New England Medieval Consortium. Books and Transgressions (Boston & en ligne)

This is a reminder about the 2024 New England Medieval Consortium Conference. This year's theme is "Books and Transgressions." The conference will take place on Saturday Nov. 16th, with registration starting at 8am at Boston College (140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill). Please register here.

You can also Zoom in to watch our two keynote lectures. Join the webinar.

Sat Nov. 16th

- 9:00-10:00am

Ariane Bottex-Ferragne (New York University)

"Rules of Transgression in Medieval Poetry: Lessons from a Forgotten Bestseller"



- 4:30-5:30pm

Ahmed El Shamsy (University of Chicago)

"Authors and their Audiences in Medieval Arabic Book Culture"

