Research assistant (f/m/d) / PostDoc / French Literature (Heidelberg)

The Collaborative Research Center 1671 „Home(s): Phenomena, Practices, Representations“ is an interdisciplinary research project funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) (first funding period), which is dedicated to the task of examining the current and always controversial phenomenon of home for its historical and global relevance. Further information can be found at www.muwi.uni-heidelberg.de.

Subproject C04 examines Heimat ciphers, their structure and function against the background of the conditions of their genesis, development and change. Visual ciphers from the mid-19th century to the present are examined in a variety of source material - illustrated art magazines, novels, their film adaptations and Heimat films. The topographical focus is on the German-speaking world - also as the country of origin of the concept of Heimat - and as a comparative foil on France (especially Provence).

The following full-time position (100 percent) is to be filled in the subproject C04 „Visual Ciphers of Home in the Visual Arts, Literature and Film“ (focus on French literature and film from the 1840s onwards, i.a. Méry, Dumas, Daudet, Pagnol) from 1 October 2024 initially until 30 June 2028:

Research assistant (f/m/d)

Your tasks:

¾ writing a habilitation or providing an equivalent result in consultation with the subproject leader

¾ collaboration in regular work meetings

¾ participation in project-specific event formats and publications

¾ participation in collaborations with other subprojects

¾ collaboration on the continuation application

¾ coordination tasks and co-supervision of doctoral students in the subproject

¾ support of guest researchers

Your profile:

¾ completed dissertation in Literature, Film studies or Romance studies

¾ interest in interdisciplinary work and methodological reflection

¾ strong communication and teamwork skills

¾ professional experience in a university context, in the field of science organisation, among others

¾ very good language skills in French

¾ methodological skills in the field of Literature and Film studies

We offer:

¾ collegial, interdisciplinary, international and diversity-friendly working environment

¾ further training opportunities tailored to your needs

¾ internships and traineeships in science-related professional fields with our cooperation partners

¾ measures tailored to needs to promote diversity and compatibility of family and career

¾ jobticket

The position is divisible and the remuneration is based on TV-L E13.

—

We look forward to receiving your application, which please send with the usual documents (cover letter, CV and certificates) by 30.06.2024 in one single PDF file by e-mail to the subproject leader Prof. Dr. Daniel Winkler (larissa.wilwert@rose.uni-heidelberg.de), who will also be available to answer any questions you may have.

Heidelberg University stands for equal opportunities and diversity. Qualified female candidates are especially invited to apply. Persons with severe disabilities will be given preference if they are equally qualified. Information on job advertisements and the collection of personal data is available at www.uni-heidelberg.de/en/job-market