French Lector post at St John's College, Cambridge (2 ans)

St John’s College, Cambridge is seeking to appoint a College Lector in French from 1 October 2023 until 30 September 2025 on a fixed-term, 2-year contract, in the first instance. The position will be held at St John's College.

Terms of Appointment

The Lector will provide individual or small-group tuition in French to undergraduate students of St John’s College, and, under the guidance of the College’s Director of Studies in Modern and Medieval Languages (MML), to undergraduates at other Cambridge colleges as part of reciprocal teaching arrangements. Supervisions will be for two categories of student: those studying French as a main subject (within MML or History and French); and (rarely) students of other subjects who are pursuing French. The teaching obligation will be twelve hours per week for the three "teaching terms" (20 weeks per year).

Candidates should speak fluent English, and should be willing to participate in the social and cultural life of the College. It is expected that candidates will hold or be about to achieve the qualification of Maîtrise or its equivalent, and preference may be given to those who either have or are preparing for the Agrégation.

Emoluments

The term of the appointment is from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2025. The appointment is for a fixed-term of two years, in the first instance. The stipend for the post will be £27,396 per annum.

Furnished accommodation for single occupancy will be provided free of rent but subject to payment of a service charge to cover the costs of utilities and the provision of furniture. Otherwise, if the postholder does not wish to opt for single occupancy, a housing allowance of £3000 will be given per annum. An entertainment allowance of £408 will be provided for the purpose of entertaining students of the College. The Lector will be provided with 90 free meals per quarter. Assistance may also be available to support research and attendance at relevant academic conferences up to an annual limit of £1,750. Lectors are normally allowed to use libraries in Cambridge for their own studies and to attend lectures in their field of interest.

Applications

Further particulars and details of how to apply can be obtained from: HR Department, St John’s College, Cambridge, CB2 1TP, England (or email recruitment@joh.cam.ac.uk).

The closing date for applications is Friday 4 August 2023 at 9.00am and interviews are expected to be held on Friday 18 August 2023.

Job Type: Fixed term (2 years)

Contact Telephone Number: 01223 338794

Contact email: recruitment@joh.cam.ac.uk

Closing Date: Fri, 04/08/2023 - 09:00

