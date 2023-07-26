IN VIVO ARTS, n° 1 : "Les animaux dans les Arts du Spectacle Vivant : éthique(s) ou esthétique(s) ?"

(In FRENCH, for ENGLISH see below)

#1 ANIMAUX

avec un dossier sur le théâtre juif

Juillet 2023

Numéro coordonné par Mathilde BAÏSSUS, Mélissa BERTRAND,

Alexandru BUMBAS, Larissa LUICA, Nadin MAI,

Marie MARQUELET, Anca POP, Laura-Florina STAN

Les animaux dans les Arts du Spectacle Vivant : éthique(s) ou esthétique(s) ?

Après la publication d’un numéro-pilote et d’un hors-série – CRISE(s) et Dépasser les binarités : représentations et performances des genres et des sexualités respectivement – le collectif In Vivo Arts poursuit le chemin de la recherche-en-action avec un premier numéro dédié à l’usage et le recours aux animaux dans les Arts du Spectacle Vivant.

Les animaux pullulent sur les scènes et les écrans d’aujourd’hui, à tel point qu’ils sont considérés, à tort ou à raison, de véritables « espèces performatives » (performing species)[1]. Dans le cadre de cette présence animalière pléthorique – qui se déploie en intime relation avec le vivant humain qui se performe lui-même – affermit la création d’un numéro de la plateforme intitulé, de manière simple mais quelque peu abyssale, ANIMAUX. Le postulat de ce pullulement peut être jugé comme évident, voire redondant, toutefois les riches et variées contributions de ce numéro montrent que les interrogations qui se déploient sont loin d’être facile à circonscrire.

D’abord, si dans les Arts du Spectacle Vivant la tendance aujourd’hui est de sonder la présence animalière par le prisme de la création immédiate, ANIMAUX révèle que longtemps avant les expérimentations scéniques et cinématographiques récentes, soit il y a plus de deux millénaires, les animaux « jouaient » sur les scènes et les arènes de l’Antiquité un rôle politico-symbolique avant la lettre. À ce titre, une de nos contributrices, Sarah Kourdi, pose d’emblée un cadre épistémologique lorsqu’elle identifie une « démonstration de pouvoir » dans les représentations animalières des décors mosaïqués de l’Antiquité romaine, lesquels reproduisent, sans doute aucun, des (premières) manifestations spectaculaires.

Dès lors, en suivant le cheminement chronologique, ANIMAUX bascule dans la dramaturgie du Siècle d’Or espagnol, lorsque Dominique Blumenstihl-Roth met en lumière des esthétiques « chatomachiques » – allant de Cervantes à Lope de Vega – à travers lesquelles « les chats apprennent à imiter l’espèce humaine ».

Et voici qu’entre le Siècle d’Or espagnol et l’immédiateté de la parution du numéro ANIMAUX un hiatus s’installe, en ce sens que les réflexions et les interrogations de nos contributrices et contributeurs se focalisent quasi-exclusivement sur les esthétiques du (très) contemporain.

Quand les animaux entrent dans le viseur de la recherche actuelle, ils « témoignent » d’esthétiques extrêmes. D’une part, il y a des artistes comme Roméo Castellucci, dont l’usage et le recours aux animaux – véritable preuve d’une « obsession esthétique et dramaturgique », selon notre contributrice Amandine Mercier – rendent inefficaces les moult discutés concepts aristotéliciens de « frayeur » et de « pitié », en ce sens que la purgation cathartique semble perdre son pouvoir spéculatif. D’autre part, il y a l’approche hypersensible (et en quelque sorte critique) d’artistes comme Stefan Kaegi, Nathalie Küttel, Judith Zagury ou encore Emmanuel Gras, une approche qui dénote un amour quasi viscéral pour l’intelligence, la sensibilité, et même la beauté des animaux. L’alerte visant la protection des animaux, ainsi que l’appel à l’éveil des consciences quant aux périls qu’ils encourent – tels qu’ils émanent des œuvres de ces artistes – ont été pertinemment identifiés par Ketzali Yulmuk-Bray, Alice Rosenthal, ou encore Ombre Tarragnat.

Toutes ces approches ont harmonisé le processus de constitution de cinq sections qui composent le numéro ANIMAUX. La première section, intitulée Des arènes romaines aux performances militantes, rassemble des textes conceptuels, quasi méthodologiques, allant de l’origine des animaux sur les arènes romaines (Sarah Kourdi), en passant par une approche (faussement) scénographique (Céline-Marie Hervé) et en finissant par les conceptualisations de Judith Butler quant aux performances antispécistes telles que restituées par Ombre Tarragnat.

La deuxième section, intitulée Émergence(s) et devenir(s) sur les scènes et les écrans, rassemble des études de cas dramaturgiques (Dominique Blumenstihl-Roth), scéniques (Amandine Mercier, Ketzali Yulmuk-Bray), et cinématographiques (Alice Rosenthal, Fatima Seddaoui et Adrian Fix), dans lesquelles il est question des représentations à travers et avec les animaux.

La troisième section, intitulée Les animaux et leur bien-être, est constituée d’une vaste enquête quantitative déployée par une équipe de chercheur.e.s et d’artistes d’Asie du Nord-Est, coordonnée par Xiuli Chen et Jiyeon Baek, dont l’échantillonnage fournit des résultats surprenants.

La quatrième section, intitulée Expérience d’artiste et regard philosophique, rassemble deux essais visuels. Le premier, proposé par Charlène Dray, relate l’expérience personnelle de l’artiste qui travaille avec les chevaux, combinée avec une recherche poussée en Arts du Spectacle Vivant. Le second essai, proposé par Adrian Switzer, surprend en paroles et en images huit variations philosophiques sur Animalinside (une collaboration multimédiatique très particulière entre l’écrivain László Krasznahorkai et l’artiste Max Neumann).

Enfin, la note personnelle d’un spectateur de cinéma avisé, Hervé Couchot, témoigne de l’expérience cinématique subie par l’auteur lors du visionnage du dernier film de Jerzy Skolimowski, EO, primé à Cannes en 2022.

Au sein de ce vaste paysage animalier, transhistorique et transculturel, une question demeure pourtant irrésolue. Comment surmonter l’écart qui s’impose entre les deux typologies d’usage et de recours aux animaux dans les Arts du Spectacle Vivant ? Puisque, d’une part, on a un usage qui fait des animaux de simples objets esthétiques (scéniques et/ou cinématographiques), et qui semble évacuer quasi complètement la question des politiques concernant les droits des animaux. Et d’autre part, on a un usage des animaux qui est paradoxal dans sa tentative d’éveiller les consciences et de tirer un signal d’alarme, alors qu’il utilise précisément le vivant animal comme moyen esthétique. Éthique ou esthétique des animaux ? Quels ressorts permettront, dans l’avenir proche ou éloigné, de résoudre ce hiatus ? Il importe de préciser, peut-être, que les quelques associations dédiées à la protection des animaux que nous avons contactées pour la publication de ce numéro n’ont jamais répondu à notre proposition de dialogue. Comment interpréter ce « silence » ?

Le numéro ANIMAUX est accompagné d’un dossier intitulé Le théâtre juif : un objet anthropologique ? – émanation d’une journée internationale d’études qui s’est déroulée le 28 juin 2022 à l’Institut National de Langues et de Civilisations Orientales (INALCO) de Paris. Le dossier rend compte – à l’aune des interrogations anthropologiques et ethnoscénologiques – des enjeux esthétiques, culturelles et identitaires de trois grandes typologies théâtrales spécifiquement juives, appréhendées dans leur évolution chronologique : la première « tragédie » juive – L’Exagogue d’Ezéchiel le Tragique, le théâtre yiddish, et le théâtre israélien contemporain.





[1] Una Chaudhuri, Holly Hughes, Animal Acts: Performing Species Today (coord.), Ann Arbor, MI: University of Michigan Press, 2014.

(In ENGLISH)

#1 ANIMALS

with a dossier on Jewish Theatre

July 2023

Issue coordinated by Mathilde BAÏSSUS, Mélissa BERTRAND,

Alexandru BUMBAS, Larissa LUICA, Nadin MAI,

Marie MARQUELET, Anca POP, Laura-Florina STAN

Animals in Performing Arts and Cinema : Ethics or Aesthetics?

After the publication of a pilot issue and a special issue – CRISE(s) and Exceeding binarities: representations and performances of genders and sexualities respectively – the In Vivo Arts collective continues on the path of research-in-action with a first issue dedicated to the use and recourse to animals in Performing Arts and Cinema.

Animals abound on contemporary stages and screens to such an extent that they are considered, more or less legitimately, “performing species”[1]. Within such a framework of abundant animal presence – which develops in an intimate relation with the human animal performing itself – is inscribed the first issue of the IN VIVO ARTS platform. Its title, simple yet somewhat abysmal, is ANIMALS. Signalling this animal proliferation might be seen as obvious, even redundant; nevertheless, the rich and varied contributions to this issue reveal that these emerging questions are far from being easy to circumscribe.

Firstly, if today’s tendency within Performing Arts and Cinema is to explore the animal presence through the prism of recent artistic creation, ANIMALS points out that long before contemporary theatrical and cinematographic experimentations, that is, more than two millennia ago, animals were “performing” an avant la lettre symbolical and political role in ancient theatres and arenas. In this regard, one of our contributors, Sarah Kourdi, delineates an epistemological framework, as she identifies a “demonstration of power” within representations of animals on ancient Roman mosaic decorations, distinctly reproducing some of the first animal performance acts.

Following the chronological path, ANIMALS moves to the dramaturgy of the Spanish Golden Age, as another contributor, Dominique Blumenstihl-Roth, highlights the aesthetics of “gatomaquia”, spanning from Cervantes to Lope de Vega, through which “cats learn how to imitate human species”.

Then, between the Spanish Golden Age and the moment of the abundant animal presence occasioning the launch of the issue ANIMALS, a hiatus sets in, as attested to by the fact that the reflections and interrogations of our contributors are focusing almost exclusively on (very) contemporary aesthetics.

When animals are brought into the focus of current research, they “testify” to an extreme aesthetics. On the one hand, there are artists like Romeo Castellucci, whose use of and recourse to animals – living proof of an “aesthetic and dramaturgical obsession”, according to our contributor Amandine Mercier – render ineffective the much-discussed Aristotelian concepts of "fear" and "pity", in the sense that cathartic purgation seems to lose its speculative power. On the other hand, there is the hypersensitive (and somehow critical) approach of artists such as Stefan Kaegi, Nathalie Küttel, Judith Zagury or Emmanuel Gras, an approach which denotes an almost visceral love for the intelligence, sensitivity, and beauty of animals. The warning over the need to protect animals, as well as the call to raise awareness about the dangers they incur – as they emanate from the works of those artists – have been pertinently identified by Ketzali Yulmuk-Bray, Alice Rosenthal, or Ombre Tarragnat.

The above-mentioned approaches have proven to make for a harmonious coming together as part of the five-section structure underlying the ANIMALS issue. The first section, entitled From Roman Arenas to Militant Performances, brings together conceptual, quasi- methodological texts, ranging from the origin of animals in Roman arenas (Sarah Kourdi), passing through a (falsely) scenographical approach (Céline-Marie Hervé), concluding with Judith Butler's conceptualizations of anti-species performances as rendered by Ombre Tarragnat’s contribution.

The second section, entitled Emergence(s) and Transformation(s) on Stages and Screens, brings together dramaturgical (Dominique Blumenstihl-Roth), scenic (Amandine Mercier, Ketzali Yulmuk-Bray), and cinematographic (Alice Rosenthal, Fatima Seddaoui and Adrian Fix) case studies, in which are discussed representations of and with animals.

The third section, entitled Animals and their Welfare, consists of a vast quantitative analysis developed by a team of researchers and artists from North-East Asia, coordinated by Xiuli Chen and Jiyeon Baek, whose sampling strategy provides surprising results.

The fourth section, entitled Artistic Experience and Philosophical Gaze, brings together two visual essays. The first, proposed by Charlène Dray, relates the artist’s personal experience of working with horses, combined with extensive research in Performing Arts. In the second essay, Adrian Switzer, weaving words and images, puts forward eight philosophical variations on Animalinside (an idiosyncratic multimedia collaboration between the writer László Krasznahorkai and the artist Max Neumann).

Finally, the personal observations of a cinema lover and specialist, Hervé Couchot, testify to the cinematic experience undergone by the author during the viewing of Jerzy Skolimowski’s last film, EO, awarded the jury prize at Cannes in 2022.

Within this vast animal landscape, transhistorical and transcultural, one question remains unresolved. How to overcome the gap between the two typologies of use of and recourse to animals in the Performing Arts and Cinema? Namely, on the one hand, there is an artistic approach that turns animals into simple aesthetic objects (props for stages and screens), and which seems to almost evacuate the question of animal right policies completely. And, on the other hand, one can witness a paradoxical artistic approach to animals, whereby the attempt to raise awareness and ring the alarm bells coincides with the use of living animals as an aesthetic means. Ethics or aesthetics of animals? What resources will allow to resolve this hiatus, in the near or distant future? It is important to specify, perhaps, that the few associations dedicated to the protection of animals that we contacted for the publication of this issue never responded to our proposal for dialogue. How to interpret this “silence”?

The issue ANIMALS is accompanied by a special dossier entitled Jewish Theatre as an anthropological object – emanation of an International Study Day which took place on June 28, 2022 at INALCO, Paris. The dossier raises questions – through an anthropological and ethnoscenological lens – on how aesthetic, culture, and identity relates with three forms of Jewish theatre, apprehended in their chronological evolution: the first Jewish “tragedy” – The Exagogue of Ezekiel the Tragedian, the Yiddish theatre, and contemporary Israeli theatre.





[1] Una Chaudhuri, Holly Hughes, Animal Acts: Performing Species Today (eds.), Ann Arbor, MI: University of Michigan Press, 2014.