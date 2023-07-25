Tenure-Track Position, Pre-1800 French and Francophone Studies (Harvard)

Position Description

The Department of Romance Languages and Literatures seeks to hire a tenure-track professor of French and Francophone literatures and cultures specializing in any of the periods prior to the nineteenth century, from the Middle Ages to the aftermath of the French Revolution. We are looking for a scholar who envisions their research within a capacious conception of the spaces, texts, and times involved in pre-1800 French and Francophone studies. We are especially interested in approaches that place literature and cultural expressions in conversation with interdisciplinary fields such as gender and sexuality studies, decolonial studies, and the environmental humanities. Demonstrated strong commitment to teaching is crucial, as is the ability to capture the interest of a diverse student body.

Basic Qualifications

The Department will consider candidates with a PhD from disciplines other than French Studies, but fluency in French is required. Doctorate required by the time the appointment begins on July 1, 2024. The tenure-track professor will be responsible for teaching four courses a year and supervising theses at both the undergraduate and graduate level.

Special Instructions

Please submit the following materials through the ARIeS portal (https://academicpositions.harvard.edu/postings/12471). Applications must be submitted no later than September 22, 2023, 23h59 EDT. Zoom interviews will take place in October and finalists will be invited to campus toward the end of the fall semester.

1. Cover letter

2. Curriculum Vitae

3. Teaching/advising statement (describing teaching philosophy and practices)

4. Research statement

5. Statement describing efforts to encourage diversity, inclusion, and belonging, including past, current, and anticipated future contributions in these areas.

6. Names and contact information of 3-5 referees, who will be asked by a system-generated email to upload a letter of recommendation once the candidate’s application has been submitted. Three letters of recommendation are required, and the application is considered complete only when at least three letters have been received. At least one letter must come from someone who has not served as the candidate’s​ undergraduate thesis advisor, chair of the dissertation committee, or primary advisor in a postdoctoral fellowship. Letters are due by September 22, 2023, 23h59 EDT.

7. Publications or copies of creative works, if applicable.

Contact Information

Annabel L. Kim, Chair of the Search Committee, Department of Romance Languages and Literatures, annabel_kim@fas.harvard.edu