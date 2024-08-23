Littérature dessinée en Aotearoa - Nouvelle-Zélande : perspectives contemporaines 

Littérature dessinée en Aotearoa - Nouvelle-Zélande : perspectives contemporaines
(Scroll down for English)
Colloque international
Littérature dessinée en Aotearoa - Nouvelle-Zélande : perspectives contemporaines
Montpellier, France - 22 & 23 mai 2025
Le colloque envisage la production néo-zélandaise contemporaine de littérature dessinée. Entre le précieux Love is... de Kim Casali (1970-1974), le succès international de Hicksville de Dylan Horrocks (1998) et celui du webcomic Lore Olympus de Rachel Smythe (2018-2024), la bande dessinée néo-zélandaise a connu un développement remarquable, tant dans le domaine de l’underground que du mainstream. Elle constitue aujourd’hui un médium polymorphe et efficace pour interroger l’histoire du pays, aborder les problématiques ethniques, politiques et sociales qui la traversent, faire entendre voix Māori, voix océaniennes et voix des minorités dans leur diversité (Michel Mulipola, Zak Waipara, Selina Tusitala Marsh, Ant Sang, Li Chen, Sloane Hong, Hana Chatani) et engager globalement un mouvement de décolonisation de l’imaginaire. Si elle a suivi les grandes orientations de la bande dessinée internationale depuis un quart de siècle en se polarisant notamment sur des thématiques confessionnelles et sur les nouveaux discours de la subjectivité (Sarah Laing), sur la quotidienneté (Ross Murray), la construction nationale et l’autodérision (Murray Ball), le « retour au réel » (Lee-Yan Marquez, Toby Morris), les représentations LGBTQIA+ (Sam Orchard, Kay O’Neill, Richard Fairgray), ou bien encore les enjeux environnementaux (Giselle Clarkson), la littérature dessinée « made in Aotearoa » s’est tout autant illustrée dans les domaines de la fantasy, de la science-fiction et du fantastique (Barry Linton, Ben Stenbeck, Sam Moore, Jem Yoshioka, Chelsey Furedi), dans celui des jeux référentiels vertigineux (Roger Langridge), que dans un compagnonnage affiché avec l’art contemporain (Lauren Marriott, David Raw).
Ce colloque se propose donc de considérer les formes et les enjeux de la littérature dessinée néo-zélandaise contemporaine, d’en dresser un panorama vivant qui permettrait d’en faire apparaître les singularités, les forces principales, tout en s’intéressant à l’écologie générale de ces productions dans le contexte océanien. Tous les types d’approche, en provenance des études culturelles et littéraires, de l’esthétique, de l’histoire des formes et des médias, ou de la sociologie de la culture pour n’en identifier que quelques-uns, contribueront à une réflexion pluridisciplinaire.
La manifestation se déroulera en hybride et en deux langues (anglais et français, au choix).
Dylan Horrocks tiendra la conférence d’ouverture.
Les propositions de communication d’un format de 20 minutes (200 à 250 mots) peuvent
être adressées à Lambert Barthélémy et à Nelly Gillet avant le 1er décembre 2024, accompagnées d’une courte notice bio-bibliographique (100 à 150 mots). Une réponse sera apportée en janvier.
lambert.barthelemy@univ-montp3.fr
—
International conference
Montpellier, France – 22nd & 23rd May 2025
Drawn Literature in Aotearoa - New Zealand: Contemporary Perspectives
The conference considers the contemporary New Zealand production of “drawn literature”. Between the treasured Love is... by Kim Casali (1970-1974), the international success of Hicksville by Dylan Horrocks (1998) and that of the webcomic Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe (2018-2024), New Zealand comics have undergone remarkable development, both in the underground and mainstream domains. Today, they constitute a polymorphic and effective medium for exploring the country's history, addressing the ethnic, political, and social issues that run through it, amplifying Māori, Oceanian, and minority voices in their diversity (Michel Mulipola, Zak Waipara, Selina Tusitala Marsh, Ant Sang, Li Chen, Sloane Hong, Hana Chatani), and engaging in a broader movement of decolonizing the imagination. While it has followed the major trends of international comics over the past quarter-century, notably focusing on confessional themes and new discourses of subjectivity (Sarah Laing), on everyday life (Ross Murray), nation-building and self-mockery (Murray Ball), the "return to reality" (Lee-Yan Marquez, Toby Morris), rainbow representations (Sam Orchard, Kay O’Neill, Richard Fairgray), and environmental issues (Giselle Clarkson), "made in Aotearoa" drawn literature has equally distinguished itself in the realms of fantasy, science fiction, and the fantastic (Barry Linton, Ben Stenbeck, Sam Moore, Jem Yoshioka, Chelsey Furedi), in dizzying referential games (Roger Langridge), and in a clear companionship with contemporary art (Lauren Marriott, David Raw).
This conference therefore invites proposals that consider the forms and stakes of contemporary New Zealand drawn literature, to provide a lively panorama that would highlight its singularities and main strengths, while also focusing on the general ecology of these productions within the Oceanian context. All types of approaches, from cultural and literary studies, aesthetics, the history of forms and media, or the sociology of culture, to name a few, will contribute to a multidisciplinary reflection.
The event will be held in a hybrid format and in two languages (English and French, at participants' choice).
Dylan Horrocks will deliver the opening lecture.
Proposals for 20-minute presentations (200 to 250 words) can be submitted by December 1, 2024, accompanied by a short bio-bibliographical note (100 to 150 words) to Lambert Barthélémy and to Nelly Gillet. Responses will be provided in January.
lambert.barthelemy@univ-montp3.fr