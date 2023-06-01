Études Stéphane Mallarmé, 2020, n° 8 (varia)
Ouverte à toutes les approches, cette revue annuelle s'adresse aux chercheurs, spécialistes ou simples amateurs qui s'intéressent à la vie et à l'oeuvre de Stéphane Mallarmé.
SOMMAIRE
Damian Catani
Éditorial / Editorial 9
NOTES ET DOCUMENTS /
NOTES AND DOCUMENTS
Serge Martin
Toute une vie dans une voix /
A whole life in a voice 13
LECTURES / READING
Manon Amandio
Traduction et incantation.
Les Poèmes d’Edgar Poe par Stéphane Mallarmé /
Translation and incantation.
The Poèmes of Edgar Allan Poe by Stéphane Mallarmé 77
Giorgia Testa Vlahov
« Il fut tout entier engagé ».
Pour une nouvelle lecture du Mallarmé sartrien /
“He was profoundly politically engaged”.
For a new reading of the Sartrean Mallarmé 89
Jean-Nicolas Illouz
Un dispositif photographique. Edgar Degas,
Auguste Renoir et Stéphane Mallarmé (1895) /
A photographic device. Edgar Degas,
Auguste Renoir et Stéphane Mallarmé (1895) 129
Zeliang Li
Autour des indications du manuscrit
de l’édition définitive du Coup de dés /
The indications on the proofs
of the definitive edition of the Coup de dés 159
Résumés/Abstracts 179