French Language Program Director (University of Caliornia, Santa Barbara)

Position title: French Language Program Director

Salary range: A reasonable estimate for this position is $82,200 - $111,800.

Applicants who currently hold a senate faculty position at another UC campus should be aware of the policies governing intercampus faculty hiring & transfers. These policies can be found at [https://www.ucop.edu/academic-personnel-programs/_files/apm/apm-510.pdf].

Percent time: 100% Anticipated start: 07/01/2025 or later Application Window

Open date: November 8, 2024

Next review date: Monday, Dec 9, 2024 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

Apply by this date to ensure full consideration by the committee.

Final date: Monday, Jun 30, 2025 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

Applications will continue to be accepted until this date, but those received after the review date will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.

Position description

The Department of French and Italian seeks to hire an Assistant Teaching Professor (formerly LPSOE) to serve as French Language Program Director.

The successful applicant will be expected to coordinate all aspects of the language curriculum from elementary to intermediate, train lecturers and teaching associates (graduate students), and focus on the program's expansion and recruitment of new Majors. In addition to coordinating the Lower Division language program, the successful candidate will be expected to teach five courses per year. These may be bridge courses to the upper-division offerings in French or upper-division literature or culture courses taught in French or English.

The University is especially interested in candidates who can contribute to the diversity and excellence of the academic community through research, teaching, and service as appropriate to the position. Although no specific research interest is required, preference will be given to applicants who can contribute to the diversification of our French curriculum and enhance articulation with our upper-division courses focusing on the global Francophone world and/or our Department's foci in translation and transnational studies. Expertise in Haitian Creole, African inflections of standard French, or Canadian French is, therefore, a plus, as is expertise in any other area that may actively contribute to the department's desire to advance a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Qualifications

Basic qualifications (required at time of application)

-PhD in French (or equivalent foreign degree and/or subject)

Additional qualifications (required at time of start)

-Native or near-native fluency in French

Preferred qualifications

-Pedagogical expertise in Applied Linguistics, Second Language Acquisition, or French for the Professions

-Familiarity with technology related to language teaching, including the ability to create hybrid and fully online courses

-The ability to create French courses for speakers of Spanish

-Expertise in Haitian Creole, African inflections of standard French, or Canadian French

-Expertise in any other area that may actively contribute to the department's desire to advance a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion

-Multilingual background (especially in Romance languages)

Application Requirements

Curriculum Vitae - Your most recently updated C.V.

Cover Letter - 2 pages maximum.

Statement of Teaching - 2-3 pages. A statement on pedagogy and experience (if any) as language program coordinator/director.

Teaching Portfolio - A sample of assessment tools.

Statement of Contributions to Diversity - Statement addressing past and/or potential contributions to diversity through research, teaching, and/or service. 2-3 pages.

Statement of Research - 2-3 pages.

Reference requirements

3-4 letters of reference required

Applicants should provide the names and contact information for 3 references and must request letters of reference within the system in order to complete the application requirement.

About UC Santa Barbara

Job location

Santa Barbara, California