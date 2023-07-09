International Conference on Humanities and Social Sciences: Fostering Global Resilience through Cross-cultural Collaboration (Porto)

International Conference on Humanities and Social Sciences: Fostering Global Resilience through Cross-cultural Collaboration

ISCAP Porto Portugal, 27-28 novembre 2023



Deadline: 15 septembre 2023

The conference is an opportunity for academics and professionals with cross-disciplinary interests to share the latest research findings and new ideas (theoretical and practical) related to the cross-cultural contributions of HSS in addressing global issues. The main goal is to contribute to the realization of a sustainable and inclusive development model.

The Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following:

Management, Economics, Cultural and Creative Industries:

Development Trends,

Global Innovation and Sustainability,

Digital Transformation and AI,

Performance Measurement and Organizational Resilience,

Social Enterprises,

International Management,

Creative Economy and Resilience.

Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences:

Artistic and Cultural Resilience,

Media Discourses and Cross-Cultural Dialogue,

Communication Arts and Sustainability,

Sociology and Global Relations,

AI and Human Consciousness,

Social Theories and Digital Society,

Well-being in a High-tech World,

Psychological and Social Resilience,

Digital Humanities and Community Resilience.

Education and Research:

Inclusive and Equitable Digitalization,

Cross-cultural and Inclusive Pedagogies,

Internationalization and Cooperation,

Academic Freedom around the World,

International Library Partnerships,

Data Surveillance and Extraction,

Information Literacy,

Open-Access Publishing and Equity.

Calendar

Important Dates

Abstract Submission Deadline : 15 September 2023

Acceptance notification: Between 15 and 30 September 2023

Final version of the Article: 30 October

Early-bird Registration: From 16 July to 30 October 2023

Late Registration: From 01 to 15 November 2023

Conference: 27-28 November 2023

Registration Fees

Early-bird

150 Euro for Academics and Professionals.

90 Euro for Students, FLSH members and CEOS Researchers

Late Registration

200 Euro for Academics and Professionals.

130 Euro for Students, FLSH members and CEOS Researchers

Submission guidelines

https://hss23.sciencesconf.org/resource/page/id/4