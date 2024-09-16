Virginia Woolf's Orlando: A Biography. Affirming Liberty (Paris Nanterre)

VIRGINIA WOOLF'S ORLANDO: A BIOGRAPHY. AFFIRMING LIBERTY

Born a young aristocratic boy in Elizabethan England, undergoing a gender transformation when in Constantinople as an ambassador, and arriving 400 years later at the age of 36 in "present day" London as an accomplished poetess, Virginia Woolf's Orlando is a fantastic figure who continues to fascinate. This study day will explore Orlando (1928) from as many different angles as possible, from its queer approach to biography to its writing of history and the experience of time, from the politics and ethics of the way it thinks about empire, gender, race and identity, to its laughter, play, and reflections on love and solitude. The book Woolf planned "as an escapade" and dashed off faster than others marked an unexpected turning point in her career, bringing her commercial success and financial stability, but its soaring popularity in recent years would probably have surpassed all her expectations. If we return to it so often, it is perhaps because Orlando's constancy and metamorphoses make her story an extraordinary affirmation of liberty.

This study day is open to all Agrégation students and their teachers, as well as to anyone interested in Woolf's work.

Any queries may be addressed to Naomi Toth (ntoth@parisnanterre.fr) and Charlotte Estrade (cestrade@parisnanterre.fr).

Programme

8:30 — Coffee, registration



8:45 — Welcome address: Françoise Kral, Director of the CREA



Session 1: Strange biography

Chair: Marie Laniel (Picardie-Jules Verne)

9:00 — Jane Goldman (Glasgow)

‘The Queen herself can have seen only a head’. Gendered ways of seeing and reading in Orlando: A Biography.



9:30 — Xavier LeBrun (Angers)

A Life Seen ‘Without a Self’: Paralepsis and ‘Unobserved Sensibilia’ in Orlando



10:00 — Olivier Hercend (Paris Nanterre)

The Rhetoric of Honesty: Realism, Biographical Conventions and the “Reader’s Part” in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.



10:30 — Aude Haffen (Paul Valéry -Montpellier3)

‘[I]t has been necessary to speculate, to surmise, and even to use the imagination’: Sexual Truth and Queer Experiments in Orlando.



COFFEE BREAK



Session 2: Playing with History

Chair: Charlotte Estrade (Paris Nanterre)



11:30 — Anne Besnault (Rouen)

Writing History and Literary History in Orlando: The Historian, the Critic and the ‘Oak Tree’



12:00 — Monica Latham (Lorraine)

Vampirism and Intertextuality: Virginia Woolf’s and Christine Orban’s Geneses of Orlando



12:30 — Marie Laniel (Picardie – Jules Verne)

Anemomorphosis: The Workings of the Wind in Chapter V of Orlando



LUNCH BREAK



Session 3: Politics and Ethics

Chair: Naomi Toth (Paris Nanterre)



2:00 – Mia Carter (University of Texas at Austin)

Virginia Woolf’s Dark Continents: Dead Ends and Imagined Inroads



2:30 — Valérie Favre (Panthéon Sorbonne)

From Androgyny to Performativity, Queerness and Transidentity: The Heuristics of Anachronistic Reading in Woolf's Orlando and its Reception



3:00 — Christine Regnier (Paul Valéry – Montpellier3)

Orlando’s Ethical and Aesthetic Principles: Virginia Woolf’s Response to G.E. Moore



COFFEE BREAK



Session 4: “the book I planned then as an escapade”

Chair: Xavier Giudicelli (Paris Nanterre)



4:00 — Juliana Lopoukhine (Sorbonne)

Time and the Urban Poetics of Woolf’s Orlando



4:30 — Anne-Marie Smith (Institut Catholique de Paris)

A voice answering a voice … the intercourse of lovers’ ; Trans-textual vocality or Orlando recalled through Woolf’s other texts



5:00 — Floriane Reviron-Piégay (Jean Monnet - Saint-Etienne)

Otherness in Orlando: Woolf’s exploration of sameness, identity and alterity



APERITIF