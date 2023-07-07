International Excellence in the Humanities Programme - Junior and Senior Research fellowships 2024

Description



The Maison de la Création et de l’Innovation (MaCI), UGA’s Center for the Humanities, is launching its annual Research Fellowship Programme funded by the France 2030 ANR project GATES (Grenoble ATtractiveness and ExcellenceS).



The MaCI is an on-campus research center for the arts, humanities and social sciences. It stands out as a 5,000 square metre cutting-edge laboratory for experiential and experimental research with state of the art facilities for the arts, performance studies, architecture, urban studies, multimedia (sound, video), cinema, design thinking, health and medical humanities, environmental humanities, mountain studies, digital humanities and creative writing.



The Excellence in the Humanities Fellowship Programme supports academic diversity and interdisciplinarity and welcomes researchers with an international background to apply for research fellowships at the MaCI.



This programme is built in association with the following international partners:

• The University of Oxford

• The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

• The University of British Columbia (UBC)

• Stanford University

• Swansea University



Period



We offer 6 research fellowships (early career, advanced, distinguished) in the arts, humanities and social sciences between January 2024 and January 2025.



Application criteria



The Excellence in the Humanities Programme is part of UGA’s ambition to develop cutting-edge international research in the arts, the humanities and social sciences.

As part of this program, the MaCI will support every year three levels of research fellowships:



1. Exceptional scholarship: international specialists in the field

2. Senior research fellows: advanced researchers

3. Junior research fellows: exploratory, early career researchers (doctorate awarded less than 10 years ago)



Fellows that will make use of the MaCI’s facilities and interact with ongoing research programmes are particularly welcome.



Candidates from all disciplines in the arts, humanities and social sciences and from all countries can apply.



Application procedure



Completed applications in English will consist of the following documents:



• The application form (please download by clicking on this link)

• CV (10 pages maximum)

• A list of publications, articles, awards or prizes

• A description of the fellow’s research project (10 pages maximum)

• A timeline of the planned research activities

• Two letters of recommendation



Evaluation and selection



Applications will be evaluated by an international scientific committee composed of 12 members including the director of the MaCI, the president of the Academic Board, the vice-president of international relations, two other members in charge of the programme’s international relations, the directors of research in the arts, humanities, and social sciences and representatives of the programme’s five international partners.



Each project will be assessed according to the following criteria:

• Academic excellence

• Quality and impact of the project

• International dimension

• Feasibility

Funding



• Distinguished Fellows : 2 places - Stipend : 6 000 € - Duration : 1 month minimum (6 months maximum)

• Senior or advanced Fellows : 2 places - Stipend : 6 000 € - Duration : 1 month minimum (6 months maximum)

• Exploratory or early career Fellows (Doctorate awarded less than 10 years ago) : 2 places - Stipend : 4 000 € - Duration : 6 months minimum (1 year maximum, renewable for another year)



Please note that, if selected, the fellows are responsible for applying for the appropriate visa. The stipend covers both accommodation costs and travel expenses to and from the country of residence.



The MaCI will support the fellows by providing :



• the opportunity to become a Visiting Fellow at St Cross College, Oxford University, one of the MaCI’s partners in the project, for a period of one week to a month, depending on the duration of the MaCI fellowship;

• an office space with a computer, internet access, printing facilities and access to all the university libraries;

• full access to all of the MaCI’s facilities (workspaces, studios, labs, conference rooms, computer rooms, resources and archive centre, Live Arts Lab UX Lab, SonImage, Domus, etc…)

• assistance to establish contacts with UGA researchers before their arrival;

• assistance to organize meetings, seminars, conferences and other research activities which will allow the fellows to fully participate in the life of the scientific community;

• the necessary support to help the fellows and their family organize their stay in Grenoble (housing, transportation, cultural and sporting activities…);

• a programme of visits and events.



Throughout the year, a variety of research activities will be organized by the MaCI as part of the Excellence in the Humanities Programme. Research fellows will be invited and strongly encouraged to participate.



Contact and submission details



The candidates should send their completed application in the form of one single pdf file to the following email address:

humanitiesfellowships@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr



Submission deadline: 15 September 2023



For any inquiries or assistance regarding the application process, please contact us on the same email address.