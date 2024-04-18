Argumentation er analyse du discours, n° 32 : "La rhétorique en-dehors des sentiers battus" (dir. R. Amossy)
Edited by Ruth Amossy
Ruth Amossy
Introduction : La rhétorique en-dehors des sentiers battus [Full text]Introduction: Challenging Rhetorical Traditions [Full text | translation | en]
Sonja K. Foss and Helene A. Shugart
Sonja K. Foss: Invitational Rhetoric as a Feminist Challenge to the Rhetorical Tradition [Full text]Interview conducted by Helene A. ShugartSonja K. Foss : La rhétorique invitationnelle comme défi féministe à la tradition rhétorique [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Helene A. Shugart
Michael A. Gilbert and Linda Carozza
Michael A. Gilbert: Not arguing logically is not illogical: Other ways of communicating arguments [Full text]An interview conducted by Linda CarozzaMichael A. Gilbert : Ne pas argumenter logiquement n’est pas illogique : il y a d’autres façons de communiquer des arguments [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Linda Carozza
Emmanuelle Danblon and Roselyne Koren
Emmanuelle Danblon : Les exercices de rhétorique ou l’art de retrouver « le goût du vrai » [Full text]Entretien mené par Roselyne KorenEmmanuelle Danblon: Rhetorical exercises, or the art of rediscovering “the taste for truth” [Full text | translation | en]Interview conducted by Roselyne Koren
Christopher Tindale and Ruth Amossy
Christopher Tindale: Exploring the Cultural Foundations of Rhetoric and Reason [Full text]An interview conducted by Ruth AmossyChristopher Tindale : Explorer les fondements culturels de la rhétorique et de la raison [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Ruth Amossy
Marc Angenot, Marianne Doury and Théophile Robineau
Marc Angenot : La rhétorique à l’épreuve de l’histoire des idées [Full text]Entretien mené par Marianne Doury et Théophile RobineauMarc Angenot: Rhetoric put to the test by the History of Ideas [Full text | translation | en]Interview conducted by Marianne Doury and Théophile Robineau
Steve Oswald and Thierry Herman
Steve Oswald : Pragmatique et rhétorique [Full text]Entretien mené par Thierry HermanSteve Oswald: Pragmatics and rhetoric [Full text | translation | en]An interview conducted by Thierry Herman
Stuart A. Selber and Jim Ridolfo
Stuart A. Selber: What is Digital Rhetoric? [Full text]Interview conducted by Jim RidolfoStuart A. Selber : Qu’est-ce que la rhétorique numérique ? [Full text | translation | fr]Entretien mené par Jim Ridolfo
VARIA
Sara Mejdoubi
L’imaginaire socio-discursif de « la femme africaine » dans le discours des dirigeants politiques français [Full text]The socio-discursive imaginary of « the African woman » in the discourse of French political leaders
Réflexions critiques
Noémie Genty
Étude de la conflictualité : les apports des Prolégomènes à une sémantique des conflits sociaux d’Alfredo Lescano [Full text]Studying conflictuality: The contribution of Alfredo Lescano's Prolegomena to a semantics of social conflict
Comptes rendus
Marc Bonhomme
Jaubert, Anna. 2023. La stylisation du discours (Paris : Classiques Garnier, coll. Investigations stylistiques) [Full text]