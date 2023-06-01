Revue
Nouvelle parution
Études Stéphane Mallarmé, 2020, n° 8 (varia)

  • Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Études Stéphane Mallarmé", 2023
  • EAN : 9782406149552
    • DOI : 10.48611/isbn.978-2-406-14956-9
  • ISSN : 2269-1456
  • Numéro : 8
  • 182 pages
  • Prix : 42
  • Date de publication :
Publié le par Faculté des lettres - Université de Lausanne (Source : Classiques Garnier)

Ouverte à toutes les approches, cette revue annuelle s'adresse aux chercheurs, spécialistes ou simples amateurs qui s'intéressent à la vie et à l'oeuvre de Stéphane Mallarmé.

SOMMAIRE

Damian Catani

Éditorial / Editorial    9

NOTES ET DOCUMENTS /
NOTES AND DOCUMENTS

Serge Martin

Toute une vie dans une voix /
A whole life in a voice   13

LECTURES / READING

Manon Amandio

Traduction et incantation.
Les Poèmes d’Edgar Poe par Stéphane Mallarmé /
Translation and incantation.
The Poèmes of Edgar Allan Poe by Stéphane Mallarmé   77

Giorgia Testa Vlahov

« Il fut tout entier engagé ».
Pour une nouvelle lecture du Mallarmé sartrien /
“He was profoundly politically engaged”.
For a new reading of the Sartrean Mallarmé   89

8

Jean-Nicolas Illouz

Un dispositif photographique. Edgar Degas,
Auguste Renoir et Stéphane Mallarmé (1895) /
A photographic device. Edgar Degas,
Auguste Renoir et Stéphane Mallarmé (1895)   129

Zeliang Li

Autour des indications du manuscrit
de l’édition définitive du Coup de dés /
The indications on the proofs
of the definitive edition of the Coup de dés   159

Résumés/Abstracts   179