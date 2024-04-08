Poste de lecteur/lectrice à l'Université d'Oxford

Poste de lecteur/lectrice, Université d'Oxford (durée déterminée de 1 an)

Lecteur/lectrice fixed-term contract (0.8 FTE post)

St Hugh's and Jesus Colleges, University of Oxford

Academic Year 2024-2025

St Hugh’s and Jesus Colleges, Oxford, invite applications for the post of Lecteur/Lectrice, tenable from 16 September 2024 until 15 September 2025 (with no teaching during the vacations), to teach French language and French and Francophone culture to undergraduate students. This is a fixed-term position.

The basic stipend will be according to the Senior Tutors’ Committee recommended scale for stipendiary lecturers with a teaching stint of 10 ‘contact’ hours per week, £25,406 – £28,305 (with discretionary range to £32,000) per annum (actual salary), depending on experience.

The Lecteur/Lectrice will have membership of the St Hugh’s Senior Common Room (for which there is a small annual charge) and will be entitled to a number of free meals at the common tables of both colleges during weeks 0 to 9 of each term.

The closing date for receipt of applications and references is 9am on Thursday 25th April. Interviews, if required, will be held in early May.

Job description

Application cover sheet

Recruitment monitoring form