Modernism and Bruno Latour. For a Resumption of Modernity

Philobiblon. Transylvanian Journal of Multidisciplinary Research In Humanities, XXVIII (2023), n°2.

sommaire

Articles

Amalia Cotoi, Alexandru Matei, Foreword

Yves Citton, A Metarealist Tale About the Supersumption of Modernity

Jean-Christophe Cavallin, A Goats Story. Postcards from the “Metamorphic Zone”

Alexandra Chiriac, Historical [Pre-]Modernism and the entangled networks of the Enlightenment. Dimitrie Cantemir’s Descriptio Moldaviae during the long 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century

Adrian Tudurachi, Marielle Macé and the Politics of Form

Erik Bordeleau, Into the Who of Things: Speculative Pragmatism and the Method of Dramatization

Alexandra Olteanu, The Novel as the Foundation of Romanian Literary Terminology in the Age of Cultural Modernity

Emanuel Lupașcu, Unveiling the Unconventional: Regimes of Art, Literature, And Representation in 21st Century Left-Wing Literary Theory

Amalia Cotoi, Modern Negotiations: The Interplay between Public and Private Life in Romanian Modernist Literature

Alexandru Matei, The Paradox of Modernism after Latour

Interviews

Jean-Michel Rabaté, Unlocking Modernism. Theory’s Fulfilment in the 21st Century

Patrice Maniglier, A Latourian Glossary: Modernity/Modernism, Relativism, Non-Humans, and Politics

Camille de Toledo, We Have Never Been Postmodern. The Mourning of Modernity Never Occurred

Horea Poenar, From Resistance to Theory to Resistance as Theory

Reviews

Temporalities of Modernism (2022), edited by Carmen Borbély, Erika Mihálycsa, Petronia Petrar;

Flat Aesthetics. Twenty-First Century American Fiction and the Making of the Contemporary (2023), by Christian Moraru;

The Distance of Irish Modernism. Memory, Narrative, Representation (2022), by John Greaney; and

Inventing the Social in Romania, 1848-1914: Networks and Laboratories of Knowledge (2022), by Călin Cotoi.

FRANCAIS (adapté depuis la présentation en anglais)

Ce numéro spécial de Philobiblon. Transylvanian Journal of Multidisciplinary Research In Humanities réunit des chercheur.e.s reconnu.e.s dans les cercles académiques occidentaux et nationaux parvenant à accomplir un travail interdisciplinaire difficile: à savoir réfléchir sur des questions qui dépassent les limites d'un domaine de recherche spécifique. Il n'existe pas de tradition établie prônant l'association entre les New Modernist Studies et l'anthropologie "des Modernes", nom forgé par Bruno Latour.

Notre approche dépasse donc les normes méthodologiques établies d'un domaine particulier de recherche académique, plongeant dans un domaine novateur d'exploration interdisciplinaire. Bien que le concept d'interdisciplinarité puisse sembler vague, nous sommes convaincus que nous pouvons forger des liens entre les différentes disciplines, par la création d'un réseau fondé sur des concepts communs. Ainsi, les fils conducteurs qui tissent les articles, les entretiens et les notes de lecture réunis dans ce numéro sont les concepts de "modernité" et de "modernisme". Si l'on considère que la modernité, tout comme le modernisme, restent deux des concepts les plus discutés, hérités du XXe siècle en sciences humaines et sociales, nous pensons que l'approche pluridisciplinaire initiée par Bruno Latour dans les années 1990 fournit un contexte approprié pour explorer de nouvelles relations et problématisations afin de créer des moyens adéquats pour définir ces deux concepts à nouveaux frais, aujourd'hui.

ANGLAIS

This special issue of Philobiblon. Transylvanian Journal of Multidisciplinary Research in Humanities brings together prominent figures in Western and national intellectual and academic circles, managing to accomplish a challenging interdisciplinary task, that is to reflect on issues that are beyond the confines of a specific research field. There is no established tradition advocating for the association between New Modernist Studies and the anthropology of "the Moderns", as proposed by Bruno Latour. Hence, our approach surpasses the established norms of criticism and interpretative habits, delving into an innovative realm of interdisciplinary exploration. While the concept of interdisciplinarity may seem vague, we hold the belief that we can forge connections across diverse fields of study and disciplines, by creating a network grounded in shared concepts. As such, the common threads weaving through all the articles, interviews, and reviews in this book are the concepts of modernity and modernism. Considering that modernity, alongside modernism, remain among the most extensively discussed concepts inherited from the last century within humanities and social sciences today, we believe that Bruno Latour's pluridisciplinary approach would provide a suitable context to bring these two together and explore whether our century possesses adequate means to define them.