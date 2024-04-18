Argumentation er analyse du discours, n° 32 : "La rhétorique en-dehors des sentiers battus" (dir. R. Amossy)

Edited by Ruth Amossy

Ruth Amossy

Introduction : La rhétorique en-dehors des sentiers battus [Full text]Introduction: Challenging Rhetorical Traditions [Full text | translation | en]

Sonja K. Foss and Helene A. Shugart

Sonja K. Foss: Invitational Rhetoric as a Feminist Challenge to the Rhetorical Tradition [Full text]Interview conducted by Helene A. ShugartSonja K. Foss : La rhétorique invitationnelle comme défi féministe à la tradition rhétorique [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Helene A. Shugart

Michael A. Gilbert and Linda Carozza

Michael A. Gilbert: Not arguing logically is not illogical: Other ways of communicating arguments [Full text]An interview conducted by Linda CarozzaMichael A. Gilbert : Ne pas argumenter logiquement n’est pas illogique : il y a d’autres façons de communiquer des arguments [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Linda Carozza

Emmanuelle Danblon and Roselyne Koren

Emmanuelle Danblon : Les exercices de rhétorique ou l’art de retrouver « le goût du vrai » [Full text]Entretien mené par Roselyne KorenEmmanuelle Danblon: Rhetorical exercises, or the art of rediscovering “the taste for truth” [Full text | translation | en]Interview conducted by Roselyne Koren

Christopher Tindale and Ruth Amossy

Christopher Tindale: Exploring the Cultural Foundations of Rhetoric and Reason [Full text]An interview conducted by Ruth AmossyChristopher Tindale : Explorer les fondements culturels de la rhétorique et de la raison [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Ruth Amossy

Marc Angenot, Marianne Doury and Théophile Robineau

Marc Angenot : La rhétorique à l’épreuve de l’histoire des idées [Full text]Entretien mené par Marianne Doury et Théophile RobineauMarc Angenot: Rhetoric put to the test by the History of Ideas [Full text | translation | en]Interview conducted by Marianne Doury and Théophile Robineau

Steve Oswald and Thierry Herman

Steve Oswald : Pragmatique et rhétorique [Full text]Entretien mené par Thierry HermanSteve Oswald: Pragmatics and rhetoric [Full text | translation | en]An interview conducted by Thierry Herman

Stuart A. Selber and Jim Ridolfo

Stuart A. Selber: What is Digital Rhetoric? [Full text]Interview conducted by Jim RidolfoStuart A. Selber : Qu’est-ce que la rhétorique numérique ? [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Jim Ridolfo

VARIA

Sara Mejdoubi

L’imaginaire socio-discursif de « la femme africaine » dans le discours des dirigeants politiques français [Full text]The socio-discursive imaginary of « the African woman » in the discourse of French political leaders

Réflexions critiques

Noémie Genty

Étude de la conflictualité : les apports des Prolégomènes à une sémantique des conflits sociaux d’Alfredo Lescano [Full text]Studying conflictuality: The contribution of Alfredo Lescano's Prolegomena to a semantics of social conflict

Comptes rendus

Marc Bonhomme

Jaubert, Anna. 2023. La stylisation du discours (Paris : Classiques Garnier, coll. Investigations stylistiques) [Full text]