, from the Archive to the Classroom (PGM International Conference, Paris)

'Vogue's View: On Education.'

Diachronic and Transnational Perspectives on Vogue Magazine, from the Archive to the Classroom

ESMOD Paris, 12 rue de la Rochefoucauld 75009 Paris. Salle Boisée

Program

Friday, December 13th, 2024

9h: Welcome and Registration

9h10-9h30: Introduction

Jasmin Assadsolimani (Technische Universität Dortmund), Alice Morin (Université

Sorbonne Nouvelle/University of Southern California), Marlène Van de Casteele

(Laboratoire de recherche ESMOD)

9h30-10h45: Panel I

Educating through Representation: Modeling the Female Reader

Moderated by Alice Morin (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle/University of Southern California)

Christiane Irxenmayer (Vienna University of Technology)

How to Live Modern: Vogue’s Strategies of Representation in Educating Proper Domestic Life and Consumer Behaviour in the 1950s

Sarah Banon (Université Paris 8 - Vincennes Saint Denis)

Feminism en Vogue? American and French Vogue’s views on feminist education (1963-1983)

11h-12h15: Panel II

Educating through Making: The Example of Vogue Patterns

Moderated by Géraldine Blanche (Sciences Po Law School, Paris)

Antoine Bucher & Nicolas Montagne (Librairie DIKTATS, Paris)

« More Style than Money » : La Centralité des Vogue Patterns dans les Activités de Condé Nast (1905-1942)

Kristina Parsons (Jewish Museum, New York)

“Eloquently French, tack-to-tuck”: Vogue’s Paris Original Models, 1949-1961

12h30-13h30: Lunch Break

13h45-15h: Panel III

Interdisciplinary Dialogues: An Artistic Education

Moderated by Marlène Van de Casteele (Laboratoire de recherche ESMOD)

Susanna Brown (University of the Arts London)

Educating Vogue Photographers: George Hoyningen-Huene’s Masters and Mentees

Yann Tholoniat (Université de Lorraine)

Art concealing art(s): Helmut Newton’s intermedial companionship with Vogue

15h15-18h: Panel IV

Vogue in the Classroom: Educational and Pedagogical Practices

Moderated by Marco Pecorari (The New School Parsons Paris)

Marco Pecorari (The New School Parsons Paris)

A Critical Vogue: Exhibiting Magazines as Pedagogical Strategy

Klara von Lindern (University of Oldenburg)

Teaching VOGUE – doing VOGUE : Creating a Fashion Magazine with Students – Insights into a Project Seminar

Sarah-Mary Geissler (Newcastle College University)

Luxury and Literacy: Developing Academic Fashion Writing with Vogue Magazine

Breathing break (10 mins)

Johannes Reponen (Vogue College of Fashion, London)

Vogue in Education - Reflections from the Classroom

Anne-Charlotte Hartmann-Bragard (Studio Abi)

L’iconographie de mode dans le cadre scolaire : support et outil d’émancipation et de lien avec le monde extérieur. Le magazine Vogue en « jeu » dans l’éducation textile.

—

Saturday, December 14th, 2024

9h-10h15: Panel V

Circulations & Translations: Shaping National Identities

Moderated by Jasmin Assadsolimani (Technische Universität Dortmund)

Belén Cabo Ramos (Museo del Traje, Madrid)

Vogue, First Spanish Edition: A Journey through the first Vogue Magazine Printed in Spanish

Tanya Solovey (University of Manchester)

The specificity of Vogue Ukraine's Visual Narrative in Constructing the Image of the Nation

10h30-11h45: Panel VI

Circulations & Receptions: Influencing the Consumer

Moderated by Sophie Kurkdjan (The American University of Paris)

Zsolt Mészáros (Petőfi Literary Museum, Budapest)

From Elegance to Avant-garde: The Reception of Vogue in Hungarian Culture during the Interwar Period

Chiara Faggella (Syracuse University Florence)

Vogue, Italian fashion, and the Cold War

12h-12h45: Plenary session

Moderated by Sylvie Lécallier (Palais Galliera, musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris)

Karine Taveaux-Grandpierre (Université Sorbonne Paris Nord - LabSIC)

Vogue et l’éducation, une histoire transnationale

12h45-13h15: Concluding Remarks.

—

RSVP link: https://forms.gle/gVKawyPYHzNK6q6H6

Contacts: alice.p.morin@gmail.com; jasmin.assadsolimani@tu-dortmund.de; marlene.vandecasteele@esmod.com