Visiting Assistant Professor of French, Amherst College

The Amherst College Department of French invites applications for a full-time three-year visiting position at the rank of assistant professor in twentieth- and twenty-first century French studies, starting on July 1, 2024. We especially welcome candidates with demonstrable interest in global Francophone studies and an interdisciplinary approach in one or more fields, including but not limited to history, literary theory, translation studies, environmental humanities, post-colonial studies, migration or transnational studies, and film studies. The successful candidate will also have a proven record of language instruction at the intermediate level. Candidates must demonstrate evidence of active research, teaching excellence, and native or near-native fluency in French. The teaching load is two courses per semester, in addition to advising senior honors theses. Writing samples of no more than twenty-five double-spaced pages will be requested of all candidates who are interviewed. Candidates must have a Ph.D. degree (or equivalent) in hand by the start of the appointment. Review of applications will begin on February 1, 2024, and continue until the position is filled. Candidates should submit electronically to https://apply.interfolio.com/138464 an application letter, addressed to “Professor Laure Katsaros, chair, Department of French,” describing how their research and teaching interests speak to the job description; a current curriculum vitae; and three confidential letters of recommendation. First-round interviews will be held via Zoom. Questions and inquiries may be addressed to our Departmental Coordinator Matthew Maxwell (mmaxwell@amherst.edu) or to Professor Laure Katsaros (lakatsaros@amherst.edu).

Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, successful candidates will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work toward supporting a broadly diverse community. Nearly half of our students identify as domestic students of color, and another 11 percent are international, with non-U.S. citizenship; 16 percent are the first members of their families to attend college. Amherst is committed to providing financial aid that meets 100 percent of every student’s demonstrated need, and nearly 60 percent of our students receive financial aid. Our expectation is that the successful candidate will excel at teaching and mentoring students who are broadly diverse with regard to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, nationality, sexual identity, and religion.

Amherst College is an equal opportunity employer and encourages persons of all genders, persons of color, and persons with disabilities to apply. The college is committed to enriching its educational experience and its culture through the diversity of its faculty, administration, and staff. More information about Amherst College for prospective candidates is available here: https://www.amherst.edu/academiclife/provost_dean_faculty/faculty_hiring/for-candidates