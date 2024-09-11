Alternate Realities (Women In French, Special Issue)

WIF - Special Issue "Alternate Realities"

Women in French Studies invites submissions of scholarly articles for a special issue focused on "Alternate Realities" (Utopias, Speculative fictions, & Science fiction) by French and Francophone women authors in texts, film, and comics. We welcome articles (15 to 20 pages) about past and contemporary productions, including those that help us think through contemporary issues, for example queer identities, feminism in the 21st century, the Anthropocene and the climate crisis, human and non-human relations, or other ways to imagine other modes of existence and of living together. We also welcome pedagogical dossiers that will support colleagues who would like to introduce these less-commonly taught genres in the French classroom. Articles can be written in French or in English.

Note that to submit an article, you need to be or become a member of Women in French.

For article formatting guidelines, please visit the WIF page HERE (https://womeninfrench.org/wif-studies-journal).

We welcome all questions. Please email both Annabelle Dolidon (dolidon@pdx.edu) and Tessa Sermet (sermet@lakeforest.edu).

Deadline for article submission: January 25th, 2025.