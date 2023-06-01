Études Stéphane Mallarmé, 2020, n° 8 (varia)

Ouverte à toutes les approches, cette revue annuelle s'adresse aux chercheurs, spécialistes ou simples amateurs qui s'intéressent à la vie et à l'oeuvre de Stéphane Mallarmé.

SOMMAIRE

Damian Catani

Éditorial / Editorial 9

NOTES ET DOCUMENTS /

NOTES AND DOCUMENTS

Serge Martin

Toute une vie dans une voix /

A whole life in a voice 13

LECTURES / READING

Manon Amandio

Traduction et incantation.

Les Poèmes d’Edgar Poe par Stéphane Mallarmé /

Translation and incantation.

The Poèmes of Edgar Allan Poe by Stéphane Mallarmé 77

Giorgia Testa Vlahov

« Il fut tout entier engagé ».

Pour une nouvelle lecture du Mallarmé sartrien /

“He was profoundly politically engaged”.

For a new reading of the Sartrean Mallarmé 89

8

Jean-Nicolas Illouz

Un dispositif photographique. Edgar Degas,

Auguste Renoir et Stéphane Mallarmé (1895) /

A photographic device. Edgar Degas,

Auguste Renoir et Stéphane Mallarmé (1895) 129

Zeliang Li

Autour des indications du manuscrit

de l’édition définitive du Coup de dés /

The indications on the proofs

of the definitive edition of the Coup de dés 159

Résumés/Abstracts 179