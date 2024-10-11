New literary history, n° 55, 2 Spring 2024

Contents

Annabel L. Kim, “Exofiction as Autofiction: Contemporary French Fiction’s Identity Crisis”

| Download Article…

Christina Fogarasi, “In Search of Flat Depth: Minor Character and the Trauma Plot”

Joshua Armstrong, “Ditch Dwellers: Landscapes of Extinction in Beckett and Volodine”

Nasrin Olla, “The Exhausted: Fred Moten’s Poetics” (Winner of the 2023 Ralph Cohen Prize)

Roanne L. Kantor, “E. M. Forster, George Orwell, and the Secret Life of Libel in Colonial Censorship”

Ashley C. Barnes, “Houdini versus the Medium: Talking to the Dead and the Origin of American Literary Studies”

Jennifer Yee, “Kitsch Enters the Novel: Flaubert’s Satirical Ekphrasis”