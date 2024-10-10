Nicola Dusi, Charo Lacalle (dir), Chernobyl Calling. Narrative, Intermediality and Cultural Memory of a Docu-fiction

Publication of a new volume of Punctum Semiotics Monographs (volume 2) titled ''Chernobyl Calling. Narrative, Intermediality and Cultural Memory of a Docu-fiction'', edited by Nicola Dusi (University of Modena and Reggio Emilia) and Charo Lacalle (Autonomous University of Barcelona), Thessaloniki: Hellenic Semiotics Society, 2024, pp. 187, ISBN 972-618-82184-4-4 (https://punctum.gr/).

Contents

Nicola Dusi and Charo Lacalle, Cultural memory and the transmedia semiosphere – Giorgio Grignaffini, Chernobyl: A miniseries between fiction and reality – Nicola Dusi, History, drama, retelling: Intermedial realism in Chernobyl – Charo Lacalle, Chernobyl reloaded: Renewing disaster fictional narratives through female characters – Paolo Braga, Events that defy storytelling: Narrative and dramaturgical solutions in Chernobyl – Andrea Bernardelli, “In these stories, it doesn’t matter who the heroes are.” Characters’ construction in Chernobyl – Alberto N. García, Chernobyl and the anthropology of sacrifice – Federico Montanari, History, power, and narrative. Chernobyl is still there – Antonela Mascio, Chernobyl: From nuclear disaster to the television series and beyond – Héctor J. Pérez,Chernobyl: The cognitive value of multiplot aesthetics in contemporary television – Ioanna Vovou, The ‘lifeworld’ criterion in HBO’s Chernobyl: An approach of the intentio lectoris – Renira Rampazzo Gambarato and Johannes Heuman, Transcending the blurred boundaries of Chernobyl.

Download full text (PDF format) :

Nicola Dusi and Charo Lacalle (eds.) Chernobyl Calling. Narrative, Intermediality and Cultural Memory of a Docu-fiction…