International Conference on Humanities and Social Sciences: Fostering Global Resilience through Cross-cultural Collaboration (Porto)
International Conference on Humanities and Social Sciences: Fostering Global Resilience through Cross-cultural Collaboration
ISCAP Porto Portugal, 27-28 novembre 2023
Deadline: 15 septembre 2023
The conference is an opportunity for academics and professionals with cross-disciplinary interests to share the latest research findings and new ideas (theoretical and practical) related to the cross-cultural contributions of HSS in addressing global issues. The main goal is to contribute to the realization of a sustainable and inclusive development model.
The Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following:
Management, Economics, Cultural and Creative Industries:
Development Trends,
Global Innovation and Sustainability,
Digital Transformation and AI,
Performance Measurement and Organizational Resilience,
Social Enterprises,
International Management,
Creative Economy and Resilience.
Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences:
Artistic and Cultural Resilience,
Media Discourses and Cross-Cultural Dialogue,
Communication Arts and Sustainability,
Sociology and Global Relations,
AI and Human Consciousness,
Social Theories and Digital Society,
Well-being in a High-tech World,
Psychological and Social Resilience,
Digital Humanities and Community Resilience.
Education and Research:
Inclusive and Equitable Digitalization,
Cross-cultural and Inclusive Pedagogies,
Internationalization and Cooperation,
Academic Freedom around the World,
International Library Partnerships,
Data Surveillance and Extraction,
Information Literacy,
Open-Access Publishing and Equity.
Calendar
Important Dates
- Abstract Submission Deadline : 15 September 2023
- Acceptance notification: Between 15 and 30 September 2023
- Final version of the Article: 30 October
- Early-bird Registration: From 16 July to 30 October 2023
- Late Registration: From 01 to 15 November 2023
- Conference: 27-28 November 2023
Registration Fees
Early-bird
- 150 Euro for Academics and Professionals.
- 90 Euro for Students, FLSH members and CEOS Researchers
Late Registration
- 200 Euro for Academics and Professionals.
- 130 Euro for Students, FLSH members and CEOS Researchers
Submission guidelines