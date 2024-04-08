Poste de lecteur/lectrice à l'Université d'Oxford
Poste de lecteur/lectrice, Université d'Oxford (durée déterminée de 1 an)
Lecteur/lectrice fixed-term contract (0.8 FTE post)
St Hugh's and Jesus Colleges, University of Oxford
Academic Year 2024-2025
St Hugh’s and Jesus Colleges, Oxford, invite applications for the post of Lecteur/Lectrice, tenable from 16 September 2024 until 15 September 2025 (with no teaching during the vacations), to teach French language and French and Francophone culture to undergraduate students. This is a fixed-term position.
The basic stipend will be according to the Senior Tutors’ Committee recommended scale for stipendiary lecturers with a teaching stint of 10 ‘contact’ hours per week, £25,406 – £28,305 (with discretionary range to £32,000) per annum (actual salary), depending on experience.
The Lecteur/Lectrice will have membership of the St Hugh’s Senior Common Room (for which there is a small annual charge) and will be entitled to a number of free meals at the common tables of both colleges during weeks 0 to 9 of each term.
The closing date for receipt of applications and references is 9am on Thursday 25th April. Interviews, if required, will be held in early May.