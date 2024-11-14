Hélisenne de Crenne, Les Angoisses douloureuses qui procèdent d'amour
Edition de Pascale Mounier, Adèle Payen de La Garanderie et Natalia Bercea-Bocskai.
Traitant de l’œuvre d’Hélisenne de Crenne au programme 2025 des agrégations externes et internes de Lettres classiques, de Lettres modernes, de Grammaire et Spéciale, l’ouvrage propose tous les éléments nécessaires à la réussite du candidat.
Comme tous les Clefs-concours de Lettres modernes, l’ouvrage est structuré en quatre parties :
-Repères : le contexte historique et littéraire ;
-Problématiques : comprendre les enjeux de l'œuvre ;
-Le travail du texte : questions de langue, de stylistique et de grammaire ;
-Outils : pour retrouver rapidement une définition ou une référence.
Sommaire :
INTRODUCTION
POUR UNE LECTURE DES ANGOISSES DOULOUREUSES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11
LES ÉDITIONS DE L’OEUVRE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13
Les éditions sous forme indépendante . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14
Les éditions dans Les OEuvres . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16
L’édition au programme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19
REPÈRES
L’AUTEURE : “MA DAME HÉLISENNE”
LA SIGNATURE DE QUATRE FICTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24
UNE IDENTITÉ RÉELLE INCERTAINE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30
UNE OEUVRE DE FEMME . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33
LE GENRE ROMANESQUE DANS LES ANNÉES 1530
LES TYPES DE ROMANS PUBLIÉS EN FRANÇAIS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40
Le roman de chevalerie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40
Le roman sentimental . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43
Le roman antique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46
Le roman comique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47
LA SITUATION DANS LE CHAMP THÉORIQUE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47
LES JUGEMENTS SUR LES OEUVRES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51
MODÈLES ET SOURCES
L’INTRIGUE SENTIMENTALE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56
L’INTRIGUE HÉROÏQUE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61
LES RÉFÉRENCES CULTURELLES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67
La mythologie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67
La philosophie et la religion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72
PROBLÉMATIQUES
LA STRUCTURE : MORCELLEMENT OU UNITÉ ?
UNE JUXTAPOSITION DE DIFFÉRENTS GENRES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78
LE CADRE : UN DISCOURS ÉDIFIANT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83
UNE THÉMATIQUE ET UNE TONALITÉ DOMINANTES :
LA PLAINTE AMOUREUSE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87
L’ÉCRITURE EN PREMIÈRE PERSONNE : UNE PLURALITÉ DE JE
DIFFÉRENTS NARRATEURS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94
UN DÉDOUBLEMENT ÉNONCIATIF DES NARRATEURS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99
LES ENJEUX RHÉTORIQUES DES NARRATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105
LES CONCEPTIONS DE L’AMOUR
L’AMOUR CHARNEL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110
L’ÉTHIQUE COURTOISE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 112
Une évolution du personnage de Guénélic . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 113
Le thème de la “détraction” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 116
La chevalerie revisitée par l’amour malheureux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119
L’AMOUR DÉTACHÉ DES SENS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 121
LES DÉBATS SUR L’AMOUR . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124
LES FINS DU ROMAN
LE SUSPENS AU COURS DU RÉCIT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 130
LA MORT DES AMANTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135
LE DEVENIR DES ÂMES ET DES CORPS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137
L’ACHÈVEMENT DU LIVRE DES “ANGOISSES DOULOUREUSES” . . . . . . . . 141
LA QUESTION RELIGIEUSE
LE REJET DE LA PASSION PAR LA RELIGION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146
LES DISCOURS DES AMANTS À L’AGONIE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 149
La conversion d’Hélisenne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 150
La résistance de Guénélic au renoncement à la passion . . . . . . . . . 153
LES INVITATIONS À LA RECHERCHE DES BIENS CÉLESTES . . . . . . . . . . . 155
LEXICOLOGIE
LES DOUBLONS ÉTYMOLOGIQUES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 168
LA DÉRIVATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171
Tests usuels et notions fondamentales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171
Étude du suffixe -ment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 175
LES POLYNÔMES PARASYNONYMIQUES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 177
Une ressource du style copieux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178
Sémantique : du figement à la démarche heuristique . . . . . . . . . . . 181
MORPHOSYNTAXE
L’ADJECTIF . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 185
Morphologie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 186
Syntaxe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 188
Emplois spécifiques . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192
LES DEGRÉS DE L’ADJECTIF . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194
Les degrés de comparaison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194
L’intensification . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 198
LE SUJET . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204
Catégories grammaticales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204
Place du sujet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 206
Omission du sujet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 210
REMARQUES NÉCESSAIRES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 213
Le relatif sujet lequel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 213
La valence verbale . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 217
STYLISTIQUE
UN STYLE COPIEUX ET ÉLEVÉ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 223
Un style latinisant à l’opposé de la sprezzatura . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224
Marqueurs de l’amplification et de l’emphase . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 226
Copia exemplaire et “prose poétique” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 236
L’ÉNONCIATION DANS LES AD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240
Un roman à trois narrateurs :
voix et mécanismes de délégation de la parole . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240
Modèles italiens et discours rapportés . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242
Les “devises” des amants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 243
UN STYLE “PITEUX” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 245
Pathos et discours de l’intériorité . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 247
Allégories et expression pathétique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251
BIBLIOGRAPHIE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .253