Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship in Modern Languages (All Souls College, Oxford)

Five-Year Post-Doctoral Research Fellowships

Location: All Souls College, Oxford

Salary: £46,996 to £50,211 (including housing allowance of £10,865 if eligible)

Hours: Full-Time

Contract: Contract/Temporary

All Souls College invites applications for six Post-Doctoral Research Fellows, one in each of the following subjects: Archaeology (excluding Classical Archaeology), Classics (excluding Ancient Philosophy), Mathematics, Modern Languages, Politics, and Theoretical Physics. Those elected will be expected to take up their Fellowships on 1 October 2025 or such other date as may be agreed in advance with the College. The Fellowships are for five years, fixed-term, and non-renewable.

All Souls is primarily a research institution with particular strengths in the Humanities and Social and Theoretical Sciences, and with strong connections to public life. It is strongly committed to supporting early career scholars. The Fellowships are intended to offer opportunities for outstanding early career researchers to establish a record of independent research. But, while the primary duty of a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow is the completion of a significant body of independent research for publication, they are also encouraged to undertake appropriate teaching and supervision of research in the University, develop their curriculum vitae, and improve their prospects of obtaining a permanent academic position by the end of the Fellowship.

Applicants must have been awarded their doctorates after 1 August 2022 or expect to have been awarded their doctorate by 1 October 2025. (The successful candidates must have completed their doctorates by the time they take up their Fellowships.) Candidates must be able to demonstrate, both through their thesis and other work published or submitted for publication, their capacity to undertake original publishable academic research in their chosen field. Where they have been working as part of a team, the College will wish to understand the significance of the candidate’s particular contribution to jointly authored papers.

For further particulars, faqs and to complete the on-line application, see the Appointments section of the College’s website: https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/

Closing dates and times for:

Applications:12noon (UK time), Friday 6 September 2024

Interviews: Thursday 16 January, Friday 17 January, or Saturday 18 January 2025

Elections to the Fellowships: Saturday 25 January 2025

The College is committed to promoting diversity, and particularly encourages applications from women, black and minority ethnic candidates, and others with a protected characteristic who are under-represented in the academic community at Oxford.