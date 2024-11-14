Hélisenne de Crenne, Les Angoisses douloureuses qui procèdent d'amour

Edition de Pascale Mounier, Adèle Payen de La Garanderie et Natalia Bercea-Bocskai.

Traitant de l’œuvre d’Hélisenne de Crenne au programme 2025 des agrégations externes et internes de Lettres classiques, de Lettres modernes, de Grammaire et Spéciale, l’ouvrage propose tous les éléments nécessaires à la réussite du candidat.

Comme tous les Clefs-concours de Lettres modernes, l’ouvrage est structuré en quatre parties :

-Repères : le contexte historique et littéraire ;

-Problématiques : comprendre les enjeux de l'œuvre ;

-Le travail du texte : questions de langue, de stylistique et de grammaire ;

-Outils : pour retrouver rapidement une définition ou une référence.

Sommaire :

INTRODUCTION

POUR UNE LECTURE DES ANGOISSES DOULOUREUSES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

LES ÉDITIONS DE L’OEUVRE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13

Les éditions sous forme indépendante . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14

Les éditions dans Les OEuvres . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

L’édition au programme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

REPÈRES

L’AUTEURE : “MA DAME HÉLISENNE”

LA SIGNATURE DE QUATRE FICTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

UNE IDENTITÉ RÉELLE INCERTAINE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

UNE OEUVRE DE FEMME . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

LE GENRE ROMANESQUE DANS LES ANNÉES 1530

LES TYPES DE ROMANS PUBLIÉS EN FRANÇAIS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

Le roman de chevalerie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

Le roman sentimental . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

Le roman antique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46

Le roman comique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47

LA SITUATION DANS LE CHAMP THÉORIQUE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47

LES JUGEMENTS SUR LES OEUVRES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51

MODÈLES ET SOURCES

L’INTRIGUE SENTIMENTALE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56

L’INTRIGUE HÉROÏQUE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

LES RÉFÉRENCES CULTURELLES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

La mythologie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

La philosophie et la religion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72

PROBLÉMATIQUES

LA STRUCTURE : MORCELLEMENT OU UNITÉ ?

UNE JUXTAPOSITION DE DIFFÉRENTS GENRES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

LE CADRE : UN DISCOURS ÉDIFIANT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83

UNE THÉMATIQUE ET UNE TONALITÉ DOMINANTES :

LA PLAINTE AMOUREUSE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87

L’ÉCRITURE EN PREMIÈRE PERSONNE : UNE PLURALITÉ DE JE

DIFFÉRENTS NARRATEURS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94

UN DÉDOUBLEMENT ÉNONCIATIF DES NARRATEURS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99

LES ENJEUX RHÉTORIQUES DES NARRATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105

LES CONCEPTIONS DE L’AMOUR

L’AMOUR CHARNEL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110

L’ÉTHIQUE COURTOISE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 112

Une évolution du personnage de Guénélic . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 113

Le thème de la “détraction” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 116

La chevalerie revisitée par l’amour malheureux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 119

L’AMOUR DÉTACHÉ DES SENS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 121

LES DÉBATS SUR L’AMOUR . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124

LES FINS DU ROMAN

LE SUSPENS AU COURS DU RÉCIT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 130

LA MORT DES AMANTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 135

LE DEVENIR DES ÂMES ET DES CORPS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137

L’ACHÈVEMENT DU LIVRE DES “ANGOISSES DOULOUREUSES” . . . . . . . . 141

LA QUESTION RELIGIEUSE

LE REJET DE LA PASSION PAR LA RELIGION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 146

LES DISCOURS DES AMANTS À L’AGONIE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 149

La conversion d’Hélisenne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 150

La résistance de Guénélic au renoncement à la passion . . . . . . . . . 153

LES INVITATIONS À LA RECHERCHE DES BIENS CÉLESTES . . . . . . . . . . . 155

LEXICOLOGIE

LES DOUBLONS ÉTYMOLOGIQUES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 168

LA DÉRIVATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171

Tests usuels et notions fondamentales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 171

Étude du suffixe -ment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 175

LES POLYNÔMES PARASYNONYMIQUES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 177

Une ressource du style copieux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 178

Sémantique : du figement à la démarche heuristique . . . . . . . . . . . 181

MORPHOSYNTAXE

L’ADJECTIF . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 185

Morphologie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 186

Syntaxe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 188

Emplois spécifiques . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192

LES DEGRÉS DE L’ADJECTIF . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194

Les degrés de comparaison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 194

L’intensification . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 198

LE SUJET . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204

Catégories grammaticales . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204

Place du sujet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 206

Omission du sujet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 210

REMARQUES NÉCESSAIRES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 213

Le relatif sujet lequel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 213

La valence verbale . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 217

STYLISTIQUE

UN STYLE COPIEUX ET ÉLEVÉ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 223

Un style latinisant à l’opposé de la sprezzatura . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224

Marqueurs de l’amplification et de l’emphase . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 226

Copia exemplaire et “prose poétique” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 236

L’ÉNONCIATION DANS LES AD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240

Un roman à trois narrateurs :

voix et mécanismes de délégation de la parole . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 240

Modèles italiens et discours rapportés . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 242

Les “devises” des amants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 243

UN STYLE “PITEUX” . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 245

Pathos et discours de l’intériorité . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 247

Allégories et expression pathétique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 251

BIBLIOGRAPHIE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .253